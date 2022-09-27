ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

tdalabamamag.com

Georgia Tech becomes the third head coaching vacancy for Bill O’Brien

A new name has been added to a list of head coaching vacancies that want Bill O’Brien. Georgia Tech joins Nebraska and Arizona State as a program expressing interest in Alabama’s offensive coordinator. The news came Monday from ESPN’s Pete Thamel as O’Brien is second on the Yellow...
ATLANTA, GA
d1sportsnet.com

Tyler Williams commits to Georgia

4 star wide receiver Tyler Williams has committed to Georgia. The 6-3, 200 pound Williams, from Lakeland FL, chose Georgia over 44 offers. He is rated the No. 20 wide receiver in the 2023 class and No. 182 overall. September 27, 2022.
ATLANTA, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Georgia State Fair at Atlanta Motor Speedway

HAMPTON — The fair's in town and with it come funnel cakes with powdered sugar, corn dogs, deep fried everything and squeals of laughter from any number of dizzying rides along the midway. Along with the usual fair fun, the Georgia State Fair is offering numerous shows such as...
HAMPTON, GA
multihousingnews.com

Ashcroft Capital Acquires Four Communities in Atlanta

The properties are located in McDonough, Kennesaw and Dallas, Ga. and total 1,080 units. Ashcroft Capital has expanded its multifamily portfolio in the metro Atlanta area with the acquisition of four communities that are all nearly fully occupied. The firm acquired the four communities for an undisclosed price. The portfolio...
MCDONOUGH, GA
Clayton News Daily

Atlanta has started two pilot guaranteed income programs

(The Center Square) – The city of Atlanta launched its guaranteed income pilot program earlier this year in the wake of the COVID pandemic that gives $500 a month to 300 Atlanta residents. According to the city, the guaranteed income program "is meant to supplement rather than replace the...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Monica Pearson One-on-One: Ryan Cameron

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Peachtree TV’s own Monica Pearson goes one-on-one with two well-known and respected voices in Atlanta radio. Ryan Cameron and Bert Weiss sits down and discuss their personal lives and Atlanta. Cameron is a tv personality and radio voice at Hot 107.5/97.5 and Weiss works at...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta Fair returns Sept. 30 to Nov. 6

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Fair is returning to south Atlanta Sept. 30. It will occupy a lot across the street from Center Parc Stadium. Visitors can partake in classic carnival games as well as food served by Angel’s Lemonade and Sharon’s Diner. This year’s fair will...
ATLANTA, GA
cdrecycler.com

Atlanta parking garage headed for demolition

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed an executive order granting Georgia State University permission to seek bids to demolish a four-deck parking garage on its campus in Atlanta. The late-August order gives the Georgia state board of regents and its vice chancellor authorization to “demolish and remove” the structure, which...
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

10 Must Visit Restaurants During National Seafood Month

With national seafood month a few days away, October 1st! Wooootttt! It’s only right that we compile a list of the best seafood spots to visit during the month of October. Check out all these classic spots we have compiled for you and leave some comments of your own!
ATLANTA, GA

