Business Insider
Everyone is trying to buy rental real estate right now, but after 15 years as a landlord I'm selling my properties for 4 reasons
I've been a landlord for 15 years and my properties have earned me extra income, but I'm ready to sell. It's a good time for sellers, for one thing, and I'm tired of dealing with my rentals. Real estate is not "passive," and it's getting harder and harder to find...
Renting but Thinking About Buying a House? Suze Orman Warns Against Making This 'Rookie Mistake'
Owning a home is a whole different ball-game than renting, according to Suze Orman. Many renters may assume that they can afford a property if their mortgage payment is similar to their rent. Suze Orman has described this as a rookie mistake, because there are additional expenses to take into...
Motley Fool
I Meant to Rent an Apartment. Instead, I Bought a House in One of the Country's Most Expensive Areas
Sometimes, even the best-laid plans don't pan out. Renters often have no control over how much their monthly payments go up or when they have to move out. Buying a home can lead to a lower monthly payment, but there are other expenses to factor in, such as down payment and insurance.
What You Need to Know About Life Insurance Settlements
Your life insurance monthly premium can start looking less and less appealing once you’ve retired. It’s a scenario Dan Simon, a retirement planning adviser with Daniel A. White & Associates in Middletown, Del., has seen quite often, even with his own parents. “The cost of the insurance had risen to the point where it was getting unaffordable. They were wondering do we really need to keep this coverage now that the kids are all grown up?”
Parents Are Buying Homes in College Towns to Avoid Pricey Dorms (and Earn Rental Income)
The average cost of private college has nearly doubled over the past thirty years, and public college is up by about 150%. Families have little power over what they pay for tuition. But they can control living expenses — a budget line that averages between $12,000 and $13,600 a year for on-campus room and board. To save (and sometimes make) money, some families choose to skip the dorm and dining hall and instead buy a home for their college-aged child to study and sleep.
What renters insurance actually covers and why you need it
Experts generally recommend at least $300,000 in personal liability coverage. Photo Illustration by Fortune: Original Photograph by Getty Images. Renting an apartment or house can relieve some of the responsibilities that come with home ownership: maintenance, pest control, trash removal, and yard work. It does not, however, eliminate the need...
Why Is It So Hard to Rent a Flat Right Now?
“I'm putting the flat on the market. It's gonna go quick so find somewhere ASAP.” This was the hellscape that Ally, a 19-year-old private renter, landed in when her landlord suddenly decided to sell. A month later, the sale was suddenly off – she could stay! – but by August, Ally was out anyway. Her landlord explained that they’d “make more money” turning the flat into an Airbnb.
How to build wealth from real estate investing, according to 9 couples and individuals who have done it
Insider compiled a list of stories about couples and individuals who have used real estate as a tool to build long-term wealth.
