mystar106.com
Mason City man accused of shooting woman with arrow pleads not guilty to attempted murder charge
MASON CITY — A Mason City man charged earlier this month with attempted murder after allegedly shooting a victim with an arrow has pleaded not guilty. The Mason City Police Department says officers responded to a male and female yelling in the area of 1st and North Washington shortly after 10 o’clock on the night of September 2nd.
mystar106.com
Plea hearing set for Mason City man accused of setting fires at restaurant, laundromat
MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been set for a Mason City man charged with setting fires that damaged two local businesses in March and was found in possession of a stolen coin machine from a car wash. 27-year-old Lil Robert Vincent Barnes was charged with second-degree...
KIMT
Forest City woman takes plea deal over stealing from grandmother
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County woman is pleading guilty to stealing from her grandmother. Ashley Ann Hesley, 35 of Forest City, was charged with ongoing criminal conduct and fraudulent use of a credit card but has entered a guilty plea to one count of forgery. Hesley was...
mystar106.com
Mason City man pleads not guilty to arson charges
MASON CITY — A Mason City man has pleaded not guilty to arson charges connected to a pair of fires earlier this month. The Mason City Police Department says 42-year-old Paige Peyton was arrested after an investigation. Officers responded to a report of a garage fire in the 200 block of 7th Northeast shortly before 10 o’clock on the night of September 1st. The fire had already been extinguished by the time officers arrived.
KIMT
Man arrested after Mason City shooting is pleading not guilty
MASON CITY, Iowa – A trial is scheduled for a man arrested after a weekend shooting in Mason City. Reggie Isiah Williams, 31 of Mason City, has pleaded not guilty to possession of a firearm as a felony as a habitual offender. Police say they found a male victim...
mystar106.com
Mason City man placed on probation after pleading guilty to meth charges
MASON CITY — It’s five years probation for a Mason City man caught twice within a week’s time for possessing methamphetamine. 44-year-old Edward Sharp was pulled over by law enforcement in the 1300 block of South Federal on July 13th, where he allegedly had eight baggies with a total of 15 grams of meth. A search of Sharp’s home six days later allegedly turned up about seven additional grams of meth.
KIMT
Mason City man sent to prison for death of North Iowa bicyclist
MASON CITY, Iowa – Hitting a bicyclist is sending a North Iowa motorist to prison. Cody William Skiye, 29 of Mason City, was ordered Monday to spend five years behind bars and pay a $1,025 fine after entering an Alford plea to serious injury by vehicle while intoxicated. Law...
KIMT
Woman sentenced for stealing from North Iowa chiropractor
MASON CITY, Iowa – Embezzling from her employer means probation for a Mason City woman. Sydney Lynn Keith, 36, has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to complete all recommended mental health treatment and finish a budgeting and finance course offered by a local bank or Consumer Credit.
KIMT
Man takes plea deal over Charles City robbery
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County robbery results in a plea deal and suspended sentence. Maxwell Louis John Vanderwerf, 26 of Charles City, was accused of second-degree robbery for allegedly hitting someone in the face while trying to steal money and property on July 27, 2021. Law enforcement says the crime happened in the 500 block of Allison Street in Charles City.
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin man sentenced to prison time, restitution on felony 1st degree arson charge in Mower County District Court
An Austin man charged with attempted murder for setting fire to a house at 304 11th Avenue SW in Austin in March of 2018 has been sentenced to prison time and restitution in Mower County District Court. Wigham. In an amended court decision Tuesday, 34-year old Darrell James Wigham, who...
myaustinminnesota.com
Eyota man sentenced to jail time, supervised probation, fines and fees on felony DWI charge in Mower County District Court
An Eyota man who was the driver of a vehicle found to contain approximately 140 grams of methamphetamine and just over $3,000 in cash after a traffic stop in the 28000 block of 785th Avenue in Racine Township in Mower County on September 30th, 2018 has been sentenced to jail time, supervised probation and fines and fees in Mower County District Court.
KIMT
Man, 24, arrested in Cerro Gordo County after allegedly stealing a truck
MASON CITY, Iowa - A 24-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning after he loaded his bike into the back of a truck that didn’t belong to him and drove away. Logan Conway is facing a felony charge of second-degree theft after he allegedly stole a truck from a residence in the 1600 block of Opal Dr. in Mason City.
KIMT
Hancock County man to stand trial for dead kittens and trashed trailer
GARNER, Iowa – A Hancock County man accused of damaging a mobile home and mistreating animals is pleading not guilty. Zachre Davis Thomas Weyland, 28 of Klemme, is charged with first-degree criminal mischief and five counts of animal neglect resulting in serious injury or death. His trial is scheduled to start on December 7.
mystar106.com
Mason City man charged with ongoing criminal conduct after allegedly using another person’s credit card
MASON CITY — A Mason City man faces up to 30 years in prison after using another person’s credit card multiple times. A criminal complaint accuses 40-year-old Shad Arispe of going into five Mason City businesses on September 18th and presenting a credit card for services without the owner’s consent or knowledge. The victim told police that he did not know the defendant and had lost his wallet in the 700 block of North Washington.
cbs2iowa.com
Passenger dies after police chase, crash in Chickasaw County on Monday
NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is dead after the car they were in led police on a chase and crashed. Curtis Williams was driving on Highway 63 when police tried to pull him over. Williams lost control trying to turn onto an exit ramp. The...
Two Iowa Companies Charged In Federal Court For Fraud
Two local companies have received sentences after pleading guilty to wire fraud in federal court Wednesday. According to an article in KCRG, Darrell Smith was the broker and advisor for several investment firms. He was also a corporate officer for two Iowa companies; Energae, LP, and I-Lenders LLC. According to...
KIMT
Mason City PD: Possible burglary suspect beaten with stick, hospitalized
MASON CITY, Iowa - What began as a burglary call ended with a man being beaten with a stick before he was taken to the hospital. Police were called to N. Monroe Ave. at 12:30 a.m. Sunday after a report that a house was burglarized when a man wearing a mask came into the house with a baseball bat.
Southern Minnesota News
New Richland man seriously injured in Jackson County crash
Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. A New Richland man was critically injured Tuesday afternoon in a crash in Jackson County. Lyle William Schlaak, 71, suffered life-threatening injuries in the rollover crash east of Worthington, in Ewington Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says Schlaak was behind...
more1049.com
Serious Injuries Reported in Interstate 90 Rollover Crash
Jackson County, MN (KICD)– A Southern Minnesota man was seriously injured in a single vehicle crash in Jackson County Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV driven by 71-year-old Lyle Schlaak of New Richland was eastbound on Interstate 90 a short distance from the Nobles County line around four o’clock when it left the roadway and rolled.
KEYC
Man killed in fatal Hwy 22 tractor accident in Faribault County
FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A Wells man died after a tractor accident on Highway 22. Last night, 70-year-old Michael Wegner was on a tractor, going northbound on Hwy 22. An SUV was also traveling northbound, when the two collided. The three passengers in the SUV have non-life threatening injuries,...
