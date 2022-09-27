Read full article on original website
Westword
Ask a Stoner: What Happened to BHO and CO2 Oil?
Dear Stoner: What happened to butane hash oil or CO2 oil? Are those forms of extraction pretty much dead now?. Dear Dilfer Dabs: Just about every aspect of the cannabis industry has evolved rapidly since commercial legalization, but none more so than extraction. When fumy butane hash oil debuted as ear wax over a decade ago, it cost more than $75 a gram, and CO2 oil, devoid of terpenes, was considered the clean option. Now we have solventless live rosin extracted from bubble hash going for $60 a gram, while cannabis distillate, a cheap and refined form of THC, has totally changed the infused-product scene.
12tomatoes.com
How Did Candy Corn Become Popular And Why Is It Associated With Fall?
There are divisive onslaughts of opinions thrown across the polarizing sides of love-and-hate, and candy corn is the epitome of this yes-no battle. It is some of the most controversial pieces of candy on the market, yet it is the most well-recognized and synonymous image of the autumn season. With a ton of sugary sweet candy on store shelves, just why did candy corn even come into existence?
Hong Kong-Style French Toast Is A Delicious Twist On The Breakfast Classic
Hong Kong French toast is as simple to make as it is lavish to enjoy. What would be considered a breakfast dish in the U.S. is often served at tea houses and cafes as an all-day sweet menu item that’s especially popular at tea time. But you don’t have...
Westword
Animal Shelter Demand Has Staffers Working Like Dogs
When ten-month-old Peggy Sue, a mixed-breed puppy, arrived at Aurora’s animal shelter in April, she “was not adjusting well to the shelter environment,” according to staff notes. “Cowering in the back of her kennel, Peggy was overwhelmed with fear and would frantically move away in a blind panic anytime someone would try to interact with her.”
butterwithasideofbread.com
NO-BAKE CARAMEL APPLE CHEESECAKES
No-Bake Caramel Apple Cheesecakes taste like apple pie in cheesecake form! Simple recipe with a rich, creamy filling, spiced apples & caramel!. This delicious confection is made with a graham cracker crust, a delicate caramel flavored cream cheese filling, and then topped with apple pie filling, these little teats are a perfect dessert for any occasion.
Cocoa, pecans and cinnamon: These Creole praline cookies are packed with dessert-worthy flavors
In "Bibi's Gulf Coast Kitchen," columnist Bibi Hutchings takes you on a culinary journey across the coastal south. Come for the great food writing, stay for the delicious recipes. These cookies date back to when I was an undergrad in college working part-time as a runner in a large law...
Restaurant Employees Are Sharing Their Worst Customer Experiences And They Deserve All The Tips For Their Troubles
"After I took his order and returned with the goods, he grabbed my arm and started saying how 'lovely and long my neck is' and how he 'just wants to sink his teeth into it.'"
Amazon to boost front-line workers’ average hourly pay by $1 to $19
SEATTLE — Warehouse and delivery drivers for Amazon will soon see a pay bump as the online retail giant prepares for the pending holiday crunch amid a tight labor market. Seattle-based Amazon’s average starting pay for front-line U.S. employees will increase to more than $19 per hour from $18 per hour, the company confirmed Wednesday in a blog post.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The 10 most popular coffee brands in the United States
That's every day (Starbucks and Dunkin' Donuts, USAT photo) It's finally one of the top holidays on the social media calendar every year. Or to some, it's just another day in the life. On Sept. 29, it's National Coffee Day. Go on and celebrate with your favorite brew--But if you're wondering which roasts sold nationwide are the most popular, we've got the answers for you. Check out the top-10 most popular coffee brands in the United States based on sales, according to Zippia, below:10. Maxwell House (Getty) 2021 Annual Revenue: $20 Million Year Founded: 18929. Eight O’Clock Coffee (Eight O’Clock Coffee) 2021 Annual Revenue: $106 Million Year Founded:...
Try This Cake Recipe From the Pastry Chef Behind the Baked Goods on “The Bear”
When Sarah Mispagel, pastry chef and co-owner of the new Loaf Lounge, received a DM asking if she’d like to help out with an upcoming TV show filming in Chicago, she jumped at the chance to raise a little extra cash for her restaurant launch. She couldn’t have expected she’d end up a key part of The Bear, one of the hottest television shows of 2022 — and certainly the one best positioned to show off the work of a master baker.
msn.com
Banana Pudding Cheesecake Bars
Banana pudding cheesecake bars combine all your favorite flavors of fresh bananas, vanilla wafers and creamy cheesecake. These easy cheesecake bars are a decadent treat. I have a deep love of dessert recipes and believe that you should always save room for dessert! Nutella cheesecake bars and lemon cheesecake bars round out some of my favorite cheesecake squares.
Westword
Colorado Rescues Offer Sanctuary for Animals From Nearby States
Colorado has one of the nation's lowest rates for euthanizing dogs and cats in shelters. According to Best Friends, an organization committed to promoting no-kill efforts across the country, 63 of Colorado’s 71 animal shelters are no-kill, resulting in an average of 1,191 dogs and cats euthanized in Colorado every year between 2019 and 2021.
Food & Wine
Vegan Wild Mushroom Pizza
Store-bought pizza dough makes these vegan pies a quick weeknight meal. "The Wild Mushroom & Truffle Pizza has all the right moves to achieve ultimate comfort-food status. The garlic crema balances the mushrooms' earthy flavor, while thinly sliced brussels sprouts add an awesome crunch," says chef Mary Dumont of PlantPub in Cambridge, Massachusetts, who shared her recipe with Food & Wine. "When I was creating the 100% plant-based menu for PlantPub, I wanted to reimagine classic pub fare that everyone knows and loves. It's been the perfect gateway for people to eat food that is better for them and better for the planet." When assembling the pies, keep the toppings sparse in the center as they will slide toward the middle when the dough puffs. For the best results, allow the baking stone to reheat after each pizza to ensure consistently crispy crusts.
Forget ordering in: Make Kwoklyn Wan's sriracha lo mein from 'The Complete Chinese Takeout'
"The Complete Chinese Takeout Cookbook" features Kowklyn Wan's well-known recipes in addition to 50 brand new recipes.
Mindful Mocktails: Non-alcoholic drinks for pregnant people and those following a sober lifestyle
In a world where having a drink with friends remains a key part of socializing in some circles, those seeking alcohol-free alternatives are often left with limited options — a.k.a sip seltzer or go home. According to NielsenIQ, US retail sales of non-alcoholic spirits grew 116% to $4.5 million...
