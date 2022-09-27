Read full article on original website
This 29-Year-Old Is Helping Black Women Score Jobs With Mega Companies
Niani Tolbert, 29-year-old founder and CEO of #HireBlack, an initiative she created to provide career resources for Black women, has turned the mission into her full-time job. #HireBlack works to connect high-performing diverse talent with companies and organizations through hiring events and career workshops. In addition, the initiative offers an annual summit and a job board. The website informs that the job board is the place where Black women can get notified of new job postings, discover remote and hybrid jobs, get discovered by top recruiters, and more.
CNBC
'I work just 3.5 days a week': This 28-year old quit his job—now he makes $189,000 a year off 7 income streams
In 2017, after I graduated from college, I started working as an engineer at an oil company. I was 23 and making $98,500 a year. At first, I thought I had my dream job. But after seeing senior leaders work 60-hour weeks with routine travel, I realized that it wasn't the lifestyle I wanted. My father passed away when I was three years old, so having family time was always very valuable to me.
12 Top Side Gigs You Can Do From Home, According to Career Experts
Taking on a side gig is a great way to help you achieve your financial goals faster, whether you want to pay off debt, build an emergency fund or grow your retirement nest egg. And there are many...
Amazon CEO says the company has no plans to make its corporate employees return to the office
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the company isn't planning to force employees back to the office. He noted that most of Amazon's corporate workers are already on a hybrid scheme. Jassy said the e-commerce firm would continue its "experiments" with work arrangements. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said on Wednesday that...
Target Doesn’t Want You To Know These Money-Saving Secrets
If you frequently shop at Target, you already know this retailer can help you save money on anything from pillows to Pepsi. With more than 1,800 stores across the U.S., the retail giant has made its...
We quit our jobs to take our side hustle full time – there are 5 items you may own that could earn you thousands a month
MILLIONS of Americans have turned to side hustles as a way of making extra cash amid the cost of living crisis. Entrepreneurial couples have quit their jobs to pursue their side hustle full time while others have raked in thousands of dollars by renting out features such as their backyard pool.
Amazon Encourages Customer Service Staff to Work From Home
Amazon has been encouraging customer service employees to work from home to help save money on real estate, Bloomberg wrote. The shift is part of a larger plan to close some call centers around the country — including one in Kennewick, Washington that has operated since 2005, per data from unnamed sources speaking with Bloomberg.
Restaurant Employees Are Sharing Their Worst Customer Experiences And They Deserve All The Tips For Their Troubles
"After I took his order and returned with the goods, he grabbed my arm and started saying how 'lovely and long my neck is' and how he 'just wants to sink his teeth into it.'"
Narcity
6 Remote Jobs Hiring In BC That Pay Over $100K & You Can Work From Bed
There are a bunch of remote jobs hiring in B.C. right now that will let you work from the comfort of your bed. Not only do these gigs allow remote work, but they also pay whopping annual salaries over $100,000. So if you've been searching high and low for a...
Inc.com
Watch: How to Keep Your Employees Happy and Healthy With the Right Benefits
Healthcare, flexible work options, and paid leave are some of the most popular benefits with employees. But how do you make sure the package you're offering will translate to employee happiness?. "We do need to stay flexible," says Paul McCarthy, chief people officer at the hospitality services and software provider,...
The American dream is broken. The best hometowns for raising a family could offer solutions
The best hometowns for multigenerational families have good schools, hospitals, aging resources, and lots of parks. They contain lessons for what the rest of America needs right now.
Inc.com
How We Built a Fast-Growing Wine Brand With Organic Grapes, Better Labels -- and None of the Snobbery
Los Angeles is nothing if not a city for odd business alliances -- see: Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg. So it's perhaps to be expected that after Nicole Richie, the daughter of famed singer Lionel, introduced her sister-in-law, the actress Cameron Diaz, to fashion and beauty entrepreneur Katherine Power on New Year's Eve 2014, the pair would end up going into business together. Power previously founded Who What Wear, Versed Skincare, and Merit Beauty. Today, Diaz and Power are the co-founders of Avaline, a new line of "clean wines" that launched in July 2020 with the goal of hitting the Venn diagram intersection of the $1.2 trillion global wellness market and the $418 billion wine market. Avaline, now available via 6,000 national retailers and a direct-to-consumer business launched earlier this year, will ship 80,000 cases of wine, priced $24 to $30 a bottle, in 2022, as it elbows its way into the hurly-burly wine sector by marrying transparency with taste. The snobby wine press isn't quite sold -- but a hefty bevy of female wine drinkers in America seem to be. --As told to Michael Callahan.
CNBC
Some of the best roles are posted on ‘hidden’ job boards—how to find them
The secret to landing your dream role isn't submitting hundreds of applications on companies' websites — in fact, many great jobs aren't posted online at all. More and more people are finding and landing new opportunities through the "hidden job market": vacancies that aren't publicly listed or advertised with recruiters but instead are filled through "internal candidates or referrals," Stacey Perkins, a career and leadership coach at recruiting firm Korn Ferry, tells CNBC Make It.
howafrica.com
From Working Odd Jobs To Building A 6-Figure Law Firm: Inspiring Story Of Dionnie Wynter Pfunde
Dionnie Wynter Pfunde comes from a family of entrepreneurs who always had side hustles. Becoming an entrepreneur was more like a natural course for her but her journey to success did not come easy. She became a mother at 16 when she had just graduated from high school. She would...
the history of bill gates
Bill Gates is one of the most influential people in the world. He is the co-founder of Microsoft and is currently the richest man in the world. He is also a very smart man. Here are some reasons.
Inc.com
3 Ways to Improve Automation Using Insight Tools
Automation is the future. And yet companies can't apply it at random and expect things to go well. I always go back to Bill Gates's famous line, "Automation applied to an inefficient operation will magnify the inefficiency." If a business isn't using its automation well, it won't do much good....
Want to Invest in Real Estate Remotely? Here Are 5 Tips to Help You Succeed.
Remote real estate investing is possible and easier than you may think. Here are six tips to help you get started.
monitordaily.com
New ELFF Report Examines Changing Workplaces
The Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation (ELFF) released the 2022 Industry Future Council (IFC) report, “Adapting to Changing Workers and Workplaces,” that examines issues and best practices around hybrid work, recruiting, hiring, training and leadership due to pandemic and related labor market disruptions. The report follows up on last year’s comprehensive study, which identified three primary areas of focus: technology, workforce and economics & policy. IFC participants identified three themes they considered most important to the future of the workforce, the workplace and the industry.
msn.com
Survey: Americans becoming less forgiving of poor customer service than during pandemic
A recent survey shows some consumers are becoming less forgiving of companies when it comes to poor customer service. TCN, a national call center company, released findings that revealed that 66% of Americans were likely to abandon a brand after a poor customer service experience. That’s up 24% from 2020.
