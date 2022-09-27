Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Attorney General Bonta announces investigation in LAPD officer involved shootingRobert J HansenLos Angeles, CA
Thousands are running for gang-rehabilitation charity in Downtown Los AngelesGloria AdamsLos Angeles, CA
Here's where to get free coffee and cocktails on National Coffee Day in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
5 Best Local Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in HeadLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Team USA dropped 145 points to break a basketball World Cup record — but some are calling it poor sportsmanship
Team USA has won each of the past three FIBA World Cups, and this young group has no intention of settling for less now that it's their time to shine.
BET
NBA Champion Rajon Rondo Proposes To Latoia Fitzgerald During Her NYFW Show—See The Viral Moment!
Love is in the air! NBA champion Rajon Rondo proposes to his longtime girlfriend, Latoia Fitzgerald, during her New York Fashion Week show. On Thursday, Sept. 8, the designer behind celebrity favorite brand, 'Lionne,' French for the lioness, made her New York Fashion Week debut. The Los Angeles-based Philly native...
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
LeBron James & Wife Savannah Take Fans Inside LA Home With Glam Family Photo Shoot
LeBron James opened his doors to Vanity Fair in a stunning new family photo spread published on September 13. LeBron, 37, was featured alongside his wife Savannah, sons Bronny, 17, and Bryce, 15, and daughter Zhuri, 7, in a formal shot as they gathered around a table for a dinner wearing tuxes and dresses. The photo gave fans a peek inside what LeBron’s home life in Los Angeles really looks like. LeBron and his sons rocked traditional tuxedos, though the basketball star opted for a lavender shade for his jacket, while the boys both wore classic black.
Ice-T Explains Why Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Other Los Angeles Rappers Don’t Wear Much Jewelry
Since the tragic shooting death of PnB Rock in Los Angeles, Ice-T has been inundated with questions on Twitter about L.A. gang culture. Although Ice said he's done with explaining L.A. gangs, he's still getting hit up with questions. On Wednesday (Sept. 14), Ice-T jumped on Twitter to put a...
Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are
Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
Rihanna’s Hair Looks Longer Than Ever As She Rocks Oversized Yellow Jersey & Dior Bag In NYC
Rihanna, 34, was spotted on the way to a recording studio in New York City on Sept. 21. That night, the Fenty Beauty founder’s jet-black tresses were also looking longer than ever as they draped down her body during the outing. Her extra-long locks were parted down the middle and accessorized with her black sunglasses on top of her head. The beauty opted with placing one-half of her tresses in front of her shoulder while the other half flowed behind her.
FIBA Women’s World Cup: US Women Dominate in Run for 4th Consecutive Championship
Missing the electric excitement of the WNBA playoffs? Anxiously awaiting the return of NBA action? We're so close. May I suggest the 2022 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup (FIBAWWC). You might be asking, 'What's the Women's World Cup,' and 'Why didn't I know about it?' No worries. Here's a quick look at what it is and why -- if you love basketball -- you should be paying attention.
The History of the Air Jordan 7 & Everything You Need to Know
If you are even a casual sports fan, you have known the name Michael Jordan for almost four decades. He has been a household name since hitting the go ahead jump shot in the 1982 National Championship game for the University of North Carolina. Already a budding star, Jordan’s entrance and meteoric rise in the NBA went beyond what most pundits could possibly foresee. Everything from his baggy shorts- relatively speaking- to the gum chewing, to the tongue wagging, and the jaw dropping aerodynamics created immediate superstardom. In just seven seasons, Michael Jordan, had already been selected to seven All-Star games,...
Inc.com
How We Built a Fast-Growing Wine Brand With Organic Grapes, Better Labels -- and None of the Snobbery
Los Angeles is nothing if not a city for odd business alliances -- see: Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg. So it's perhaps to be expected that after Nicole Richie, the daughter of famed singer Lionel, introduced her sister-in-law, the actress Cameron Diaz, to fashion and beauty entrepreneur Katherine Power on New Year's Eve 2014, the pair would end up going into business together. Power previously founded Who What Wear, Versed Skincare, and Merit Beauty. Today, Diaz and Power are the co-founders of Avaline, a new line of "clean wines" that launched in July 2020 with the goal of hitting the Venn diagram intersection of the $1.2 trillion global wellness market and the $418 billion wine market. Avaline, now available via 6,000 national retailers and a direct-to-consumer business launched earlier this year, will ship 80,000 cases of wine, priced $24 to $30 a bottle, in 2022, as it elbows its way into the hurly-burly wine sector by marrying transparency with taste. The snobby wine press isn't quite sold -- but a hefty bevy of female wine drinkers in America seem to be. --As told to Michael Callahan.
Warriors-Wizards games in Japan to woo NBA fans, sponsors
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese basketball fans will get to see NBA stars up close when the reigning league-champion Golden State Warriors take on the Washington Wizards in two preseason games. Not surprisingly, Stephen Curry and Japanese-born Rui Hachimura will be the star attractions for each team. And as clearly...
swishappeal.com
World Cup Gameday 5 recaps: Aces’ backcourt finishes off perfect group play slate for Team USA
The Las Vegas Aces’ backcourt had it going in Team USA’s 121-59 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in Sydney on Tuesday, the final day of group play for the 2022 FIBA World Cup. Kelsey Plum (20 points) and Chelsea Gray (16 points) each had seven assists as they paced the Americans in the blowout. Plum’s plus/minus was 55.
5 things to know about 'The Redeem Team' from 2008 Olympics
Ever since NBA stars Dwyane Wade and LeBron James revealed that they would be teaming up to produce a Netflix-collaborative documentary on the 2008 U.S. men's Olympics basketball team, fans have been on the edges of their seats waiting to see the film. "The Redeem Team," as the doc is...
Kevin Durant again invests in women's sports as part of Athletes Unlimited's $30 million capital
Athletes Unlimited is continuing its rapid growth with a $30 million capital raise from investors, including Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman's company 35V, four-time hockey Olympian Angela Ruggiero and Schusterman Family Investments, they announced on Thursday. The raise is an additional signifier the league — and women's sports collectively —...
