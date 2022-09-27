Read full article on original website
Review: Las Jaras Wines Are Celebrity Juice Done Right
Welcome to InsideHook’s first in a regular series of wine reviews, a vino companion to our weekly spirits reviews. What we’re drinking: Las Jaras Sweet Berry Wine, Glou-Glou, and the canned Waves. Where they’re from: Located in Sebastopol, CA, Las Jaras is a collaboration between comedian Eric Wareheim...
Popculture
Popular Yogurt Hit With Recall
Watch out, yogurt lovers! The dairy product is the latest delicious treat to be at the center of a government recall. Luckily, this is not a widespread recall and only affects one individual product. Wednesday saw the Food Standards Agency — the U.K. equivalent to the U.S.'s FDA or USDA — shared a recall on Co-op Irresistible Lemon Curd Yogurt. Co-op is pulling this flavor "because it contains egg which is not mentioned on the label."
Grocery store employees toss food behind shelves to rot: 'Where did all these fruit flies come from?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I was working at the local grocery store when I noticed something strange: there were fruit flies everywhere. I asked one of my coworkers what was going on, and she told me they had been having a problem with food waste.
Restaurant Employees Are Sharing Their Worst Customer Experiences And They Deserve All The Tips For Their Troubles
"After I took his order and returned with the goods, he grabbed my arm and started saying how 'lovely and long my neck is' and how he 'just wants to sink his teeth into it.'"
Whole Foods Market 365 organic creamy caesar dressing with wrong label recalled
The label on the back of Whole Foods Market 365 organic creamy caesar dressing is for a different product. VanLaw Food Products has recalled the dressing because it includes two allergens - soy and wheat - that are not listed in the ingredients because the wrong label was put on the bottles.
Inc.com
Are You Looking Hard Enough for America's Hidden Talent?
There's an old line attributed to various authors (science fiction writer William Gibson gets my vote) that "the future is already here - it's just not evenly distributed." To a very large extent, notwithstanding bold and impressive efforts by organizations like Comcast creating its Lift Zones and other such efforts, you could say the same thing about ubiquitous connectivity in general. We think the web is everywhere, but that's just because most of us live in a bubble where the web exists.
ohmymag.co.uk
Grocery items in short supply: Butter, beer and many other items could get harder to find
Ahead of the festive season, department stores and shoppers in the US are having to contend with some grim news. As per a report by CNET,there is a wide gamut of grocery staples which would be seeing supply shortages. These are as follows:. Beer. A Mississippi reservoir’s contamination has led...
Inc.com
How They Got the Money: Advice From Some of the Savviest Women in Business
Collectively, our Female Founders 100 honorees this year have taken nearly every path imaginable to fund the launching and growth of their companies. Below, we collected some of their smartest advice on how to get the money you need--and invest it wisely. 1. Only take smart money. Pinky Cole launched...
Good coffee, bad coffee: The curious tastes of cultural omnivores
Some people who love classical music also dance to Celine Dion. Others are craft beer aficionados who also enjoy a cold bottle of mass market beer at the beach. Some love independent movies while indulging in the guilty pleasure of blockbuster franchises and “trashy” reality TV. Social scientists call these people “cultural omnivores.” Research has shown that these omnivores are economically and culturally privileged people who can enjoy both “highbrow” and “lowbrow” cultural products simultaneously. As consumer researchers, we’ve looked into the phenomenon of cultural omnivores. We’ve studied coffee consumption in France for 7 years. That’s helped us understand how...
U.S. Food and Drug Administration
TreeHouse Foods Announces Voluntary Recall of Certain Tuscan Garden Restaurant Style Italian Dressing Due to Undeclared Wheat and Soy
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company. Summary. FDA Publish Date:. Product Type:. Food & Beverages. Reason for Announcement:. Undeclared Allergen/Wheat and Soy. Company Name:. TreeHouse...
Inc.com
How Allyson Felix Set an Olympic Record, Stood Up for Moms, and Launched Shoe Company Saysh
In 2019, after she'd written a New York Times op-ed blasting Nike for maternity policies that didn't support its sponsored athletes, track and field Olympian Allyson Felix -- then a new mother -- did something few professional athletes would dare to do: She started a competitor. Alongside her brother, Wes Felix, she co-founded Saysh, a Los Angeles-based women-centric footwear and lifestyle brand that has raised $11.5 million to date. Within 40 days of the website's launch during the 2021 Olympics, Saysh sold out of its $150 sneakers and had a 25,000-person waitlist. While Felix is the most decorated American track and field athlete in Olympic history -- having earned that distinction with her seventh gold medal 10 months after an emergency C-section -- she's ready to move on from the sport that helped her discover her path toward entrepreneurship. --As told to Diana Ransom.
A Cut Above the Rest: Launch of Niman Ranch Grass Fed Beef Sets the Bar for Flavor
WESTMINSTER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Niman Ranch, the legendary premium beef brand served in the country’s most celebrated restaurants, has launched a USDA-graded, domestic, culinary-driven 100% grass fed and finished beef program. Sourced exclusively from American ranches, the new beef program provides the exceptional marbling, tender texture and consistent, rich flavor Niman Ranch is known for—but with the added health and environmental benefits grass fed beef brings to the table. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005628/en/ Sourced exclusively from American ranches, Niman Ranch’s new Grass Fed Beef Program provides the exceptional marbling, tender texture and consistent, rich flavor the brand is known for—but with the added health and environmental benefits grass fed beef brings to the table. (Photo: Business Wire)
This Woman Had Her Résumé Printed On A Cake And Sent To Nike, And The Internet Can't Decide If It Was A Good Idea Or Not
"A résumé sits in a stack of hundreds of others. I needed a way to make sure my résumé was read."
Elite Daily
An Honest Review Of The Official House Of The Dragon Wines
In Elite Daily’s I Tried series, we put products, recipes, and routines to the test to show you what living like your fave stars and characters is really like. In this piece, the official House of the Dragon wines bring the fire to the table. Game of Thrones was...
Time Out Global
Top Istrian wines to take home
Looking for exciting new wines and special flavours? Put Istria on your list. This north-western corner of Croatia has a long winemaking tradition and plenty of unique wine stories to tell. Malvazija Istriana, the most important and widely planted white grape variety, has made leaps and bounds in quality over recent years. These grapes are capable of producing wines in versatile styles, from sparkling to sweet, although typical Malvazija is a dry, well-rounded wine with fresh and fruity aromas. Long known as a white wine region, Istria has made remarkable progress in the red wine arena, with Teran as the showcase. Here’s a dive into the world of Istria’s diverse and characterful wines. Cheers!
Buckle In, Apparently a Butter Shortage Is on the Way
These days, when we go grocery shopping, most of us grab an extra package or container of the things that we use on a regular basis to tuck away for a rainy day, right?. Well, if butter is a staple in your home, it looks like the rainy day might be just around the corner as experts are warning of the very real possibility of a butter shortage.
Phys.org
Multiplex gene editing rapidly customizes tomato cultivars with different fruit colors
A research group led by Prof. Li Chuanyou from the Institute of Genetics and Developmental Biology (IGDB) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has developed a rapid breeding strategy to generate tomato lines with different colored fruits from red-fruited materials by CRISPR/Cas9-mediated multiplex gene editing. Using this strategy, the...
Industrial Farming Causes Climate Change. The ‘Slow Food’ Movement Wants to Stop It
A biennial celebration of international small-scale farmers, breeders, fishers, and food producers just wrapped up in Turin, Italy. Convened by the Slow Food movement, one phrase in particular dominated the Terra Madre Salone del Gusto festival’s long roster of panel discussions and workshops: “Food is the cause of the environmental crisis, but it can also be the solution.”
winemag.com
Advance Your Beer and Cider Knowledge with These Certifications
For some, the thirst for beer and cider knowledge is so great that reading every blog and borrowing every book from the library still isn’t enough to quench their curiosity. For these individuals, the structure and guidance provided by certification programs may be just what they need. They’re popular,...
