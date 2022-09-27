Los Angeles is nothing if not a city for odd business alliances -- see: Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg. So it's perhaps to be expected that after Nicole Richie, the daughter of famed singer Lionel, introduced her sister-in-law, the actress Cameron Diaz, to fashion and beauty entrepreneur Katherine Power on New Year's Eve 2014, the pair would end up going into business together. Power previously founded Who What Wear, Versed Skincare, and Merit Beauty. Today, Diaz and Power are the co-founders of Avaline, a new line of "clean wines" that launched in July 2020 with the goal of hitting the Venn diagram intersection of the $1.2 trillion global wellness market and the $418 billion wine market. Avaline, now available via 6,000 national retailers and a direct-to-consumer business launched earlier this year, will ship 80,000 cases of wine, priced $24 to $30 a bottle, in 2022, as it elbows its way into the hurly-burly wine sector by marrying transparency with taste. The snobby wine press isn't quite sold -- but a hefty bevy of female wine drinkers in America seem to be. --As told to Michael Callahan.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO