Conway, AR

ucasports.com

Women's Golf Finishes 10th, Nunez Lands in Sixth

WOLCOTT, Colo. – Wrapping up the final round of the Golfweek Red Sky Classic, the Central Arkansas women's golf team moved into the top 10 out of the 20 team field, as three Bears improved their final standings before the day was done. Led by Tania Nunez' top-10 finish, the Bears fired a 2-over 290 over the course of the last round on Wednesday.
CONWAY, AR
ucasports.com

Tania Nunez Sparks Women's Golf's Rise at Golfweek Red Sky Classic

WOLCOTT, Colo. - Led by Tania Nunez' rise in the rankings, the Central Arkansas women's golf team rose three places on Tuesday, moving up to 11th place at the Golfweek Red Sky Classic. Tuesday's round of golf saw three Bears improve their standing heading into day three. Nunez jumped up...
CONWAY, AR
ucasports.com

Know Your Foe: Sugar Bears take on Eastern Kentucky and Bellarmine

CONWAY, Ark. – Central Arkansas finished off Little Rock on Tuesday night, which was a huge step in clinching the Governor's I-40 showdown. The Sugar Bears now shift their focus back to ASUN play, as they host Eastern Kentucky and Bellarmine this weekend. Up first for the weekend, Central Arkansas will play EKU on Friday at 6 p.m., followed by the Bellarmine match on Sunday at noon.
CONWAY, AR
City
Conway, AR
State
Colorado State
Local
Arkansas Sports
Conway, AR
Sports
THV11

I-30 Speedway set to close, drivers take last lap

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Drivers will soon be taking their final lap at the I-30 Speedway after business owners made the difficult decision to close. Owner Tracey Clay said that though it was a tough decision to make, after 35 years of being open, she has decided to sell the speedway.
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: 29 counties now under a burn ban

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a dry and hot July, burn bans finally started to retreat as much-needed rain entered the state by late August. Now well into September without any significant rain across the state, burn bans have started to reappear. As of Wednesday morning, 29 counties are currently under a burn ban.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
#Golf Course#Golfweek Red Sky Classic#Fresno State
kuaf.com

John Waters Coming to Arkansas

John Waters seemingly never rests. The filmmaker, actor, writer and artist will bring his show, "False Negative: An Evening with John Waters" to the Ron Robinson Theater in Little Rock. The show is part of the Six Bridges Book Festival from the Central Arkansas Library System.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Golf
Sports
THV11

Why do we pay personal property taxes in Arkansas?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas law that feels as old as the postal service itself-- paying your personal property tax. It's a law that dates back to the 19th century and it's one that Bentley Hovis, Pulaski County Chief Deputy Treasurer, is pretty familiar with. “The simple answer...
ARKANSAS STATE
ksgf.com

Deadly Shooting At Arkansas Hospital

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police say a man visiting a patient at a Little Rock-area hospital was shot dead by a person he knew, and the suspect was arrested about an hour later at a gas station. Sherwood Police Chief Jeff Hagar said police found 21-year-old Leighton Whitfield...
SHERWOOD, AR
THV11

Little Rock Police Department searching for runaway juvenile girl

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the public's help locating a runaway juvenile. 14-year-old Chare Wright was last seen in Little Rock. If you have any information regarding her whereabouts please contact Detective Boyd at (501) 404- 3016, Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014, or the Little Rock Communications Center at (501) 371- 4829.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Police investigating 'suspected incident' at Arkansas hospital

SHERWOOD, Ark — The Sherwood Police Department announced that there's "police activity" at CHI St. Vincent Infirmary North and advise the public to avoid the area. There's currently no information on the threat involved or what caused police to respond but we are working to get more information on the incident.
SHERWOOD, AR

