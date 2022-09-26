'We were all shocked': Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart among Celtics players to react to suspension of head coach Ime Udoka

Read full article on original website
Family Fun For Everyone at Starland's Halloween Spooktacular PartyDianna CarneyHanover, MA
The New England Wildlife Center Invites You to Carve - O - Rama!Camilo DíazWeymouth, MA
Ayanna Pressley, “The Squad” rallies supporters in SomervilleThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Commuter consternation: Stories and reactions to the latest Green Line Extension delayThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
The YMCA's 45th Annual Corn Festival Was a Successful Fall Day Of Fun!Dianna CarneyNorwell, MA
Nia Long Finally Speaks Out About Ime Udoka’s Affair
Nia Long has released a statement regarding her fiancé Ime Udoka being exposed for having an affair with a co-worker.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Are Shocked After LeBron James Loses To Russell Westbrook And Anthony Davis In Three-Point Shootout: "Lakers Are Cooked..."
In a viral video this week, NBA superstar LeBron James sparked the anxiety of countless Lakers fans of the 2022-23 season. At some point during media day festivities, James was caught playing a three-point contest with his co-stars Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis on the court. Amazingly, he lost to...
NBA Player Says Cheerleader Was Fired After Sleeping With Him
The recent one-year suspension for Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has ignited deeper conversations about the private relationships that NBA players have - often with other NBA personnel. One NBA player opening up about his own experiences is former NBA champion Nick Young. Appearing on VladTV, Young recounted an...
Yardbarker
LeBron James Destroyed Trevor Ariza With 52 Points After Ariza's Uncle Called Him 'Overhyped': "My Nephew, Trevor Ariza, Is Better Than He Is.”
Friendly as he is with other players, LeBron James is extremely competitive on the court, always bringing his best game to the hardwood, trying to demolish whoever is in front of him. He's not always showing that side of him, but everybody knows the King is petty and he will take any disrespect as motivation to destroy his rivals.
Amazing Photo Of LaMelo And LiAngelo Ball Is Going Viral
A photo of LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball from Charlotte Hornets media day is going viral on Twitter.
Yardbarker
The Lakers Welcomed An NBA Legend To Practice
Today, Darvin Ham is known as the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, a job that comes with a lot of attention…and headaches. But he used to be a basketball player in his own right, spending eight years in the league and playing for Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards, Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, and Detroit Pistons.
Cleveland Cavaliers Acquire Aaron Gordon In Major Trade Scenario
The modern NBA is regularly described as a “positionless” league. To be sure, the way we view positions has radically changed. In the past, positions were rigidly defined. Moreover, they were primarily defined by height. If you were 6’10, you were going to play power forward – even if you played like a point guard. By contrast, today’s league has significantly looser rules.
Yardbarker
Brian Windhorst Reveals Shocking Truth About LeBron James And The Heat: “He Was Never Totally Comfortable There Like He Is In Los Angeles"
LeBron James is one of the greatest players in NBA history but he also has charted one of the most unique paths to success in the league. LBJ has switched teams to be the number one option in different cities, playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers (twice), Miami Heat, and now, Los Angeles Lakers.
Look: NBA World Reacts To The Malika Andrews News
The past few days have not been kind for ESPN host Malika Andrews as she deals with an onslaught of trolls on social media. It all started earlier this week when she called out Stephen A. Smith for his comments following the Ime Udoka scandal. "Stephen A, with all due respect, this is not about pointing fingers. Stop," Andrews said at the time.
Cavs Reportedly Interested In Trading For Suns Star
According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, the Cleveland Cavaliers are interested in trading for Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder.
Yardbarker
‘Things happen when you get bored’: Nick Young’s bonkers response to Ime Udoka cheating on Nia Long
Former NBA player Nick Young recently shared his brutally honest thoughts on the Ime Udoka cheating scandal. Young, who admitted to cheating on his ex-fiance Iggy Azalea, made a rather controversial statement in reference to Udoka cheating on Nia Long, per Lakers Daily. “It don’t matter about the woman,” Young...
Washington Wizards Waive Former Kentucky Star
On Tuesday, the Washington Wizards waived Davion Mintz. The 24-year-old played the final two seasons of his college career with the Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball team.
Notable ex-NBA guard set to replace Dwyane Wade on TNT
TNT has decided to replace Flash with J-Crossover. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports Wednesday that retired ex-NBA guard Jamal Crawford is set to succeed future Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade on TNT’s Tuesday crew. The 42-year-old Crawford will join a team that already includes Shaquille O’Neal, Candace Parker, and Adam Lefkoe.
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Knows His Relationship With Kyrie Irving Is Beyond Repair: "Kyrie And I Will Probably Never Speak Again In Life. I Assure You, I Won’t Lose A Minute Of Sleep Over It."
Kyrie Irving is one of the most talented yet controversial players to play in the NBA. The Brooklyn Nets have seen Kyrie's antics throughout the last few seasons. He has been in the headlines more for his off-court issues than for playing basketball. The biggest controversy that Kai was involved...
Yardbarker
Pacers center Myles Turner drops mic with final word on trade rumors amid Lakers interest
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner is only 26 years old, and yet it seems as if he has been in the league far longer than reality. Entering his eighth season in the league, Turner has been thrown into trade rumors for around half of his career, most notably beginning when his fit with All-Star center Domantas Sabonis, who was acquired in 2017 and later traded in 2022, was called into question. For the past year or so, Turner has been heavily linked with the Los Angeles Lakers, who are in need of a roster overhaul after fit issues doomed them to a 33-49 finish last season.
Yardbarker
LeBron James' Investment In Blaze Pizza Has Led To Revenue Rising From $600,000 In 2012 To $400 Million In 2019
LeBron James is one of the most commercially sound NBA players of all time. While this is another realm where we can argue about who's better, LeBron or Michael Jordan, it is undisputed that LBJ's impact commercially and in the world of business has been extremely profound. This is what enabled LeBron to become a billionaire while still being an active player in the NBA.
ng-sportingnews.com
The Raptors' reported interest in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander should come as no surprise, but how realistic is an eventual trade?
If Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ever becomes available, it sounds like the Raptors will be interested. According to TSN's Josh Lewenberg, Toronto is "closely monitoring" the situation in Oklahoma City, where Gilgeous-Alexander "may eventually tire of leading a rebuild." Lewenberg adds that Gilgeous-Alexander has given no indication that he wants to be traded from the Thunder, but "things can change quickly in this crazy league."
ng-sportingnews.com
Who are Maccabi Ra'anana? Israeli club set to face Clippers, Trail Blazers and Thunder during NBA preseason
When the preseason for the 2022-23 NBA season gets underway, the first game played in the United States will be an exhibition between the LA Clippers and Israeli club Maccabi Ra'anana on Friday, Sept. 30 at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena. After the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the previous two NBA seasons,...
