Villanova, PA - Dino Capazario finished 11th and Hofstra placed fifth at the Wildcat Fall Invitational, hosted by Villanova at the Radnor Valley Country Club. Capazario just missed out on his second top-10 finish of the season after slipping from eighth-place after day one with a final round 75 (+5). The Hofstra senior was one stroke out of the top 10 with his three-round score of 217 (+7).

HEMPSTEAD, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO