Stamford, CT

Register Citizen

For Greenwich, the next new restaurant could be a Shake Shack in Riverside

GREENWICH — There are plenty of options for fast-food and fast-casual dining along the Post Road in Riverside, and another one could soon be on the menu. Shake Shack is seeking permission to build a restaurant at 1205 E. Putnam Ave., next door to McDonald's on a busy stretch of roadway near Neil Lane.
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

Mayor: 'Latest stunt' nearly gets POKO developer tossed from Norwalk meeting

NORWALK — Amid ongoing POKO litigation and settlement offerings, security had to lead Jason Milligan back to his seat during Tuesday's Common Council meeting in what the mayor called the "latest stunt" by the real estate developer. Milligan, who owns properties along Leonard and Wall streets integral to the...
NORWALK, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: I-95 Crash

2022-09-28@1:11pm–#Milford CT– #cttraffic– A crash in the right lane I-95 northbound near exit 38. No further details. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
MILFORD, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk Hospital plans expansion

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Hospital is looking to add to its existing facilities in an effort to provide more comprehensive care to patients in the region. Norwalk Hospital is located on almost 16 acres of land along Maple Avenue and Stevens Street. The hospital recently became a part of Nuvance Health, which also runs hospitals in Danbury, Waterbury, and New York.
NORWALK, CT
wshu.org

Bridgeport seeks public feedback in search for new police chief

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim has scheduled two public hearings to allow residents and stakeholders the opportunity to ask questions to the top three candidates for its new police chief. The first will be held at Central High School on October 11 and the second will take place at Harding High...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

CT Drivers Being Advised to Watch Out for Moose After Recent Sightings

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is telling Connecticut drivers to be on the lookout for moose after recent sightings across the state. Officials said there have been recent moose sightings in Woodbury, Southbury, Danbury, Newtown and New Fairfield. Though it's believed to be the same moose, people are being reminded to be aware of increased moose activity near roadways.
WOODBURY, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Pedestrian Struck in Greenwich Ave Crosswalk

On Tuesday afternoon a pedestrian was walking north in the crosswalk when a vehicle made a left turn from Greenwich Avenue onto Havemeyer Place and did not see the pedestrian. According to Captain Mark Zuccerella, the pedestrian’s injuries were non-life threatening. he said the contact was at a slow speed.
GREENWICH, CT
biteofthebest.com

A Stop in at Dive Bar & Restaurant, Milford, CT

We planned an afternoon on Gulf Beach after lunch to catch up on life. We never got there. We stopped at Dive Bar & Restaurant, a place offering a great view of Long Island Sound that’s just across the street. Oddly, Connecticut’s expansive coastline offers little waterside dining. This Dive Bar is just over the Milford border in West Haven.
MILFORD, CT
rew-online.com

Accurate Breaks Ground on Mixed-Use Project in Fairfield, CT.￼

Accurate broke ground September 20, 2022 on a highly- anticipated mixed-use project in Fairfield, CT., beginning work on a transit-oriented development that will deliver residential, retail, commercial and hospitality uses to a well-located site adjacent to one of the town’s Metro North train stations. The transformational project is rising...
FAIRFIELD, CT
milfordmirror.com

Milford's Kmart site developers add dog park to apartment plan

MILFORD — Updated plans for the apartment complex proposed for the former Kmart location now include a dog park. The Planning and Zoning Board received an update on the plans — which remains on track, according to attorney John Knuff, representative for the site's developer, Casey Associates LTD Partnerships — at its meeting last week. No action was taken on proposed changes, and the board moved further discussion to the next meeting in October.
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

New Haven police give warning after spotting hundreds of cars drag racing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven officials are warning drag racers to stay out of their city. It’s a growing concern in Connecticut, with just this weekend vehicles blocking an intersection in Wethersfield to do doughnuts in the street and drive recklessly. New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said authorities are using different methods […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Fairfield takes steps to stop marijuana use at local park

FAIRFIELD — A town task force decided to take action after finding evidence of underage drug use at a local park. Fairfield CARES Community Coalition, a town-created task force aimed at addressing youth drug and alcohol use, recently helped get community watch signs installed at the entrances of the Mary Katona Memorial Open Space. Catherine Hazlett, the coalition's program director, said this became necessary after nearby residents repeatedly found marijuana and vaping products discarded around the open space.
FAIRFIELD, CT

