CONWAY, Ark. – Central Arkansas finished off Little Rock on Tuesday night, which was a huge step in clinching the Governor's I-40 showdown. The Sugar Bears now shift their focus back to ASUN play, as they host Eastern Kentucky and Bellarmine this weekend. Up first for the weekend, Central Arkansas will play EKU on Friday at 6 p.m., followed by the Bellarmine match on Sunday at noon.

CONWAY, AR ・ 20 HOURS AGO