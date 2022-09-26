ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student Loan Debt Forgiveness: First Day to Apply Is Coming Soon

The application for student loan debt forgiveness is expected to open within the next couple of weeks. Those who are eligible can apply to have as much as $20,000 of student loan debt canceled. The White House says the plan will help more than 40 million Americans and eliminate student loan debt for 20 million people.
Mortgage rates jump again as home sale numbers fall

Mortgage rates surged to the highest level since 2007, with higher borrowing costs turning the screws even tighter on the quickly cooling US housing market. The average for a 30-year, fixed loan was 6.7%, up from 6.29% last week, Freddie Mac said in a statement Thursday. Rates tracked a surge in 10-year Treasury yields, which approached 4% earlier this week.
