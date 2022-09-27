ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

news3lv.com

Breaking Down the Law: Nevada Pay Transparency Law

Las Vegas (KSNV) — It has been a year since Nevada's Pay Transparency Law went into effect. The new law forbids employers from asking for a job applicant’s salary history, and it requires employers to provide the wage or salary range for any positions applied for. The law...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Unite for Bleeding Disorders walk

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The 'Unite for Bleeding Disorders' walk is an annual event benefiting the Nevada Chapter of the National Hemophilia Foundation. Joining us now with more are Stephanie Dupree and Jackie Hernandez, who is an aunt and sibling of those affected by bleeding disorders.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband files for divorce

ROME, Ga. (WTVC) — District 14 Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband, Perry Greene, filed for divorce in Floyd County Superior Court Wednesday saying the marriage is “irretrievably broken," the Rome News-Tribune reported. He motioned to have the divorce filed under seal. The petitioner shows that he expects...
GEORGIA STATE
news3lv.com

What is Nevada 211?

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Nevada 211 is the state's information and referral contact center for health and human services. Joining us now with more is database administrator, David Poyner.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Nevada casinos hit 18th straight month with $1 billion in winnings

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada casinos hit their 18th consecutive month with at least $1 billion in gaming win thanks to the last full month of summer. The state's Gaming Control Board reported that nonrestricted gaming licensees had a win revenue of $1.2 billion in August. That's up 3.5%...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Hurricane Ian rapidly intensifies to just shy of Category 5 storm

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (TND) — Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified overnight and sat just shy of a Category 5 storm Wednesday morning along Florida's southwest coast. Winds were topping out at 155 mph, just 2 mph shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. Some gusts were tracked at 190 mph.
FLORIDA STATE
news3lv.com

Lake Mead to reopen several hiking trails ahead of the fall season

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Temperatures across the valley are cooling down, making it the perfect time to take a hike once again. On Thursday, officials with Lake Mead announced that they would be reopening several re-trails, initially closed for the summer due to the extreme heat. MORE ON NEWS...
TRAVEL
news3lv.com

Tracking Hurricane Ian: Water rescues in Florida caught on camera

NAPLES , Fla. (WPEC) — Water rescues are happening across Naples as Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday afternoon. The Naples Fire Rescue Department narrated the dramatic incident on Facebook. Crews walked a person to the fire department in water up above their waists. The fire station...
NAPLES, FL

