N.C. State Office of Digital Equity and Literacy launches $24 million digital equity grant program
RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday announced the launch of the state’s first digital equity grant program, which will help North Carolinians afford high-speed internet, obtain digital devices and access digital literacy resources. The multi-phased program, administered by the N.C. Department of Information Technology’s Office of Digital...
Gov. Cooper declares State of Emergency in advance of severe weather
RALEIGH — In advance of Hurricane Ian’s remnants moving through North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency on Wednesday to activate the state’s emergency operations plan, waive transportation rules to help the transport of fuel and critical supplies, help first responders and the agriculture industry, and protect consumers from price gouging.
EnergyUnited preparing for aftermath of tropical storm
EnergyUnited staff are closely monitoring weather forecasts as Tropical Storm Ian approaches the Carolinas. The storm caused catastrophic loss in Florida. The cooperative is prepare for systemwide impacts across EnergyUnited’s service area. While the impact is expected to be widespread, EnergyUnited crews are ready to respond to any outages as soon as conditions are safe for restoration efforts to begin.
NCDHHS urges safety practices before and after arrival of remnants of Hurricane Ian
RALEIGH — As North Carolinians begin to feel the impacts, including power outages and flooding, from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services officials are urging residents to properly prepare for impacts from the storm. Carbon Monoxide Poisoning. People are cautioned against using gasoline-powered...
