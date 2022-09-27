Read full article on original website
Related
Texas middle school teacher, 48, has been missing for nearly a week after telling her husband she was going out to get something to eat - and her car is found 500 miles away in New Orleans with her belongings still inside
The search for a missing Texas middle school teacher continues after her car was found in New Orleans, more than 350 miles from her home in Brazoria County, Texas. Michelle Reynolds, 48, was first reported missing on September 22 after she told her husband that she was going out to get food and never returned.
WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents. Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.
Surveillance footage captures missing Texas middle school teacher getting out of her Lexus SUV in New Orleans - amid fears 'confused' mother-of-three has 'wandered into the Mississippi River in a delirious state'
A missing Texas middle school teacher was caught on surveillance footage parking her Lexus SUV in New Orleans and walking away just one day after she disappeared. Those looking are concerned that Reynolds may have wandered into the water in a delirious state. A nonprofit search and rescue organization is...
Smile! McDonald’s Offering Happy Meals for Adults & Yes It’ll Have a Toy
Smile! Happy Meals aren't just for kids anymore. McDonald's will soon start serving those boxes for adults too. It's about time. McDonald's has created a Happy Meal for adults. The Cactus Plant Flea Market Box is just like the ones you always enjoyed as a kid. But instead of it being red, the adult version will be green. It comes with either a Big Mac or 10-piece chicken McNuggets, french fries, and a drink.
News Talk 860 KSFA
Lufkin, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
285K+
Views
ABOUT
News Talk 860 KSFA has the best news coverage for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://ksfa860.com
Comments / 0