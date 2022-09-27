Crash involving 2 semi trucks shuts down lanes on I-80/94 at Grant Street

Three of four lanes reopen after crash shut down lanes on I-80/94 at Grant Street 00:19

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three of four lanes are now reopened after a crash involving two semi trucks shut down eastbound I-80/90 in Northwest Indiana Tuesday morning.

The crash took place at 3 a.m. when, police said, one semi truck rear ended the other. The three lanes reopened at 8 a.m.

Police said the driver of the semi truck that struck the second truck has life threatening injuries.

Eastbound lanes were closed at Grant Street.

Emergency crews are working to clear the scene.