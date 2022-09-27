Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Apple discontinues various older iPhones after iPhone 14 series launch
Apple has discontinued many older iPhones, including iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 11. Apple routinely discontinues its older iPhones with the launch of the latest generation to curb the overlapping of phones in its portfolio. These iPhones are removed from the official Apple...
Phone Arena
Apple moved iPhone 14 production out of China in mere weeks
Apple is trying to diversify its supply chain away from China on rolling pandemic lockdowns there, as well as geopolitical headwinds between US and China, on one hand, or China and Taiwan, on the other, as that's where the headquarters of its main assembler Foxconn is located. Foxconn, however, has...
TechRadar
Apple 'abandons' plans to produce additional iPhone 14 units
Apple has reportedly abandoned plans to increase production levels of the iPhone 14 due to lower than anticipated demand for its latest flagship smartphone. Reports says the company hoped the launch would trigger a surge in interest and had made arrangements to increase production by up to six million units during the second half of 2022.
Block Introduces 'Tap To Pay' On Apple iPhone For Hasslefree Contactless Commerce
Block, Inc SQ launched Tap to Pay on Apple Inc AAPL iPhone to its millions of sellers across the U.S. Available within the Square Point of Sale iOS app, Tap to Pay on iPhone lets sellers of all sizes accept contactless payments directly from their iPhone without additional hardware and cost to the seller.
If You Own These Old iPhone Or iPad Models, Apple Has A Rare Software Update For You
Apple Inc AAPL released a security update for some older iPhone, iPad, and iPod models on Wednesday. What Happened: The iOS 12.5.6 update is available for iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus smartphones. Apple said that the update also extends to the iPad Mini 2 and iPad Mini...
Nord Stream pipeline ‘damaged beyond repair crippling £35billion project FOREVER’ after huge blasts triggered earthquake
NORD STREAM is feared to have been damaged beyond repair and left crippled indefinitely after it was torn open by a series of explosions. German officials reportedly believe the project - estimated to be worth around £35billion - may never be fully operational again. It is feared the key...
Phone Arena
Samsung 2022 Android 13 update list includes a surprise mention
Google officially released Android 13 in mid-August and three days ago, OnePlus became the first Android vendor to roll out the latest version of Google's operating system to a non-Pixel phone. An earlier report had said that Samsung could start pushing Android 13-based One UI 5.0 sometime in October and now, a leak has listed the phones that will get the update before the end of the year.
CNBC
Apple begins making the iPhone 14 in India, marking a big shift in its manufacturing strategy
Apple on Monday said it is assembling its flagship iPhone 14 in India as the U.S. technology giant looks to shift some production away from China. Apple's main iPhone assembler, Foxconn, is manufacturing the devices at its Sriperumbudur factory on the outskirts of Chennai. Apple has been manufacturing iPhones in...
daystech.org
Developers are abandoning Android apps, and users may be at risk
AppleInsider is supported by its viewers and should earn fee as an Amazon Associate and affiliate companion on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships don’t affect our editorial content material. Recent knowledge exhibits that Android apps have been deserted with out replace in additional quantity than iOS or iPad apps,...
Apple Insider
Apple's iPhone 14 Plus was originally the 'iPhone 14 Max'
Previous speculation that Apple's larger iPhone 14 would be called the iPhone 14 Max, instead of iPhone 14 Plus, have been proven correct by Apple's own website code. Even though it seemed obvious that Apple would revive its old Plus name for the iPhone 14 Plus, there was considerable expectation before launch that it would be called the iPhone 14 Max. Now not only is it certain Apple planned to call it that, but Apple has not updated quite all of its website with the Plus name.
pocketnow.com
iPhone + Android + Windows = Intel Unison
There seems to be no end in sight to the Techtember madness. After Apple's iPhone 14 launch earlier this month and just before the Google Pixel 7 launch next month, Intel managed to squeeze out time and held its press conference yesterday to unveil its new 13th Gen Raptor Lake desktop-class CPUs. At the event, Intel also showcased a new app called Intel Unison, which will make its way to your laptop soon and allow you to use your Android or iOS smartphone together with your Windows device like never before.
CNET
iOS 16: Make Your iPhone Keyboard Vibrate Whenever You Type
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. You know that little vibration you feel underneath your finger when you delete an app from your home screen or turn on the flashlight from your lock screen? That's haptic feedback, and you can now use that feature on your keyboard to enhance typing on the iPhone.
Finally, Intel is getting your Android and iOS phones to work with Windows like never before
Intel looks to solve the "phone problem" with Windows PC with its new Intel Unison software. The app works with iOS and Android, letting you make calls, send messages and photos, receive notifications, and more.
daystech.org
Apple cheekily takes credit for Android Messages fix
Apple has cheekily sought to take the credit score for the brand new iMessage reactions showing in Messages on Android telephones, regardless of it being a Google characteristic. Marques Brownlee affiliate David Imel has drawn consideration to an merchandise listed on Apple’s “New features available with iOS 16” web page....
iPhone 15 "Ultra" could replace Pro Max atop the iPhone product stack in 2023
In brief: The new Apple Watch Ultra could be the first in a new line of Ultra-class products and might even replace the Pro Max atop the iPhone product stack. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman believes Apple is on track to introduce a redesigned iPhone in 2023. Apple used to overhaul the iPhone like clockwork every two years but nowadays, designs are lingering for three years.
Apple Inc will manufacture latest iPhone 14 in India
Apple Inc. will make its latest iPhone 14 in India, the company said on Monday, as manufacturers shift production from China amid geopolitical tensions and pandemic restrictions that have disrupted supply chains for many industries. “The new iPhone 14 lineup introduces groundbreaking new technologies and important safety capabilities. We’re excited to be manufacturing iPhone 14 in India,” Apple said in a statement. Apple unveiled its latest line-up of iPhones earlier this month. They will have improved cameras, faster processors and longer lasting batteries at the same prices as last year’s models. India is the world’s second-largest smartphone market after China...
Apple shifts some iPhone 14 production from China to India
Move taken against background of China’s Covid lockdowns and geopolitical tensions between Beijing and Washington
daystech.org
Apple Should Break Out of Its Comfort Zone With Bold M&A
With a sluggish product pipeline and an unlimited money hoard, it is likely to be time for a deal. Apple Inc., the enduring firm whose merchandise have reworked each day life, has executed what was as soon as unthinkable: It has grow to be humdrum. On Thursday, Apple reported income...
daystech.org
How VR and AR Are Infiltrating Industries from Aviation to Fashion [Thoughts After Dark]
Welcome to Thomas Insights — on daily basis, we publish the most recent information and evaluation to maintain our readers updated on what’s occurring in trade. Sign up here to get the day’s prime tales delivered straight to your inbox. When I used to be youthful, I...
daystech.org
Camio Flex Video Surveillance AI Search
SAN MATEO, CA – Camio introduced at present at GSX a solution to run refined Computer Vision and AI workloads on the edge as Kubernetes clusters, decreasing the prices of deploying safety and enterprise intelligence AI functions by 73%. Camio Flex, the new Cloud Native Kubernetes Video Management System...
