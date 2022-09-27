Read full article on original website
Two Childhood Friends Vanished One Day Apart And DNA Confirms Leg Found In River Belongs To OneThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNorth Little Rock, AR
Vanished Across Arkansas. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her FatherThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Missing Arkansas Man Is First Of Three Sons Beloved Mother Has LostThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNorth Little Rock, AR
Their Mother Vanished In 1974, But Authorities Refused To Take A Report Until 2013The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Campbell, KY
ucasports.com
Women's Golf Finishes 10th, Nunez Lands in Sixth
WOLCOTT, Colo. – Wrapping up the final round of the Golfweek Red Sky Classic, the Central Arkansas women's golf team moved into the top 10 out of the 20 team field, as three Bears improved their final standings before the day was done. Led by Tania Nunez' top-10 finish, the Bears fired a 2-over 290 over the course of the last round on Wednesday.
ucasports.com
Tania Nunez Sparks Women's Golf's Rise at Golfweek Red Sky Classic
WOLCOTT, Colo. - Led by Tania Nunez' rise in the rankings, the Central Arkansas women's golf team rose three places on Tuesday, moving up to 11th place at the Golfweek Red Sky Classic. Tuesday's round of golf saw three Bears improve their standing heading into day three. Nunez jumped up...
ucasports.com
Know Your Foe: Sugar Bears take on Eastern Kentucky and Bellarmine
CONWAY, Ark. – Central Arkansas finished off Little Rock on Tuesday night, which was a huge step in clinching the Governor's I-40 showdown. The Sugar Bears now shift their focus back to ASUN play, as they host Eastern Kentucky and Bellarmine this weekend. Up first for the weekend, Central Arkansas will play EKU on Friday at 6 p.m., followed by the Bellarmine match on Sunday at noon.
Razorbacks men’s basketball to play game in North Little Rock
The Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball team will be playing a regular season game at Simmons Bank Arena in December.
‘Lots of tears.’ I-30 Speedway owner says Saturday will be final race after six-decade run
The I-30 Speedway in Little Rock will host its final race Saturday.
I-30 Speedway set to close, drivers take last lap
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Drivers will soon be taking their final lap at the I-30 Speedway after business owners made the difficult decision to close. Owner Tracey Clay said that though it was a tough decision to make, after 35 years of being open, she has decided to sell the speedway.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Here’s when temperatures will drop into the 30s
The latest forecast data is calling for even cooler temperatures over the next few days, with the coldest air arriving Thursday morning
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: 29 counties now under a burn ban
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a dry and hot July, burn bans finally started to retreat as much-needed rain entered the state by late August. Now well into September without any significant rain across the state, burn bans have started to reappear. As of Wednesday morning, 29 counties are currently under a burn ban.
kuaf.com
John Waters Coming to Arkansas
John Waters seemingly never rests. The filmmaker, actor, writer and artist will bring his show, "False Negative: An Evening with John Waters" to the Ron Robinson Theater in Little Rock. The show is part of the Six Bridges Book Festival from the Central Arkansas Library System.
Study: Rec. marijuana would increase Arkansas GDP by $2.36 billion over five years
Responsible Growth Arkansas (RGA) commissioned economists at the Arkansas Economic Development Institute (AEDI) to conduct an economic analysis of the Arkansas Adult Use Cannabis Amendment (AAUCA) - a proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot.
Little Rock City Attorney: Hundreds of documents related to upcoming festival deleted from city computer
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Little Rock's city attorney said he found numerous deleted city documents related to an upcoming festival originally requested under the state's Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).
ARDOT: I-30 westbound lanes clear after crash in Hot Spring County
Lanes going westbound on Interstate 30 in Hot Spring County are blocked after a tractor trailer crash Tuesday morning.
Why do we pay personal property taxes in Arkansas?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas law that feels as old as the postal service itself-- paying your personal property tax. It's a law that dates back to the 19th century and it's one that Bentley Hovis, Pulaski County Chief Deputy Treasurer, is pretty familiar with. “The simple answer...
ksgf.com
Deadly Shooting At Arkansas Hospital
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police say a man visiting a patient at a Little Rock-area hospital was shot dead by a person he knew, and the suspect was arrested about an hour later at a gas station. Sherwood Police Chief Jeff Hagar said police found 21-year-old Leighton Whitfield...
1 person killed, 1 in custody after shooter enters Arkansas hospital
An active shooter was reported at a hospital outside Little Rock, Arkansas, police confirmed Wednesday.
Little Rock Police Department searching for runaway juvenile girl
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the public's help locating a runaway juvenile. 14-year-old Chare Wright was last seen in Little Rock. If you have any information regarding her whereabouts please contact Detective Boyd at (501) 404- 3016, Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014, or the Little Rock Communications Center at (501) 371- 4829.
Crash on 1-30 near Benton causes huge delay
A vehicle crash on Interstate 30 in Saline County is causing a huge delay for westbound commuters Wednesday evening.
Police respond to active shooter at Arkansas hospital
Police in Arkansas are responding to reports of an active shooter at a hospital located in the suburbs of Little Rock on Wednesday, according to authorities.
Police investigating 'suspected incident' at Arkansas hospital
SHERWOOD, Ark — The Sherwood Police Department announced that there's "police activity" at CHI St. Vincent Infirmary North and advise the public to avoid the area. There's currently no information on the threat involved or what caused police to respond but we are working to get more information on the incident.
Police: One dead, person of interest in custody in shooting at CHI St. Vincent North in Sherwood
One person is dead and one person has been taken into custody in connection with a shooting at CHI St. Vincent North hospital in Sherwood.
