MASON CITY — A Mason City man faces up to 30 years in prison after using another person’s credit card multiple times. A criminal complaint accuses 40-year-old Shad Arispe of going into five Mason City businesses on September 18th and presenting a credit card for services without the owner’s consent or knowledge. The victim told police that he did not know the defendant and had lost his wallet in the 700 block of North Washington.

3 DAYS AGO