KFOX 14
El Paso Red Cross volunteer heads to Florida to provide a helping hand
EL PASO, TX (KFOX14) — Even before Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday, many volunteers were ready to deploy to Florida to provide a helping hand. Beto Flores will be a part of these efforts. The Red Cross tells KFOX14 he is the only one from El Paso who will be going to help.
KFOX 14
Legal fight between Tiguas and state of Texas over after case dismissed
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The legal fight between the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo and the state of Texas over bingo-style gambling at Speaking Rock Entertainment Center is officially over after the case was dismissed on Tuesday. According to the Tiguas attorney, Brant C. Martin, the state of Texas...
KFOX 14
Salvation Army in El Paso on standby to provide support needed due to Hurricane Ian
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Salvation Army in El Paso is on standby to provide support to Florida in response to Hurricane Ian. The Salvation Army is preparing resources and personnel to send to Florida. Hurricane Ian made landfall as a category four hurricane in west Florida Wednesday...
KFOX 14
Ian weakens to a tropical storm, threatens Georgia, South Carolina coastlines
An early-morning advisory predicted the tropical storm that was once Hurricane Ian will head into the Atlantic Ocean, and is expected to impact Georgia and South Carolina. According to the National Hurricane Center, Flooding rains persist across central and northern Florida. Officials with the agency said at around 9 p.m....
KFOX 14
Deputy Peter Herrera's family asks Texas Attorney General to oversee El Paso DA's office
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The family of an El Paso County sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty requested help from the state out of concern over the El Paso District Attorney’s Office. KFOX14 learned Melissa Herrera, sister of deputy Peter Herrera, wrote the Texas...
KFOX 14
'This is still a hazardous situation': Gov. DeSantis on Tropical Storm Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WPEC) — More than two million people in Florida remain without power in the wake of Hurricane Ian, which has been downgraded to a Tropical Storm Thursday morning as it continues to make its way across Florida. Governor Ron DeSantis, in a press conference, said it is...
KFOX 14
El Paso native, Floridians hunker down during Hurricane Ian
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Hurricane Ian has already made a devastating impact on hundreds of people in Florida and has caused one family from El Paso to be worried. ”They are all concerned for sure, but I reassured them nothing so far," said Andres Guardado. Guardado is an...
KFOX 14
Woman accused of kidnapping baby from migrant in Florida involved her own daughter
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso woman accused of kidnapping a baby and smuggling migrants was denied a bond reduction. Jenna Roark appeared online for a bond hearing Tuesday via teleconference. Roark was charged with smuggling of persons, smuggling of persons under the age of 18 and...
KFOX 14
Doña Ana County inmate sentenced for murdering another inmate after fight
DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Doña Ana County inmate was sentenced for the murder of another inmate on Thursday. A judge sentenced 41-year-old Samuel Enriquez to 19 years in prison. Enriquez was found guilty by a jury of the murder of inmate 29-year-old Cory Willis in...
KFOX 14
Ian weakens to a Category 2 hurricane hours after making landfall in Florida
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WPEC) — Hurricane Ian weakened to a Category 2 hurricane on Wednesday evening, hours after making landfall in Florida as a Category 4 storm. The National Hurricane Center said at around 8 p.m. winds decreased to 115 mph. By 9 p.m., Ian lost more wind power to 110 mph.
