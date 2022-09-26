Read full article on original website
Meet the dog with a human like face that has left the internet baffled
Imagine a dog with a human face, yes a human face. This is not something you see every day. The world of dog breeds is a fascinating one. The variety of dogs we see in pet stores, on our streets and even in our homes is astounding.
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.
When Karla Rodriguez vanished from her Las Vegas neighborhood in 1999, investigators called her a “victim waiting to happen.” Not only was she a vulnerable 7-year-old with a medical condition who spoke limited English, but Karla’s parents often left her unsupervised, to fend for herself.
Montana Hunter Under Investigation After She Killed & Skinned A Siberian Husky She Thought Was A Wolf
And I’ll just go ahead and say it, this article isn’t gonna be for everybody, so if you just want to scroll on through, be my guest. A Montana woman has drawn a ton of criticism and outrage (and probably legal ramifications) after she went on social media and posted a picture of a Siberian husky that she killed and skinned while bear hunting in Montana.
notabully.org
10 Dog Breeds That Bond With One Person
NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. When asked to describe dogs, one word that almost always comes to mind is, “loyal.” There are hundreds of thousands of stories depicting the incredible connections found between man and dog, bonds that have survived the tests of time going back centuries.
Police Report Reveals 'Basketball Wives' Star Brooke Bailey's Daughter Was Wearing Her Seat Belt When Benz Collided With Tractor Trailer
Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey's daughter was wearing her seat belt when the Mercedes-Benz S550 she was riding passenger in collided with a tractor-trailer, RadarOnline.com has learned. The accident took place on September 25 at around 3:17 AM. RadarOnline.com has discovered the male driver also perished, and he was wearing his seat belt as well.According to Memphis Police, the Mercedes was traveling 65 miles per hour when it hit the tractor-trailer from behind. The driver was the owner of the vehicle, and his front airbag deployed upon impact, RadarOnline.com has learned. Bailey's front airbag was also deployed during the tragic...
petpress.net
10 Most Loyal Dog Breeds: Faithful Dogs Make the Best Friends
Dogs have been known as “man’s best friend” for centuries, and there’s a good reason for that. They are incredibly loyal creatures who will stick by our side through thick and thin. This loyalty is one of the many things that make dogs such special companions.
Teen calls child protection services when mother makes him eat off floor
** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Living in a large family, there are a lot of cousins and other relatives. At a recent family reunion, one of my cousins related this hilarious story to a few other relatives and me. My cousin was about 13 when he decided that he wanted to be able to be the boss. While this, in and of itself, is no great surprise, most teens want to be in charge, this particular cousin plotted out a way to be removed from his parent's home, or so he thought.
People Amazed at What a Siberian Husky and Golden Retriever Mix Looks Like
"Thought it was gonna be a golden husky but it's a Siberian retriever," one person commented.
I’m a dog trainer and these breeds are the easiest to train
THINKING of getting your first dog? Or perhaps you’ve had difficult to train pooches in the past and now want one that will be a bit more chill?. Alice Manners, dog trainer and founder of Dogs With Manners has spoken to Fabulous revealing which dog breeds tend to be the easiest to train, making them a great choice for newbie dog owners.
thecheyennepost.com
Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - September 16, 2022
Colorado has a winning smile that he loves to show off! He's a mellow pup and his foster home even called him "lazy!" He does great with kids of all ages and loves to hang out with dogs. Colorado loves to cuddle and if you don't set boundaries, he'll likely cuddle up on your chest in the middle of the night. Colorado is a bit shy too. He prefers to eat food when no one is watching him. Overall, he's a sweet pup ready to move into his forever home! Apply today to meet him!
petpress.net
8 Low Energy Dog Breeds That Are Perfect For Lazy Owners
Do you love dogs but don’t have the time or energy to take care of a high-energy breed?. Low-energy dog breeds are perfect for people who want all the joys of owning a dog without the hassle of having to walk them for miles every day. These dogs are...
CNET
Veterinarian Reveals the Five Dog Breeds He'd Never Choose
Adorable dachshunds. Funny-faced pugs. Sweet Cavalier King Charles spaniels. They may be beloved by their human families, but all of them made a list of the top five dog breeds one British veterinarian says he'd never own. Ben Simpson-Vernon, a small-animal veterinarian in Chigwell, England, runs the Ben the Vet...
Puppy Goes Into Full Guard Dog Mode to Protect Owner From Frog Statue in Hilarious Video
When you think of your standard “guard dog,” you probably conjure up images of German Shepherds, Rottweilers, or Dobermans. However, you probably wouldn’t consider a poodle mix puppy to be in the same class. In a now-viral clip, one dog owner reveals that you don’t need one...
French Bulldog Shocks Breeder as It’s Born Green
One breeder got the shock of his life when his French Bulldog gave birth to a green dog. Alabama business owner Mark Ruffin was surprised when his French Bulldog, Helena, gave birth to two dogs at home despite a Caesarean section being planned – sadly, another puppy was also born but it died shortly after birth.
pethelpful.com
Bear Coat Shar Pei's Sleepy Little Nap Might Be the Cutest Thing We've Ever Seen
Sleeping puppies are just the cutest thing. We can't help but be charmed by their sweet, peaceful faces, and we often find ourselves watching our puppies sleep to take in as much of their cuteness as possible. Luckily, one person shared an adorable video of her pup who decided to fall asleep in the most precious position.
parentherald.com
The 7 Best Large Dog Breeds for Families
Most American households are pet owners, and it should be no surprise that the most popular type of pet is the family dog. While many animals make the best pet for children, nothing compares to the snuggles and play that a dog can provide. While there is a benefit to owning a small dog breed, a large dog can come on adventures, go on long walks and engage in lots of physical play. If your family has decided you're looking for a medium to a large dog but aren't sure which breed to choose, keep reading to find the perfect fit.
msn.com
15 cutest dog breeds in the world
Slide 1 of 16: Looking for a special companion in your life? Sometimes, the cutest dog breeds also happen to be some of the sweetest partners in life we could ask for. While a dog's appearance often affects our decision to adopt, both consciously and inadvertently, it's important to remember there's a whole lot more to man's best friend that simply looks alone. In fact, some of the most special canines on the Internet have quirks that makes them unique: sometimes, they've been mistreated and need that little extra love and other times they've merely been born to look different. Essentially, all dogs are equally deservant of our love and affection. Whether your pup is one of the smartest dogs around, or the most playful dog in the neighborhood, there's so many ways dogs bring joy to our life. Beauty really is in the eye of the beholder, as these cutest dog breeds will attest to!
Golden Retriever and Spaniel Mix Goes Viral With His Unique Furry Features
A cute golden retriever–cocker spaniel mix has delighted TikTok users, with one person commenting, "This is too much. So cute." "Ever wondered what a golden retriever cross spaniel looks like?" asks TikTok user OakleyTheRetrieverSpaniel, in a video that has amassed over 222,000 views. According to a study by the...
People
We Found the 7 Best Dog Crates of 2022 for Every Type of Pooch
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. No matter how much walking, fetching, and cuddling they do with their owners, most dogs will have to go in a kennel at some point. Whether you're puppy training (like this New York Mets pup), traveling, or need to ensure your pooch is safe and secure while you're away from home, you'll be glad to have a good crate on hand.
Coyote Mistaken for German Shepherd Puppy in Rhode Island Released Back Into the Wild
Earlier this year, a Massachusetts family was traveling along a busy road when they spotted a heartbreaking scene. An adorable German shepherd puppy was “wandering and distressed” near the road. Unwilling to allow the poor puppy to suffer alone, the family scooped him up and took him home.
