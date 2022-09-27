Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opening first location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Man Sentenced to Prison For Lottery Scam, Taking Millions From the ElderlyTaxBuzzCalifornia State
There's a fabulous golf course in the middle of Atlanta where you can dine overlooking lush greeneryMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Esthetician Elyse Whisby Offers Key Skincare Tips For Melanated WomenVeronica Charnell MediaJonesboro, GA
For A Flatter Hike at Kennesaw Mountain Park, Venture Out to the Pine Forest at Cheatham HillDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Rebuilt Georgia football secondary back under construction after more attrition
ATHENS —Kirby Smart sounded as casual as possible about likely being without two former starters at the star position after Javon Bullard’s arrest on DUI charges. “(Tykee Smith) can play there, Marcus Washington can play there,” Smart said at his Monday press conference. “Chris Smith has played there. Kamari Lassiter has played there.
tdalabamamag.com
Georgia Tech becomes the third head coaching vacancy for Bill O’Brien
A new name has been added to a list of head coaching vacancies that want Bill O’Brien. Georgia Tech joins Nebraska and Arizona State as a program expressing interest in Alabama’s offensive coordinator. The news came Monday from ESPN’s Pete Thamel as O’Brien is second on the Yellow...
AthlonSports.com
College Football Hot Seat: Why Geoff Collins Didn't Work at Georgia Tech
On the field, Geoff Collins never found a way to help himself off of it, although it’s looking more and more like Georgia Tech was a near-impossible job for him in the first place. Even the firing of Collins, who finished his time in Atlanta with a 10-28 record,...
d1sportsnet.com
Tyler Williams commits to Georgia
4 star wide receiver Tyler Williams has committed to Georgia. The 6-3, 200 pound Williams, from Lakeland FL, chose Georgia over 44 offers. He is rated the No. 20 wide receiver in the 2023 class and No. 182 overall. September 27, 2022.
School districts go virtual, reschedule football games ahead of Hurricane Ian
ATLANTA — School districts across metro Atlanta are taking precautions to keep their students safe ahead of Hurricane Ian’s potential impacts in the area. Clayton County Schools have decided to observe a virtual learning day on Friday. Staff and students will work and learn remotely. A long list...
Henry County Daily Herald
Georgia State Fair at Atlanta Motor Speedway
HAMPTON — The fair's in town and with it come funnel cakes with powdered sugar, corn dogs, deep fried everything and squeals of laughter from any number of dizzying rides along the midway. Along with the usual fair fun, the Georgia State Fair is offering numerous shows such as...
multihousingnews.com
Ashcroft Capital Acquires Four Communities in Atlanta
The properties are located in McDonough, Kennesaw and Dallas, Ga. and total 1,080 units. Ashcroft Capital has expanded its multifamily portfolio in the metro Atlanta area with the acquisition of four communities that are all nearly fully occupied. The firm acquired the four communities for an undisclosed price. The portfolio...
purewow.com
The 21 Best Road Trips from Atlanta, from Popular Destinations to Little-Known Gems
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Atlanta is such a destination on its own, you might not realize how much of a jumping off point it...
There's a fabulous golf course in the middle of Atlanta where you can dine overlooking lush greenery
Boone's at Bobby Jones Golf CourseMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com) Overlooking Bobby Jones Golf Course along Tanyard Creek in Atlanta is Boone’s restaurant. You don't need to be a member to dine at the restaurant either. There's a beautiful patio for the fall evenings that begin with beautiful skies and continue with perfect temperatures.
Clayton News Daily
Atlanta has started two pilot guaranteed income programs
(The Center Square) – The city of Atlanta launched its guaranteed income pilot program earlier this year in the wake of the COVID pandemic that gives $500 a month to 300 Atlanta residents. According to the city, the guaranteed income program "is meant to supplement rather than replace the...
MacKenzie Scott donates $8 million to Atlanta scholarship organization
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $8 million to Achieve Atlanta, which provides need-based college scholarships to local students.
CBS 46
Monica Pearson One-on-One: Ryan Cameron
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Peachtree TV’s own Monica Pearson goes one-on-one with two well-known and respected voices in Atlanta radio. Ryan Cameron and Bert Weiss sits down and discuss their personal lives and Atlanta. Cameron is a tv personality and radio voice at Hot 107.5/97.5 and Weiss works at...
Brasfield & Gorrie chairman’s Mountain Brook home vandalized by Atlanta police training center opponents, officials say
The home of an Alabama construction executive was targeted and vandalized last week, authorities said, apparently due to his company’s ties to Atlanta’s planned police and fire training center. Vandals targeted the Birmingham-area home of M. Miller Gorrie, the chairman of Brasfield & Gorrie, which is a primary...
Two injured after argument leads to gunfire in northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA — A man and woman are recovering after an argument lead to an overnight shooting, according to Atlanta Police. Officers said a 31-year-old man was shot in the back and leg, while the woman - who police believe was an innocent bystander - was also hurt. This happened...
CBS 46
Atlanta Fair returns Sept. 30 to Nov. 6
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Fair is returning to south Atlanta Sept. 30. It will occupy a lot across the street from Center Parc Stadium. Visitors can partake in classic carnival games as well as food served by Angel’s Lemonade and Sharon’s Diner. This year’s fair will...
cdrecycler.com
Atlanta parking garage headed for demolition
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed an executive order granting Georgia State University permission to seek bids to demolish a four-deck parking garage on its campus in Atlanta. The late-August order gives the Georgia state board of regents and its vice chancellor authorization to “demolish and remove” the structure, which...
Gov. Kemp called upon to suspend Georgia sheriff accused of groping prominent Atlanta judge
ATLANTA — Lawyers for a prominent Atlanta judge called upon the governor Thursday to suspend a central Georgia sheriff accused of groping her. Bleckley County Sheriff Kristopher Coody is facing a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery for allegedly groping Judge Glenda Hatchett at an event. Her attorneys point out...
Fulton tries to bypass full jail overcrowding study
When the Atlanta City Council approved the city’s side of the lease, included in that legislation was a last-minute amendment requiring that the Justice Policy Board analyze the county’s jail population.
secretatlanta.co
10 Must Visit Restaurants During National Seafood Month
With national seafood month a few days away, October 1st! Wooootttt! It’s only right that we compile a list of the best seafood spots to visit during the month of October. Check out all these classic spots we have compiled for you and leave some comments of your own!
