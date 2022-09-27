ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villanova, PA

Hofstra Starts Four-Game Road Trip Thursday At Monmouth

Hempstead, NY - The Hofstra University women's soccer team begins a pivotal stretch of four consecutive road games Thursday night when it travels to Colonial Athletic Association newcomer Monmouth. Game time at Hesse Field on the Great Lawn is set for 6 p.m. Hofstar will continue the road trip Sunday with a 1 p.m. matchup at Northeastern.
Hofstra Set to Compete at Lehigh Paul Short Run

Hempstead, NY – Following a break in competition, the Hofstra men's cross country team will head to Pennsylvania on September 30 to run in the 48th annual Paul Short Run, hosted by Lehigh University in Bethlehem. The Men's College Gold 8K race will take place at 11 a.m. from...
Hofstra Places Fifth At Wildcat Fall Invitational

Villanova, PA - Dino Capazario finished 11th and Hofstra placed fifth at the Wildcat Fall Invitational, hosted by Villanova at the Radnor Valley Country Club. Capazario just missed out on his second top-10 finish of the season after slipping from eighth-place after day one with a final round 75 (+5). The Hofstra senior was one stroke out of the top 10 with his three-round score of 217 (+7).
Corey Kale Selected To Wear Prestigious #27

Hempstead, NY - Hofstra University Head Men's Lacrosse Coach Seth Tierney announced today that graduate student Corey Kale has been selected as the Nick Colleluori Tribute Award recipient and will wear the prestigious #27 this season for the Pride. The Nick Colleluori Tribute Award is presented to a Hofstra player...
Final Two Non-Conference Games Announced

Hempstead, NY - The Hofstra men's basketball program put the finishing touches on its 2022-23 non-conference schedule as the team announced today that the Pride will face San Jose State and Old Westbury prior to the start of conference play. Hofstra will face San Jose State on November 17 on...
