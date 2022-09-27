In today’s society it seems like everyone is looking to make the most out of their daily schedule. Modern day professionals have all ascribed to this go-go-go, always-be-hustling, and never-take-a-day off lifestyle. However, with that in mind, it’s come into question if this is really the best path toward an optimal day. Maximizing productivity in the span of a day takes a bit of an understanding of how the human brain and body work together. See maximum daily productivity is a concept that one might think focuses on short term goals and bursts of daily productivity. However, this couldn’t be further from the truth. In order to actually optimize the productivity of your day-to-day life, you need to expand your vision to a broader, more long-term perspective.

