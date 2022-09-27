ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

NBCMontana

Montana VA provides statewide flu shot clinics for veterans

MISSOULA, MT — The Montana VA Health Care System is providing statewide flu shot clinics for veterans next week. A list of the Montana VA's flu shot clinic schedule arranged by location is below. To learn more about the schedule, click here. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs released...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

USDA gives Montana $8.5M grant for high-speed internet

MISSOULA, MT — The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development is providing a $8.5 million grant for high-speed internet access in south central Montana. The grant money will go to Project Telephone Company, also known as Nemont, to put in a fiber-to-the-premises network which will connect 23 farms, 16 businesses, an educational facility, and hundreds of rural families in Big Horn and Yellowstone Counties to highspeed internet.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Body of teenager identified more than 47 years after she went missing

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) — Detectives in Virginia announced they have identified the body of a teenage girl who went missing more than 47 years ago. The Fairfax County Police Department on Monday identified the remains as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, also known as "Choubi." Police said identifying the remains...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBCMontana

Influenza case confirmed in Yellowstone Co.

MISSOULA, MT — RiverStone Health reports an adult has been confirmed with the first case of influenza in Yellowstone County. This is Montana's second case of influenza, with Flathead County reporting the state's first case of the season earlier this week. Symptoms of influenza include:. High fever. Chills. Headache.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

3D weather: Montana's difficult growing season

Montana's growing season has been difficult this year with the hot, dry conditions we have seen, and this has resulted in substantial agricultural impacts. This has been especially evident in our state's topsoil moisture content, and even though we are closing in on the last days of the growing season, concerns still exist. So how bad has Montana been recently? Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs explains more in the video above.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

10 new troopers join ranks of Montana Highway Patrol

MISSOULA, Mont. — Ten new troopers join the ranks of the Montana Highway Patrol. A graduation ceremony took place at the Civic Center in Helena today. Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen and MHP Colonel Steve Lavin addressed the group. The cadets then received their badges and took the oath of office.
HELENA, MT
NBCMontana

Public Service Commission approves rate increase for NorthWestern Energy

MISSOULA, Mont. — NorthWestern Energy's request for a rate increase is going through but at lower numbers than the company pitched. The Montana Public Service Commission authorized an interim increase of $90.5 million in electric rates and $1.7 million in natural gas rates. The monthly increase for customers would...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Fishing closure lifted on section of Big Hole River

MISSOULA, MT — The fishing closure on the Big Hole River between Maiden Rock Fishing Access Site and Tony Schoonen Fishing Access Site is now lifted, according to Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks. However, full fishing closure are still in place in the following areas of the Big Hole...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Hunting season to open for waterfowl, pheasant, antelope

MISSOULA, MT — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced hunting season will open Oct. 8 for pheasants and antelope, as well as an increase for the daily bag for dark geese in the Pacific Flyway. To stay up to date with the latest hunting regulations, click here. Montana Fish,...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Bears could stick around until December

MISSOULA, Mont. — Bears may stay in the valley until mid-December, due to a hyperphagia stage that they are are currently experiencing. “We were getting 50 calls a day. And the bears this year are going through a bit of a food failure,” said James Jonkel, FWP regional bear team. “Every so often, we'll get a food failure year where they go into this sort of desperation mode. It's a higher end hyperphagia where they just totally ignore people altogether.”
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Cooler temperatures, showers & thunderstorms

Showers and thunderstorms will continue today and into Friday as well as a low pressure system meanders across the northern Rockies. Rainfall amounts of a 0.25 to 0.50 an inch will be possible for most of us. Southwest Montana (mainly locations near I-90) will see higher totals by the weekend. Isolated higher amounts will additionally occur under thunderstorms and along the divide. Highs will fall to mainly the 60s today and tomorrow with lows in the 40s.
