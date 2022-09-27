Read full article on original website
Breaking Down the Law: Nevada Pay Transparency Law
Las Vegas (KSNV) — It has been a year since Nevada's Pay Transparency Law went into effect. The new law forbids employers from asking for a job applicant’s salary history, and it requires employers to provide the wage or salary range for any positions applied for. The law...
Unite for Bleeding Disorders walk
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The 'Unite for Bleeding Disorders' walk is an annual event benefiting the Nevada Chapter of the National Hemophilia Foundation. Joining us now with more are Stephanie Dupree and Jackie Hernandez, who is an aunt and sibling of those affected by bleeding disorders.
Nevada Red Cross deploys volunteers to Florida to help with hurricane efforts
Las Vegas (KSNV) — As Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, Nevada is lending a hand and helping out. Volunteers with the Nevada Red Cross have been deployed to help out there. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Las Vegas police respond to 6 overdose deaths in 36 hours. The volunteers are...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband files for divorce
ROME, Ga. (WTVC) — District 14 Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband, Perry Greene, filed for divorce in Floyd County Superior Court Wednesday saying the marriage is “irretrievably broken," the Rome News-Tribune reported. He motioned to have the divorce filed under seal. The petitioner shows that he expects...
Florida faces tough economic recovery as Hurricane Ian brings widespread damage
WASHINGTON (TND) — The rapid intensification of Hurricane Ian significantly shortened the window of time for businesses to prepare for impact and could delay Florida’s economic recovery. The National Hurricane Center defines rapid intensification as an increase in the maximum sustained winds of a tropical cyclone of at...
'This is still a hazardous situation': Gov. DeSantis on Tropical Storm Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WPEC) — More than two million people in Florida remain without power in the wake of Hurricane Ian, which has been downgraded to a Tropical Storm Thursday morning as it continues to make its way across Florida. Governor Ron DeSantis, in a press conference, said it is...
What is Nevada 211?
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Nevada 211 is the state's information and referral contact center for health and human services. Joining us now with more is database administrator, David Poyner.
Nevada casinos hit 18th straight month with $1 billion in winnings
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada casinos hit their 18th consecutive month with at least $1 billion in gaming win thanks to the last full month of summer. The state's Gaming Control Board reported that nonrestricted gaming licensees had a win revenue of $1.2 billion in August. That's up 3.5%...
Hurricane Ian rapidly intensifies to just shy of Category 5 storm
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (TND) — Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified overnight and sat just shy of a Category 5 storm Wednesday morning along Florida's southwest coast. Winds were topping out at 155 mph, just 2 mph shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. Some gusts were tracked at 190 mph.
Florida resident wins $154,000 jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A Florida resident is headed home with over $100k more in his pocket. On Monday, James Saneholtz hit a Mega Progressive Jackpot of $154,571 when playing Mississippi Stud at Paris Las Vegas and hitting a royal flush. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Luke Bryan to...
Lake Mead to reopen several hiking trails ahead of the fall season
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Temperatures across the valley are cooling down, making it the perfect time to take a hike once again. On Thursday, officials with Lake Mead announced that they would be reopening several re-trails, initially closed for the summer due to the extreme heat. MORE ON NEWS...
Hurricane Ian barrels toward US; Florida bracing for Category 4 damage
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Hurricane Ian made landfall in Cuba as a Category 3 hurricane with 125 mph winds. Ian was expected to emerge in the Gulf of Mexico later Tuesday and maintain its major hurricane strength as it approaches the west coast of Florida. Impacts on...
Tracking Hurricane Ian: Water rescues in Florida caught on camera
NAPLES , Fla. (WPEC) — Water rescues are happening across Naples as Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday afternoon. The Naples Fire Rescue Department narrated the dramatic incident on Facebook. Crews walked a person to the fire department in water up above their waists. The fire station...
Rise Lantern and Music Festival coming to Las Vegas desert this fall
Las Vegas (KSNV) — An amazing spectacle is set to take place just 25 miles south of our city. The Rise Lantern and Music Festival will hold its 8th annual event in the desert near Las Vegas. The festival is made to create a naturally inspiring setting paired with...
