Can you pass the Heat's training camp conditioning test? An inside look at Miami's exhausting preseason routine

The ideal version of this Chicago Bulls roster — the one that started last season 27-11 and featured three wing-sized guys on the perimeter that played defense, scored, and shared the ball — is like so many teams whose bright future hinged upon versions of players that no longer exist. Whether via injury, age, or otherwise, there was a version of the James Harden era Brooklyn Nets that we only saw for like 20 games, the LeBron Lakers have been an “if healthy” team for so long that they qualify, and Denver is in the queue until Jamal Murray looks like himself again.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO