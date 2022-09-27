ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legal fight between Tiguas and state of Texas over after case dismissed

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The legal fight between the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo and the state of Texas over bingo-style gambling at Speaking Rock Entertainment Center is officially over after the case was dismissed on Tuesday. According to the Tiguas attorney, Brant C. Martin, the state of Texas...
Ian weakens to a tropical storm, threatens Georgia, South Carolina coastlines

An early-morning advisory predicted the tropical storm that was once Hurricane Ian will head into the Atlantic Ocean, and is expected to impact Georgia and South Carolina. According to the National Hurricane Center, Flooding rains persist across central and northern Florida. Officials with the agency said at around 9 p.m....
El Paso native, Floridians hunker down during Hurricane Ian

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Hurricane Ian has already made a devastating impact on hundreds of people in Florida and has caused one family from El Paso to be worried. ”They are all concerned for sure, but I reassured them nothing so far," said Andres Guardado. Guardado is an...
