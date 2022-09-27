Read full article on original website
Hatrick
2d ago
You can get an absentee ballot just upon request in the state of Connecticut, It really negates the need for any early voting! Only democrats consider voter integrity, as voter suppression!🤔🤥
Sherri Roberts
2d ago
Connecticut citizens have not had a problem voting. There is no need for early voting. If more polling places are needed then do that. Too much cheating can happen. If its not broken, why try to fix it. We are not like others states.
B Evans
2d ago
when just over 50 percent elect a political candidate, it's not a basis to call Connecticut a proud progressive state. You barely control this tyrannical run State and need corrupt elections to keep such power.
CT leaders mull special session for essential worker relief, gas tax
Connecticut lawmakers may call a special session after elections to extend the gas tax holiday and add money to the Premium Pay Program.
Eyewitness News
New WFSB/CT Insider poll shows Blumenthal leading Senate race
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A new exclusive poll showed that likely Connecticut voters favored Democratic U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal over his Republican challenger, Leora Levy. The Channel 3, CT Insider, and Western New England University poll results were released on Wednesday morning. Blumenthal was up 53 percent to Levy’s 40...
Connecticut senators want to ban guns from election sites
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut senators introduced federal legislation Wednesday that would ban guns near polling sites. The Vote Without Fear Act would make it illegal to have a firearm within 100 yards of any federal election site. There are exemptions for on-duty law enforcement officers and security guards. The bill was introduced by […]
On Surplus, Dems, GOP Switch Sides
New Haven and Hamden Democratic state lawmakers threw their support behind fiscal “discipline” and recession preparedness when faced with a question that will likely dominate this year’s legislative session. That is: What to do with Connecticut’s record budget surpluses?. Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce...
As inflation concerns grow, Jahana Hayes says she takes 'nothing for granted' in 5th District
The 5th District is considered Connecticut’s most competitive congressional seat, with incumbent Democrat Jahana Hayes running for reelection against Republican George Logan. In 2018, Hayes made history as the first Black woman to represent Connecticut in Congress. This year, she’s seeking a third term as America battles inflation and...
ctexaminer.com
Candidates for Governor Jockey for Position in Televised Debate
The state’s three gubernatorial candidates jousted and clashed on a number of issues — taxes, healthcare, abortion rights, education, housing, to name a few — in a forum hosted by NBC and Telemundo Connecticut on Tuesday. The debate kicked off with a question to Democratic Gov. Ned...
Governor welcomes new crime statistics, challenger casts doubt
Statistics released by state officials on Monday show that crime and violent crime in Connecticut declined between 2020 and 2021. The report was welcomed by Gov. Ned Lamont, but his Republican opponent in the governor’s race had a different response.
These new Connecticut laws take effect on Oct. 1
Several new laws will go into effect in Connecticut on Oct. 1, 2022, ranging from juvenile justice to protections for users of online dating.
NewsTimes
Highlights from the Connecticut governor candidates debate
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Democrat Gov. Ned Lamont, Republican candidate Bob Stefanowski, and Independent Party candidate Rob Hotaling took part in a Connecticut governor candidate's forum Tuesday, hosted by NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut from West Hartford. The forum streamed online at 12:30...
ctexaminer.com
Accountability Keeps Losing to Public Schooling’s Secrecy
Secrecy triumphed again this month in “public” education in Connecticut. First the Connecticut State Colleges and University System refused to make available to the Journal Inquirer the personnel files of three officials who were sued in an employment discrimination case whose settlement recently cost the state $775,000. The newspaper was seeking to discover why the plaintiff, Manchester Community College President Nicole Esposito, was fired, what the defendants did to prompt her lawsuit, and why the college system decided to reinstate her with such expensive damages.
Connecticut state leaders across the aisle respond to new crime statistics for 2021
HARTFORD, Conn. — Monday, the state released its annual Crime in Connecticut report for 2021. Major highlights include violent crime down over by 9.04%, robbery down 5.96% and aggravated assault at the lowest it's been in 10 years, down 16.76%. Officials say this new report is not entirely complete....
Eyewitness News
New WFSB/CT Insider poll shows Stefanowski trailing Lamont
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski trails incumbent Gov. Ned Lamont in a poll from Channel 3 and CT Insider. The poll was also commissioned with the help of Western New England University. Its results were released Tuesday morning. Eyewitness News asked likely voters “who would...
Register Citizen
Westport's Alma Sarelli announces run for state representative after Republican drops out
WESTPORT — Alma Sarelli recently announced her candidacy for Connecticut's 136th House District as a Republican after the previous candidate dropped out this summer. "I am running for state representative because I want to return the focus to the basic priorities all of us share," Sarelli said. Sarelli will...
Assault weapons enforcement rests with Healey, Governor says
Reports about dozens of firearms dealers based in a Littleton mill circumventing the state's assault weapons ban should at least prompt conversations between Massachusetts officials and those involved, though any enforcement authority rests with Attorney General Maura Healey, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday.
yankeeinstitute.org
Left Behind: Connecticut’s Lost Decade
Connecticut is recovering from an economic downturn. But which one?. The state, like the rest of the nation, fell into recession in 2020 as the novel coronavirus—and the governmental response—upended the economy. Two years into the recovery, Connecticut’s growth—in terms of both economic activity and private-sector employment—has trailed the rest of the nation.
Connecticut residents to receive up to $750
money in handPhoto by Johnathan Cutrer (Creative Commons) Would you like some additional cash right now? How does several hundred dollars sound? That's the amount many individuals will receive from the state of Connecticut for each eligible child with a child tax rebate, if you meet the requirements. Eligible families will receive a maximum rebate of $250 per child. The total amount is limited to three children for a total of $750.
University of Connecticut names a new president: Radenka Maric
Radenka Maric, who has served as interim president of the University of Connecticut since February, was named the 17th president of the state’s flagship institution on Wednesday. The unanimous decision to appoint Maric — formerly UConn’s vice president for research, innovation and entrepreneurship — came during the school’s Board...
Fighting Words: The Battle Between Free Speech Protections and Connecticut Law
In August of 2022, a 14-year-old Black football player from Enfield High School was going door to door in town selling raffle tickets to support his team. When he ventured onto the property of one home in the largely white town, a woman began screaming at him to get off her property and her son […] The post Fighting Words: The Battle Between Free Speech Protections and Connecticut Law appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Former Connecticut residents living in Florida brace for Hurricane Ian
(WTNH) – Hurricane Ian has officially made landfall in Florida, and many Connecticut residents are worried about friends and family living along Florida’s west coast. News 8 spoke to several people on Wednesday who used to live in Connecticut, but now call Florida home, as the “extremely dangerous” hurricane made landfall. As Ian made landfall, […]
Cheap Lighters Will Disappear Across Connecticut on October 1
There are a few new laws taking effect on October 1, 2022. One that speaks to me is CT PA 22-12, which is an Act concerning counterfeit and unsafe lighters in Connecticut. Yay, I'll never have to eat the .99 cents I drop on a "Bik" lighter from the Handy Stop on Highland Ave in Waterbury again. Boo, I won't be able to buy the cool Ronnie James Dio lighter I saw at the CT Horror Fest? How did this Act come about? Has there been a lot of explosive cheap lighter accidents? Has our lust for fire pits and S'mores created an underground hazardous fire pit lighter market?
