This 29-Year-Old Is Helping Black Women Score Jobs With Mega Companies

Niani Tolbert, 29-year-old founder and CEO of #HireBlack, an initiative she created to provide career resources for Black women, has turned the mission into her full-time job. #HireBlack works to connect high-performing diverse talent with companies and organizations through hiring events and career workshops. In addition, the initiative offers an annual summit and a job board. The website informs that the job board is the place where Black women can get notified of new job postings, discover remote and hybrid jobs, get discovered by top recruiters, and more.
CNBC

'I work just 3.5 days a week': This 28-year old quit his job—now he makes $189,000 a year off 7 income streams

In 2017, after I graduated from college, I started working as an engineer at an oil company. I was 23 and making $98,500 a year. At first, I thought I had my dream job. But after seeing senior leaders work 60-hour weeks with routine travel, I realized that it wasn't the lifestyle I wanted. My father passed away when I was three years old, so having family time was always very valuable to me.
pymnts

Amazon Encourages Customer Service Staff to Work From Home

Amazon has been encouraging customer service employees to work from home to help save money on real estate, Bloomberg wrote. The shift is part of a larger plan to close some call centers around the country — including one in Kennewick, Washington that has operated since 2005, per data from unnamed sources speaking with Bloomberg.
Inc.com

Watch: How to Keep Your Employees Happy and Healthy With the Right Benefits

Healthcare, flexible work options, and paid leave are some of the most popular benefits with employees. But how do you make sure the package you're offering will translate to employee happiness?. "We do need to stay flexible," says Paul McCarthy, chief people officer at the hospitality services and software provider,...
Inc.com

How We Built a Fast-Growing Wine Brand With Organic Grapes, Better Labels -- and None of the Snobbery

Los Angeles is nothing if not a city for odd business alliances -- see: Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg. So it's perhaps to be expected that after Nicole Richie, the daughter of famed singer Lionel, introduced her sister-in-law, the actress Cameron Diaz, to fashion and beauty entrepreneur Katherine Power on New Year's Eve 2014, the pair would end up going into business together. Power previously founded Who What Wear, Versed Skincare, and Merit Beauty. Today, Diaz and Power are the co-founders of Avaline, a new line of "clean wines" that launched in July 2020 with the goal of hitting the Venn diagram intersection of the $1.2 trillion global wellness market and the $418 billion wine market. Avaline, now available via 6,000 national retailers and a direct-to-consumer business launched earlier this year, will ship 80,000 cases of wine, priced $24 to $30 a bottle, in 2022, as it elbows its way into the hurly-burly wine sector by marrying transparency with taste. The snobby wine press isn't quite sold -- but a hefty bevy of female wine drinkers in America seem to be. --As told to Michael Callahan.
CNBC

Some of the best roles are posted on ‘hidden’ job boards—how to find them

The secret to landing your dream role isn't submitting hundreds of applications on companies' websites — in fact, many great jobs aren't posted online at all. More and more people are finding and landing new opportunities through the "hidden job market": vacancies that aren't publicly listed or advertised with recruiters but instead are filled through "internal candidates or referrals," Stacey Perkins, a career and leadership coach at recruiting firm Korn Ferry, tells CNBC Make It.
Philosophy Blogger

the history of bill gates

Bill Gates is one of the most influential people in the world. He is the co-founder of Microsoft and is currently the richest man in the world. He is also a very smart man. Here are some reasons.
Inc.com

3 Ways to Improve Automation Using Insight Tools

Automation is the future. And yet companies can't apply it at random and expect things to go well. I always go back to Bill Gates's famous line, "Automation applied to an inefficient operation will magnify the inefficiency." If a business isn't using its automation well, it won't do much good....
monitordaily.com

New ELFF Report Examines Changing Workplaces

The Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation (ELFF) released the 2022 Industry Future Council (IFC) report, “Adapting to Changing Workers and Workplaces,” that examines issues and best practices around hybrid work, recruiting, hiring, training and leadership due to pandemic and related labor market disruptions. The report follows up on last year’s comprehensive study, which identified three primary areas of focus: technology, workforce and economics & policy. IFC participants identified three themes they considered most important to the future of the workforce, the workplace and the industry.
