Idaho State

Comments / 1

103.5 KISSFM

Seattle Times Compares Idaho Women to the Handmaid’s Tale

Our state was once America's best-kept secret regarding places to live. Idaho was far removed from the intense headlines of the nation's culture wars. We can all remember when the top story was when a city would be adding another traffic light. Today, the Gem State is known for overvalued real estate, fast growth, and the tipping point over the post-Roe v. Wade world.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho’s Favorite Halloween Candy Is a Disappointing Surprise

Ah, Halloween! It's the spookiest and sweetest time of the year in America. One by one, Idaho's family homes transform into spectacularly haunted houses! Our perfectly manicured lawns become fog-filled graveyards. And candy becomes its own main food group. This is precisely the reason we're so bummed over Idaho's favorite...
IDAHO STATE
State
Mississippi State
State
California State
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
Local
Idaho Government
103.5 KISSFM

Study: Idaho is Getting More Obese

First of all, I think you look great, fantastic and wonderful being you. Weight it a hard thing to conquer and we all struggle with it at some point or another. This study that Wallethub does year over year is showing Idaho going in the wrong direction when it comes to health and weight. In 2020 Idaho was the 8th LEAST overweight or obese state in the country. Not to shabby. More recently study shows that not being the case anymore. Here is more from that study, followed by a more recent one that shows the big gain...
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

How To Speak “Boise” On The Road

The roads of the Treasure Valley are a fascinating thing and anything and happen. Anything. One moment, you’re happily coasting into town from The Village on 84, enjoying the mountains… the next, you’re getting the one-finger salute from someone passing you for going the speed limit in the middle lane.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Did You Know Idaho has a Glacier That You Can Visit?

I lived in Alaska for 4 years and was lucky enough to explore quite a few glaciers up there. I could only handle 4 winters up there, they were LONG and DARK and COLD. Don't get me wrong Idaho certainly gets a real bonified winter. Snow, Ice, cold the whole nine yards, but not like Alaska. When you think of Glaciers, Alaska definitely comes to mind. I had no idea that Idaho even had a glacier. The gem state does have a glacier, just one. Relative to most glaciers it is fairly small chilling at about 30 acres.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Famous Idaho Abduction Case The Subject Of New Mini Series On Peacock

The documentary "Abducted In Plain Sight" was released in 2017. Still, most people saw it at home with nothing to do during the pandemic. The events of the true-crime documentary took place in the 1970s in Pocatello, when a family friend kidnapped and sexually abused 12-year-old Jan Broberg. The same man kidnapped her two years later as the LDS families remained close friends through the abuse.
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Idaho sees a 60% decline in new people moving in from 2020

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho real estate trends are cooling off. After five straight years of leading the Nation in new move-ins and a staggering 3.4% population increase from April 2020 to July 2021 (according to a MoveBuddha report), trends show a drastic slowdown. According to MoveBuddha's report, Boise...
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Going Fishing In Idaho? Don’t Get Busted For Drugs

When one visits Idaho, it's tough to resist the urge to do a little fishing. With the plethora of beautiful scenery here, we totally get why everyone wants to spend as much time outside as possible. Unfortunately, for this visitor, outdoor time turned into time behind bars. And yes, this...
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Suddenly, Nobody Wants to Live in Idaho

I guess they got the message when you keyed their cars!. COVID and what appears to be a recession are likely culprits. A website called Move Buddha shows people moving to Idaho from other states are starting to lose momentum. The site tracks data from companies that rent moving trucks. Arrivals have been running at more than three to one of the departures, but the site now claims the difference is no more than a couple of dozen newcomers for every 100 people leaving. You can read more by clicking here.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Moose migrating to Nevada from Idaho, Utah

RENO, Nev. (AP) — More and more moose from Idaho and Utah are making their way into Nevada, where they’re finding wilderness to their liking without the kind of help from humans most species get when they relocate. Irregular and sporadic moose sightings in Nevada date to the...
NEVADA STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Is The Best Steakhouse in The Treasure Valley in Boise?

I'm willing to say it but there is no better dish than a nice medium rare ribeye. Seriously - you can throw anything on a plate with a ribeye and it will automatically qualify for one of the top five meals you've ever had in your life. Outside of people who don't eat meat (totally fine by me!), I don't think I've ever met someone who doesn't like steak.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

103.5 KISSFM

ABOUT

103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

