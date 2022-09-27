MASON CITY — It’s up to five years in prison for a Mason City man accused of vehicular homicide after the death of a bicyclist last year. 28-year-old Cody Skiye was charged after an accident at 22375 Thrush Avenue near Plymouth shortly after 11:35 on the night of June 5th of last year. James Powell was traveling southbound on his bike when he was hit by a vehicle driven by Skiye. Powell died from his injuries six days later.

