Hancock, Worth county officials discuss permits for new livestock confinements
FOREST CITY — The Hancock Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved the construction permit for hog confinements southeast of Forest City. Summit Pork plans to build two buildings, each of which will house just under 5000 head of hogs. Summit consultant Kent Krause told supervisors the facilities would be...
Worth County residents speak in opposition to incoming hog confinement
It was standing room only as the Worth County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing regarding the application from Summit Ag LLP to put a 4,990-head concentrated animal feeding operation within the county. After 19 speakers discussed their reasons for opposing a large hog confinement in their neighborhood for...
Woman sentenced for stealing from North Iowa chiropractor
MASON CITY, Iowa – Embezzling from her employer means probation for a Mason City woman. Sydney Lynn Keith, 36, has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to complete all recommended mental health treatment and finish a budgeting and finance course offered by a local bank or Consumer Credit.
Companies, including one from Clear Lake, fined for scheme involving Hopkinton ethanol plant
CLEAR LAKE — Two companies were sentenced to probation for one year and ordered to pay millons in restitution in a federal fraud case. A judge ordered Energae of Clear Lake and I-Lenders to each pay more than one million dollars restitution and to forfeit more than $2.4 million. The sentencing is related to a scheme by Darrel Smith of Forest City and his brother David Smith, of Pocatello, Idaho.
Another Pipeline Takes Three More Iowa Families To Court
Landowners are pushing back against carbon pipelines and it’s been getting the attention of the pipeline companies . Last week another pipeline company pushed back and has taken the matter to court. In August, Navigator CO2 Ventures sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties in...
Man, 24, arrested in Cerro Gordo County after allegedly stealing a truck
MASON CITY, Iowa - A 24-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning after he loaded his bike into the back of a truck that didn’t belong to him and drove away. Logan Conway is facing a felony charge of second-degree theft after he allegedly stole a truck from a residence in the 1600 block of Opal Dr. in Mason City.
1 dead, 2 hurt after car misses curve & rolls into Iowa cornfield
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — One person died and two people were injured early Monday morning in a one-vehicle accident in rural Humboldt County. It happened around 6:40 a.m. near 1145 Birch Avenue about six miles south of West Bend, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. A Buick LeSabre driven by 27-year-old Christopher […]
Mason City man sent to prison for death of North Iowa bicyclist
MASON CITY, Iowa – Hitting a bicyclist is sending a North Iowa motorist to prison. Cody William Skiye, 29 of Mason City, was ordered Monday to spend five years behind bars and pay a $1,025 fine after entering an Alford plea to serious injury by vehicle while intoxicated. Law...
Plea hearing set for Mason City man accused of setting fires at restaurant, laundromat
MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been set for a Mason City man charged with setting fires that damaged two local businesses in March and was found in possession of a stolen coin machine from a car wash. 27-year-old Lil Robert Vincent Barnes was charged with second-degree...
Passenger dies after police chase, crash in Chickasaw County on Monday
NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is dead after the car they were in led police on a chase and crashed. Curtis Williams was driving on Highway 63 when police tried to pull him over. Williams lost control trying to turn onto an exit ramp. The...
Hancock County man to stand trial for dead kittens and trashed trailer
GARNER, Iowa – A Hancock County man accused of damaging a mobile home and mistreating animals is pleading not guilty. Zachre Davis Thomas Weyland, 28 of Klemme, is charged with first-degree criminal mischief and five counts of animal neglect resulting in serious injury or death. His trial is scheduled to start on December 7.
Mason City man pleads not guilty to arson charges
MASON CITY — A Mason City man has pleaded not guilty to arson charges connected to a pair of fires earlier this month. The Mason City Police Department says 42-year-old Paige Peyton was arrested after an investigation. Officers responded to a report of a garage fire in the 200 block of 7th Northeast shortly before 10 o’clock on the night of September 1st. The fire had already been extinguished by the time officers arrived.
