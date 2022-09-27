Read full article on original website
KATV
Arkansas ranks 5th most CBD-obsessed state in the U.S. a new study says
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — According to a recent study, Arkansas is the fifth most CBD-obsessed state in the country. Medical experts at Leafwell conducted research that studied Google Trends data of search terms frequently used by people interested in CBD. The terms were then combined to give each American...
KATV
Spirit of Arkansas: KATV partners with the American Red Cross to assist with Hurricane Ian
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida Wednesday evening as a Category 4 storm, just south of Punta Gorda near Pirate Harbor with winds of 145 mph. So far, the storm has caused catastrophic wind damage and major flooding. As hurricane conditions spread over southwestern Florida...
KATV
Fatalities possible in 1 Florida county after Hurricane Ian, sheriff says
LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) — Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno told a media outlet Thursday morning that deaths from Hurricane Ian in the area are likely in the hundreds. An official death toll from Ian has not been released. Governor Ron DeSantis in a press conference that number referenced by the sheriff was about 911 calls.
KATV
Arkansas Department of Agriculture - Farm to School Month
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Department of Agriculture and Erica Benoit talk Farm to School month every October.
KATV
National Cold War Center receives $1.9 Million from the state of Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The state of Arkansas has provided the National Cold War Center with $1.9 million; the contribution will go to the ongoing efforts to make the Cold War Center a major Delta tourism destination. According to a news release, The $1.9 million came in August as...
KATV
'Ring' security system donating 1,000 video doorbells to AR domestic violence shelter
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One of Arkansas's largest domestic violence shelters, Women & Children First, announced a collaboration with Ring to provide resources to survivors of family violence Tuesday morning. A news release said Ring will be donating up to 1,000 Ring video doorbells and stick-up cameras will go...
KATV
Gov. Hutchinson appoints the new chair of the Arkansas Public Service Commission
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Gov. Hutchinson announced Thursday he has appointed the new chair of the Arkansas Public Service Commission. Katie Anderson of Scott will replace Ted Thomas as Chairman. According to the news release, Anderson is currently serving as an Administrative Law Judge for the Arkansas Workers' Compensation...
KATV
Wildfire danger increases across Arkansas; southeast and eastern is at high risk
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division updated its wildfire risk level on Tuesday afternoon across the state. According to the ADA 19 of the counties are at a high risk of wildfire danger. The rest of the state has remained at a moderate degree. The...
KATV
Over 214,900 pounds of rice donated by Arkansas Rice Industry
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — In honor of rice month, the Arkansas Rice Industry announced Thursday they will donate 214,900 pounds of rice. The donation will be given to the Arkansas Foodbank to help feed families, children, and seniors across the state. Rice mills that are participating are Arkansas River...
KATV
California governor donates $100K to Chris Jones to help defeat Sarah Huckabee Sanders
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted Tuesday that he will be pledging $100,000 to Chris Jones' campaign for Arkansas governor. "Let's make today the day we surge past Sarah Huckabee Sanders' fundraising," Newsom said. "I'm pledging $100k for Chris Jones to show Arkansas they don't need to join the likes of Republican Governors like Abbott."
KATV
1.8 million spent in expanded corporate contributions from Entergy Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The weather in Arkansas is starting cool down but Entergy Arkansas announced Thursday that bill assistance is still available for their qualified customers. According to the news release, Entergy has offered one-time bill credits, charitable contributions, and weatherization have been a few of the attempts...
KATV
Recreational marijuana could generate $460 million in tax revenue for Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Responsible Growth Arkansas (RGA), the group behind the recreational marijuana ballot question, released an economic study on the impact sales would have in the state on Wednesday. Michael Pakko, Ph.D., Chief Economist and State Economic Forecaster, with the Arkansas Economic Development Institute told KATV over...
KATV
157 alligators were tagged during the 2022 hunting season
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission announced Wednesday that the 2022 hunting season has come to an end. Alligator hunting is a two-week night-only season, and it is by permit only in Arkansas. Mark Barbee, assistant regional manager in the AGFC’s Monticello Regional Office who...
KATV
SWEPCO announces a fuel adjustment to aid in higher-than-expected fuel costs
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Southwestern Electric Power Co., an American Electric Power company announced Tuesday they are filing an adjustment to help with the higher-than-expected fuel costs from over the summer. The adjustment was filed to the Entergy Cost Recovery rate on Sept. 21 with the Arkansas Public...
