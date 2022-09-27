In 2019, after she'd written a New York Times op-ed blasting Nike for maternity policies that didn't support its sponsored athletes, track and field Olympian Allyson Felix -- then a new mother -- did something few professional athletes would dare to do: She started a competitor. Alongside her brother, Wes Felix, she co-founded Saysh, a Los Angeles-based women-centric footwear and lifestyle brand that has raised $11.5 million to date. Within 40 days of the website's launch during the 2021 Olympics, Saysh sold out of its $150 sneakers and had a 25,000-person waitlist. While Felix is the most decorated American track and field athlete in Olympic history -- having earned that distinction with her seventh gold medal 10 months after an emergency C-section -- she's ready to move on from the sport that helped her discover her path toward entrepreneurship. --As told to Diana Ransom.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO