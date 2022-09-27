ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
KATV

Fatalities possible in 1 Florida county after Hurricane Ian, sheriff says

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) — Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno told a media outlet Thursday morning that deaths from Hurricane Ian in the area are likely in the hundreds. An official death toll from Ian has not been released. Governor Ron DeSantis in a press conference that number referenced by the sheriff was about 911 calls.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Annandale, VA
Local
Virginia Education
City
Culpeper, VA
State
Virginia State
County
Fairfax County, VA
Fairfax County, VA
Education
Fairfax County, VA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Transgender Rights#Racism#Linus K12#Queer#Lgbtqia#Annandale High School#Wakefield High School
KATV

Over 214,900 pounds of rice donated by Arkansas Rice Industry

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — In honor of rice month, the Arkansas Rice Industry announced Thursday they will donate 214,900 pounds of rice. The donation will be given to the Arkansas Foodbank to help feed families, children, and seniors across the state. Rice mills that are participating are Arkansas River...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

1.8 million spent in expanded corporate contributions from Entergy Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The weather in Arkansas is starting cool down but Entergy Arkansas announced Thursday that bill assistance is still available for their qualified customers. According to the news release, Entergy has offered one-time bill credits, charitable contributions, and weatherization have been a few of the attempts...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
KATV

157 alligators were tagged during the 2022 hunting season

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission announced Wednesday that the 2022 hunting season has come to an end. Alligator hunting is a two-week night-only season, and it is by permit only in Arkansas. Mark Barbee, assistant regional manager in the AGFC’s Monticello Regional Office who...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy