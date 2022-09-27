ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clear Lake, IA

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofalexandria.com

Worth County residents speak in opposition to incoming hog confinement

It was standing room only as the Worth County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing regarding the application from Summit Ag LLP to put a 4,990-head concentrated animal feeding operation within the county. After 19 speakers discussed their reasons for opposing a large hog confinement in their neighborhood for...
WORTH COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Woman sentenced for stealing from North Iowa chiropractor

MASON CITY, Iowa – Embezzling from her employer means probation for a Mason City woman. Sydney Lynn Keith, 36, has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to complete all recommended mental health treatment and finish a budgeting and finance course offered by a local bank or Consumer Credit.
MASON CITY, IA
mystar106.com

Companies, including one from Clear Lake, fined for scheme involving Hopkinton ethanol plant

CLEAR LAKE — Two companies were sentenced to probation for one year and ordered to pay millons in restitution in a federal fraud case. A judge ordered Energae of Clear Lake and I-Lenders to each pay more than one million dollars restitution and to forfeit more than $2.4 million. The sentencing is related to a scheme by Darrel Smith of Forest City and his brother David Smith, of Pocatello, Idaho.
CLEAR LAKE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
City
Clear Lake, IA
Clear Lake, IA
Government
City
Iowa City, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Another Pipeline Takes Three More Iowa Families To Court

Landowners are pushing back against carbon pipelines and it’s been getting the attention of the pipeline companies . Last week another pipeline company pushed back and has taken the matter to court. In August, Navigator CO2 Ventures sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties in...
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Man, 24, arrested in Cerro Gordo County after allegedly stealing a truck

MASON CITY, Iowa - A 24-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning after he loaded his bike into the back of a truck that didn’t belong to him and drove away. Logan Conway is facing a felony charge of second-degree theft after he allegedly stole a truck from a residence in the 1600 block of Opal Dr. in Mason City.
98.1 KHAK

Two Iowa Companies Charged In Federal Court For Fraud

Two local companies have received sentences after pleading guilty to wire fraud in federal court Wednesday. According to an article in KCRG, Darrell Smith was the broker and advisor for several investment firms. He was also a corporate officer for two Iowa companies; Energae, LP, and I-Lenders LLC. According to...
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Flory
KIMT

Driver killed, two injured in Humboldt County crash

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Iowa – A Monday morning crash in northern Iowa has killed one person. The Iowa State Patrols says it happened around 6:40 am in the 1100 block of Birch Avenue in Humboldt County. Christopher Barnes, 27 of Humboldt, went off the road at a left hand curve, went through the east ditch, and rolled his vehicle in a cornfield.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Passenger dies after police chase, crash in Chickasaw County on Monday

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is dead after the car they were in led police on a chase and crashed. Curtis Williams was driving on Highway 63 when police tried to pull him over. Williams lost control trying to turn onto an exit ramp. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Fox House
mystar106.com

Mason City man pleads not guilty to arson charges

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has pleaded not guilty to arson charges connected to a pair of fires earlier this month. The Mason City Police Department says 42-year-old Paige Peyton was arrested after an investigation. Officers responded to a report of a garage fire in the 200 block of 7th Northeast shortly before 10 o’clock on the night of September 1st. The fire had already been extinguished by the time officers arrived.
MASON CITY, IA
mystar106.com

Mason City man sentenced to five years in prison for role in fatal accident

MASON CITY — It’s up to five years in prison for a Mason City man accused of vehicular homicide after the death of a bicyclist last year. 28-year-old Cody Skiye was charged after an accident at 22375 Thrush Avenue near Plymouth shortly after 11:35 on the night of June 5th of last year. James Powell was traveling southbound on his bike when he was hit by a vehicle driven by Skiye. Powell died from his injuries six days later.
MASON CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy