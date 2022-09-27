Read full article on original website
GREENWICH — There are plenty of options for fast-food and fast-casual dining along the Post Road in Riverside, and another one could soon be on the menu. Shake Shack is seeking permission to build a restaurant at 1205 E. Putnam Ave., next door to McDonald's on a busy stretch of roadway near Neil Lane.
35-year-old Brenda Roberts was last seen in Hartford, Connecticut on April 24, 1999. She has never been seen or heard from again. Brenda Roberts is 5'1" and weighed 140 pounds when she vanished.
Connecticut Foodshare says its crucial mobile food pantry program is finally returning to the way it operated pre-pandemic.
Officials estimate there are only about 100 moose in all of Connecticut.
NORWALK — Amid ongoing POKO litigation and settlement offerings, security had to lead Jason Milligan back to his seat during Tuesday's Common Council meeting in what the mayor called the "latest stunt" by the real estate developer. Milligan, who owns properties along Leonard and Wall streets integral to the...
Milford News: I-95 Crash
2022-09-28@1:11pm–#Milford CT– #cttraffic– A crash in the right lane I-95 northbound near exit 38. No further details. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Hospital is looking to add to its existing facilities in an effort to provide more comprehensive care to patients in the region. Norwalk Hospital is located on almost 16 acres of land along Maple Avenue and Stevens Street. The hospital recently became a part of Nuvance Health, which also runs hospitals in Danbury, Waterbury, and New York.
BRIDGEPORT — Julian Braxton, a former councilman and community leader who was known for operating Braxton’s Men’s Shop in the city’s East End for nearly 50 years, has died. He was 90. Braxton died Sept. 20, according to an obituary published last week. He was laid...
Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim has scheduled two public hearings to allow residents and stakeholders the opportunity to ask questions to the top three candidates for its new police chief. The first will be held at Central High School on October 11 and the second will take place at Harding High...
CT Drivers Being Advised to Watch Out for Moose After Recent Sightings
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is telling Connecticut drivers to be on the lookout for moose after recent sightings across the state. Officials said there have been recent moose sightings in Woodbury, Southbury, Danbury, Newtown and New Fairfield. Though it's believed to be the same moose, people are being reminded to be aware of increased moose activity near roadways.
Pedestrian Struck in Greenwich Ave Crosswalk
On Tuesday afternoon a pedestrian was walking north in the crosswalk when a vehicle made a left turn from Greenwich Avenue onto Havemeyer Place and did not see the pedestrian. According to Captain Mark Zuccerella, the pedestrian’s injuries were non-life threatening. he said the contact was at a slow speed.
A Stop in at Dive Bar & Restaurant, Milford, CT
We planned an afternoon on Gulf Beach after lunch to catch up on life. We never got there. We stopped at Dive Bar & Restaurant, a place offering a great view of Long Island Sound that’s just across the street. Oddly, Connecticut’s expansive coastline offers little waterside dining. This Dive Bar is just over the Milford border in West Haven.
Seniors and people with disabilities who live at a Bridgeport complex said they are upset over a company's towing practices.
Accurate Breaks Ground on Mixed-Use Project in Fairfield, CT.￼
Accurate broke ground September 20, 2022 on a highly- anticipated mixed-use project in Fairfield, CT., beginning work on a transit-oriented development that will deliver residential, retail, commercial and hospitality uses to a well-located site adjacent to one of the town’s Metro North train stations. The transformational project is rising...
NORWALK, Conn. — A double rainbow, seen Sept. 19 from Calf Pasture Beach.
Milford's Kmart site developers add dog park to apartment plan
MILFORD — Updated plans for the apartment complex proposed for the former Kmart location now include a dog park. The Planning and Zoning Board received an update on the plans — which remains on track, according to attorney John Knuff, representative for the site's developer, Casey Associates LTD Partnerships — at its meeting last week. No action was taken on proposed changes, and the board moved further discussion to the next meeting in October.
Norwalk developer offers to settle POKO litigation for $3.5 million, documents show
NORWALK — As the city and a local real estate developer struggle to reach a compromise over a Wall Street property, a drafted settlement in which the city would pay $3.5 million for the parcel has been proposed. Attempting to resolve the POKO development litigation with the city, local...
STAMFORD — Since she became Stamford’s town clerk in 2017, Lyda Ruijter said she has made moves to "clean up" the office she inherited from her predecessor, who recently admitted in court that she broke the law that dictates how absentee ballots are handled. After she took office,...
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven officials are warning drag racers to stay out of their city. It’s a growing concern in Connecticut, with just this weekend vehicles blocking an intersection in Wethersfield to do doughnuts in the street and drive recklessly. New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said authorities are using different methods […]
FAIRFIELD — A town task force decided to take action after finding evidence of underage drug use at a local park. Fairfield CARES Community Coalition, a town-created task force aimed at addressing youth drug and alcohol use, recently helped get community watch signs installed at the entrances of the Mary Katona Memorial Open Space. Catherine Hazlett, the coalition's program director, said this became necessary after nearby residents repeatedly found marijuana and vaping products discarded around the open space.
