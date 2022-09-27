ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason City, IA

KIMT

Forest City woman takes plea deal over stealing from grandmother

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County woman is pleading guilty to stealing from her grandmother. Ashley Ann Hesley, 35 of Forest City, was charged with ongoing criminal conduct and fraudulent use of a credit card but has entered a guilty plea to one count of forgery. Hesley was...
FOREST CITY, IA
mystar106.com

Mason City man pleads not guilty to arson charges

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has pleaded not guilty to arson charges connected to a pair of fires earlier this month. The Mason City Police Department says 42-year-old Paige Peyton was arrested after an investigation. Officers responded to a report of a garage fire in the 200 block of 7th Northeast shortly before 10 o’clock on the night of September 1st. The fire had already been extinguished by the time officers arrived.
MASON CITY, IA
Mason City man placed on probation after pleading guilty to meth charges

MASON CITY — It’s five years probation for a Mason City man caught twice within a week’s time for possessing methamphetamine. 44-year-old Edward Sharp was pulled over by law enforcement in the 1300 block of South Federal on July 13th, where he allegedly had eight baggies with a total of 15 grams of meth. A search of Sharp’s home six days later allegedly turned up about seven additional grams of meth.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Woman sentenced for stealing from North Iowa chiropractor

MASON CITY, Iowa – Embezzling from her employer means probation for a Mason City woman. Sydney Lynn Keith, 36, has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to complete all recommended mental health treatment and finish a budgeting and finance course offered by a local bank or Consumer Credit.
MASON CITY, IA
#Prison
KIMT

Man takes plea deal over Charles City robbery

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County robbery results in a plea deal and suspended sentence. Maxwell Louis John Vanderwerf, 26 of Charles City, was accused of second-degree robbery for allegedly hitting someone in the face while trying to steal money and property on July 27, 2021. Law enforcement says the crime happened in the 500 block of Allison Street in Charles City.
CHARLES CITY, IA
myaustinminnesota.com

Eyota man sentenced to jail time, supervised probation, fines and fees on felony DWI charge in Mower County District Court

An Eyota man who was the driver of a vehicle found to contain approximately 140 grams of methamphetamine and just over $3,000 in cash after a traffic stop in the 28000 block of 785th Avenue in Racine Township in Mower County on September 30th, 2018 has been sentenced to jail time, supervised probation and fines and fees in Mower County District Court.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Man, 24, arrested in Cerro Gordo County after allegedly stealing a truck

MASON CITY, Iowa - A 24-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning after he loaded his bike into the back of a truck that didn’t belong to him and drove away. Logan Conway is facing a felony charge of second-degree theft after he allegedly stole a truck from a residence in the 1600 block of Opal Dr. in Mason City.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
mystar106.com

Mason City man charged with ongoing criminal conduct after allegedly using another person’s credit card

MASON CITY — A Mason City man faces up to 30 years in prison after using another person’s credit card multiple times. A criminal complaint accuses 40-year-old Shad Arispe of going into five Mason City businesses on September 18th and presenting a credit card for services without the owner’s consent or knowledge. The victim told police that he did not know the defendant and had lost his wallet in the 700 block of North Washington.
cbs2iowa.com

Passenger dies after police chase, crash in Chickasaw County on Monday

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is dead after the car they were in led police on a chase and crashed. Curtis Williams was driving on Highway 63 when police tried to pull him over. Williams lost control trying to turn onto an exit ramp. The...
98.1 KHAK

Two Iowa Companies Charged In Federal Court For Fraud

Two local companies have received sentences after pleading guilty to wire fraud in federal court Wednesday. According to an article in KCRG, Darrell Smith was the broker and advisor for several investment firms. He was also a corporate officer for two Iowa companies; Energae, LP, and I-Lenders LLC. According to...
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Mason City PD: Possible burglary suspect beaten with stick, hospitalized

MASON CITY, Iowa - What began as a burglary call ended with a man being beaten with a stick before he was taken to the hospital. Police were called to N. Monroe Ave. at 12:30 a.m. Sunday after a report that a house was burglarized when a man wearing a mask came into the house with a baseball bat.
Southern Minnesota News

New Richland man seriously injured in Jackson County crash

Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. A New Richland man was critically injured Tuesday afternoon in a crash in Jackson County. Lyle William Schlaak, 71, suffered life-threatening injuries in the rollover crash east of Worthington, in Ewington Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says Schlaak was behind...
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
more1049.com

Serious Injuries Reported in Interstate 90 Rollover Crash

Jackson County, MN (KICD)– A Southern Minnesota man was seriously injured in a single vehicle crash in Jackson County Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV driven by 71-year-old Lyle Schlaak of New Richland was eastbound on Interstate 90 a short distance from the Nobles County line around four o’clock when it left the roadway and rolled.
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Man killed in fatal Hwy 22 tractor accident in Faribault County

FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A Wells man died after a tractor accident on Highway 22. Last night, 70-year-old Michael Wegner was on a tractor, going northbound on Hwy 22. An SUV was also traveling northbound, when the two collided. The three passengers in the SUV have non-life threatening injuries,...
FARIBAULT COUNTY, MN

