Can you pass the Heat's training camp conditioning test? An inside look at Miami's exhausting preseason routine

Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The untold story of the first black millionaire of Florida.Alissa RoseFlorida State
Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
Here's the list of food vendors you can find at Urbanspace's Miami holiday marketBest of South FloridaMiami, FL
Related
Multiple Sixers discuss how James Harden looked on first day of camp
CHARLESTON, S.C.–As the Philadelphia 76ers come together for training camp at The Citadel in Charleston, SC, the focus is on James Harden. The Beard begins his first full season with the Sixers after the big deadline deal and there is tons of anticipation surrounding the coming season. In 21...
Lakers: Andrew Bynum, Revisited
This week's "Legacy" episode introduces us to the oft-injured starting center during Kobe Bryant's second dynasty era.
Former Miami Heat Player Shaquille O'Neal Speaks On The Ime Udoka Situation
O'Neal breaks down the suspension of the Boston Celtics coach
LiAngelo Ball rejoins brother LaMelo on Hornets’ training camp roster
LiAngelo Ball is teaming up with his brother, but not in Chicago. The Charlotte Hornets announced on Monday that they signed LiAngelo before kicking off training camp. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that the deal is non-guaranteed. LiAngelo rejoins his younger brother, LaMelo, in Charlotte. LiAngelo spent 2021 training...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Report: Jamal Crawford set to replace Dwyane Wade in coveted ‘NBA on TNT’ role
A couple weeks ago, it was reported that Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade was going to end his tenure as an NBA analyst on “NBA on TNT.”. It seems Wade is interested in focusing some of his other professional ventures such as being a partial owner of the Utah Jazz.
Harden’s Twitter Message to Sixers Teammates Before Camp
James Harden sends a message to his teammates on Twitter before his first Sixers training camp.
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Says Robert Sarver Could Have Still Run The Phoenix Suns Despite Being Suspended For A Year: "If I'm Suspended From Shaq's Shoe Industries, You Best Believe I'm Still Running It."
One of the biggest talking points in the NBA in recent weeks has been the punishment the league handed out to Phoenix Suns' owner, Robert Sarver. After a long investigation, Sarver was found to have engaged in inappropriate workplace conduct, doing things that can be deemed sexist and racist. And the league responded by handing him a 1-year suspension and a $10 million fine.
hotnewhiphop.com
Dwyane Wade’s NBA On TNT Replacement May Have Just Been Found
Wade is leaving TNT to focus on his various business endeavors. Dwyane Wade has been a staple of the NBA on TNT broadcasts ever since retiring from the NBA back in 2019. Wade would participate in the Tuesday broadcasts which featured the likes of Shaq, as well as Candace Parker. He was a popular member of the broadcast team, but now, he will be moving on to other endeavors.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBA Championship Odds Entering Training Camp
The Celtics are the NBA championship favorites at SI Sportsbook, slightly ahead of last year’s champion Warriors.
ng-sportingnews.com
Hurricane Ian weather updates: Latest news on NFL, MLB, college football schedule changes due to Florida storm
Hurricane Ian is making its way toward Florida, and that doesn't bode well for sports in the "Sunshine State" over the coming week. With the hurricane strengthening to a Category 4 storm as it makes a beeline towards Florida's Gulf Coast, several sports teams are already feeling the effect; The Buccaneers have already made changes to their practice locale, with the Braves also potentially looking at moving in the coming days, as well.
NFL・
Stephen Silas on Rockets’ training camp opener: ‘Best I’ve ever seen’
Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas has worked in and around the NBA for more than two decades, including high-profile stints working with LeBron James in Cleveland, Steph Curry in Golden State and Luka Doncic in Dallas. Yet, at least as far as the first day of training camp goes,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Jaylen Waddle playing Thursday night? Fantasy injury update for Dolphins-Bengals Thursday Night Football
Jaylen Waddle has blossomed into one of the best fantasy WRs in the NFL thanks to his unique combination of big-play ability and high-reception totals. However, with a "questionable" designation hanging over his head prior to Week 4's Thursday Night Football showdown in Cincinnati, the young Dolphins' star is suddenly a worry for his fantasy owners. Knowing the latest injury updates on Waddle (and his QB) will be crucial ahead of your first start 'em, sit 'em decision of the week.
NFL looks into filming of Dolphins' practice in Cincinnati
NFL security is looking into an issue that surfaced in Cincinnati, when someone filmed a closed Miami Dolphins practice and posted footage from it on social media, a league source told UPI on Thursday.
Deadspin
The best-laid plans of Bulls and Balls…
The ideal version of this Chicago Bulls roster — the one that started last season 27-11 and featured three wing-sized guys on the perimeter that played defense, scored, and shared the ball — is like so many teams whose bright future hinged upon versions of players that no longer exist. Whether via injury, age, or otherwise, there was a version of the James Harden era Brooklyn Nets that we only saw for like 20 games, the LeBron Lakers have been an “if healthy” team for so long that they qualify, and Denver is in the queue until Jamal Murray looks like himself again.
ng-sportingnews.com
How to bet on combat sports: Explaining odds, betting tips, props, and more in ultimate guide to MMA, boxing, and pro wrestling
While sports such as baseball, football, hockey and basketball have an offseason, the combat sports world never sleeps. During a full calendar year, there are various MMA, boxing and pro wrestling matches to look forward to watching. There is something for everyone, ranging from strawweight to heavyweights, grudge matches to title fights.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ng-sportingnews.com
Who are the people smiling at baseball games? Horror movie 'Smile' plants actors in MLB stadiums as marketing stunt
Summer is nearly over, which means it's time to transition into Spooky Season. Baseball appears to be doing so a bit before October, as MLB fans have noticed people sitting stock-still behind home plate holding some creepy smiles for the duration of the game. The looks are unsettling, and even...
MLB・
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL Pick 'em Pool Picks Week 4: Expert tips on favorites, upsets to consider in confidence pools, office pools
Last week continued our run of good picks, as teams highlighted in this article went 4-1 while the public averaged just 2.8 wins from those same five games. Only a late interception by Houston's Davis Mills that set up a winning field goal for the Bears prevented a 5-0 sweep. That's what we're aiming for this week with our expert tips on five potential Week 4 NFL picks that could give you a big edge in confidence or pick 'em pools.
NFL・
ng-sportingnews.com
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb explains how he overcame brutal drop, redeemed himself in win over Giants: 'I had to step up'
The first half of the Cowboys vs. Giants "Monday Night Football" game was a low-scoring affair. The two teams combined for just nine points before halftime and neither side was able to score a touchdown in the first 30 minutes. That said, Dallas had its chances to do so. It...
ng-sportingnews.com
Heisman Trophy odds 2022: Favorites, sleepers to win the Heisman
Nothing quite captures the imagination of college football fans like the Heisman Trophy. It's arguably the most discussed individual award in all of American sports, so tracking the preseason favorites, rising contenders, and deep sleepers is as fun as anything throughout the season. Heading into 2022, several of college football's biggest stars from the biggest schools, including last year's winner Bryce Young from Alabama, sat atop the odds board, and barring injury, they should continue to be in the running all year.
Comments / 0