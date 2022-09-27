ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Tired mom turns camera on herself in funny back-to-school photo

A North Carolina mom is sharing a relatable and funny take on the traditional back-to-school photo trend. Instead of placing her kids front and center, Jeni Bukolt, a mom of two and the owner of branding agency HAVEN Creative, snapped a recent selfie wearing sunglasses and holding up a black sign mimicking the chalkboards that have become ubiquitous in kids' back-to-school pictures, sharing the photo to Instagram on Monday.
WAXHAW, NC
Tracey Folly

Woman tricks husband into coming home early by letting teen daughter drive his new car past baseball game he's watching

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My grandmother loved my grandfather very much, but she was jealous and possessive. When my grandfather was home, my grandmother was happy. If went somewhere without her, like a local neighborhood baseball game, for example, she was inconsolable.
Briana B.

Teen Devastated After She Planned a Party Assuming She Would Win Homecoming Queen

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It was homecoming, and I along with three other girls was nominated for homecoming queen. I didn't really put too much thought into it. I thought it would be cool to win, but I was fine if I didn't. I actually didn't think that I had a chance because I assumed the whole thing would be rigged.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Newsweek

Mom Backed For Letting Teen Wear Controversial Color to Wedding: 'No No'

A post about a mother allowing her teenage daughter to don a "skater style" black dress to a wedding has gone viral on Mumsnet, the U.K.-based online forum. In a post shared on the Am I Being Unreasonable (AIBU) subforum under the username Bikeybikeface, the mom said her 14-year-old's style is "a bit [alternative], bit gothy" and that originally she'd wanted to wear a trouser suit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gals#Local Life#Cotton Candy#Rainbow#Localevent#Festival#Tiktok
Dhruv Sheladia

A video of a small girl who attracted the attention of a crowd.

Hello everyone. I am back with my article and you really like it. So, this was a video I found when I randomly watched a reel on Instagram. In this video, a cute girl sits on a bench and tries to flip a bottle. The whole crowd is also watching that and celebrates when the bottle successfully stands on the third flip.
Dolfie love hut

Woman refuses to be with a jobless man

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. In a world where money seems to be everything, it's no surprise that some women would refuse a man because he is poor. While love should be enough, some women can't seem to see past the financial aspect. Some say it's shallow and sad, but it's the reality for some people.
WBKR

WBKR

Owensboro, KY
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WBKR 92.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy