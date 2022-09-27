Read full article on original website
Related
ABC News
Tired mom turns camera on herself in funny back-to-school photo
A North Carolina mom is sharing a relatable and funny take on the traditional back-to-school photo trend. Instead of placing her kids front and center, Jeni Bukolt, a mom of two and the owner of branding agency HAVEN Creative, snapped a recent selfie wearing sunglasses and holding up a black sign mimicking the chalkboards that have become ubiquitous in kids' back-to-school pictures, sharing the photo to Instagram on Monday.
Woman tricks husband into coming home early by letting teen daughter drive his new car past baseball game he's watching
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My grandmother loved my grandfather very much, but she was jealous and possessive. When my grandfather was home, my grandmother was happy. If went somewhere without her, like a local neighborhood baseball game, for example, she was inconsolable.
Teen Devastated After She Planned a Party Assuming She Would Win Homecoming Queen
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It was homecoming, and I along with three other girls was nominated for homecoming queen. I didn't really put too much thought into it. I thought it would be cool to win, but I was fine if I didn't. I actually didn't think that I had a chance because I assumed the whole thing would be rigged.
Family passes down $100 wedding dress for 72 years
Eight brides in the same family have passed down a $100 wedding dress in a decadeslong tradition.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mom Refuses to Give Away Dress of Late Daughter to Sister
What should we do with a person’s possessions after they pass away?. For many women, wedding days are an incredibly special and important time. A bride-to-be, and her mother, may dream of a perfect wedding day to always be remembered.
Good news: The moment a young boy falls in love with his new baby brother
This is the moment 6-year-old Sawyer met his brother for the first time. Bursting with emotion he proclaims, “You’re my best friend forever!"
Mom Backed For Letting Teen Wear Controversial Color to Wedding: 'No No'
A post about a mother allowing her teenage daughter to don a "skater style" black dress to a wedding has gone viral on Mumsnet, the U.K.-based online forum. In a post shared on the Am I Being Unreasonable (AIBU) subforum under the username Bikeybikeface, the mom said her 14-year-old's style is "a bit [alternative], bit gothy" and that originally she'd wanted to wear a trouser suit.
Restaurant Employees Are Sharing Their Worst Customer Experiences And They Deserve All The Tips For Their Troubles
"After I took his order and returned with the goods, he grabbed my arm and started saying how 'lovely and long my neck is' and how he 'just wants to sink his teeth into it.'"
IN THIS ARTICLE
19 People Shared Their Stories Of How A Dog Has Changed Their Lives
"It’s ok to rest, but it’s also okay to be weird and play.''
PETS・
A video of a small girl who attracted the attention of a crowd.
Hello everyone. I am back with my article and you really like it. So, this was a video I found when I randomly watched a reel on Instagram. In this video, a cute girl sits on a bench and tries to flip a bottle. The whole crowd is also watching that and celebrates when the bottle successfully stands on the third flip.
Kentucky Wesleyan College Hosting a Fun Back Together Bash in Owensboro
It's a big weekend at Kentucky Wesleyan College in Owensboro. It's homecoming weekend and the college is hosting a never-before-held event. It's called the Back Together Bash and it's going to feature a jam-packed Saturday afternoon that is open to everyone- not just current and former KWC faculty and students.
Woman refuses to be with a jobless man
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. In a world where money seems to be everything, it's no surprise that some women would refuse a man because he is poor. While love should be enough, some women can't seem to see past the financial aspect. Some say it's shallow and sad, but it's the reality for some people.
WBKR
Owensboro, KY
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WBKR 92.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0