argusjournal.com
Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTC: PSRU) Significantly Increases Its Equity Stake in Sumer Technologies, Inc., as the Ride-Sharing Company Readies Its Much Anticipated Innovative Zumr App For Q1 2023 U.S. Launch
LOS ANGELES, California, September 28, 2022 – McapMediaWire – Valiant Eagle, Inc. (OTC: PSRU) is proud to announce that the company has tripled its equity ownership in the ride-sharing company, Sumer Technologies, Inc. Valiant Eagle acquired its initial stake in Sumer back in October 2021, as a way to gain exposure to the ever-growing ride-sharing industry.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Kenvue as the Name for Planned New Consumer Health Company
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Johnson & Johnson (the “Company”) (NYSE: JNJ) today took another step forward in establishing two independent, market-leading companies with the announcement of Kenvue as the name for the planned New Consumer Health Company. The new corporate brand comes to life through a compelling purpose, and a timeless visual brand. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005340/en/ Kenvue (pronounced ken·view), is inspired by two powerful ideas: “ken” – meaning knowledge, an English word primarily used in Scotland, and “vue,” referencing sight. With rich knowledge of human needs and deep consumer insights, Kenvue will deliver meaningful, personal health solutions.
Spectrum Chemical Appoints Russell Kneipp as President and CEO, Names Randy Burg Co-Chairman
GARDENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp., a leading global provider of fine chemicals, laboratory equipment and supplies, today announced the promotion of Russell Kneipp to President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005429/en/ Russell Kneipp, President and CEO, Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp. (Photo: Business Wire)
TrueNorth Expands Executive Team by Welcoming Carla Miller as Vice President of Sales
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- TrueNorth.co, a global financial services software development company, today announced the addition of Carla Miller to the executive team as VP of Sales. Carla will be pivotal in building out TrueNorth’s newest Salesforce business unit which leverages cloud technologies to help clients transform their businesses. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005772/en/ Carla Miller joins TrueNorth as VP of Sales (Photo: Business Wire)
ONWARD Announces Appointment of Vivian Riefberg to Board of Directors
EINDHOVEN, the Netherlands & LAUSANNE, Switzerland & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- ONWARD Medical N.V. (Euronext: ONWD), the medical technology company creating innovative therapies to restore movement, independence, and health in people with spinal cord injury, today announced the appointment of Vivian Riefberg as a non-executive member of its Board of Directors. Ms. Riefberg will join the Board immediately and will serve on its Compensation Committee. Her appointment to the Board will be presented for shareholder approval at the next Annual General Meeting. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005494/en/ Vivian Riefberg joins the ONWARD Medical Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)
Black Boardroom Power 2022: Momentum to Increase Black Directors Continues but Challenges to Significantly Boost Black Corporate Leadership Persists
BLACK ENTERPRISE has produced its annual “Power in the Boardroom” report, including the 2022 B.E. Registry of Corporate Directors—our exclusive listing of Black board members. This editorial package represents the ninth such analysis of diversity within corporate governance over the past decade. black enterprise editors researched the universe of S&P 500 companies to gain a comprehensive picture of corporate diversity and inclusion at the highest level.
ESW and SEKO Logistics Announce Joint Partnership
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- ESW, the world’s leading direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce company, and SEKO Logistics (SEKO), a leading global logistics provider, jointly announced today that they have entered into a new partnership agreement providing mutually complementary services to each other’s clients. The alliance, which helps to address the rising cost of cross-border ecommerce for DTC brands, will facilitate improved cost, time and compliance benefits, and unlock access to a global ecommerce market expecting record growth again in 2022 to more than $5.55 trillion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927006028/en/ ESW, the world’s leading DTC ecommerce company, and SEKO Logistics, a leading global logistics provider, jointly announced their new partnership agreement providing mutually complementary services to each other’s clients. (Photo: Business Wire)
Execs Eyeing Supply Base Changes & Capability Investments to Meet New Challenges
Sourcing executives are taking on higher profiles and expanded responsibilities as many companies grapple with inflation, persistent supply chain snarls and geopolitical turmoil. In this environment of heightened scrutiny, major aspects of sourcing—speed to market, risk assessment and end-to-end visibility into product development—are becoming increasingly commonplace on corporate board agendas. PwC recently conducted an in-depth survey of 40 sourcing executives. We asked about their plans and investments to better gauge how they are working to boost supply-chain resilience and cut costs—often via supplier diversification and more favorable tax and economic policies in different regions. Given the ongoing war in Ukraine and rising...
argusjournal.com
Wanderport Corporation Announces Business Update and Share Cancellation
Company to Pivot into Automotive and Energy Sectors. SANTA MONICA, CA, September 29, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Wanderport Corporation (OTC: WDRP), a holding company formerly specializing in blockchain, digital asset and metaverse, is pleased to provide a business update including the cancellation of common shares and pivot into the automotive and energy sectors.
General Inception Creates First-Ever “Igniter” for New Company Formation
PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- General Inception (GI), the first-ever Igniter, today announced its launch to build deep-tech companies from their inception through commercial scale-up. GI is not an investment fund; it is a company partnering with scientific innovators to bring on the critical planning and execution functions on day one of a new venture, including ignition capital. With access to a global team of thought leaders and business executives in diverse scientific fields, regulatory, intellectual property, clinical development and manufacturing services, as well as back office and infrastructure support, the GI team industrializes company formation, technology commercialization, and...
cxmtoday.com
HelloFresh Partners with Medallia to Transform Contact Center Experience
Medallia, Inc., the global provider of customer and employee experience, announced that HelloFresh, the integrated food solutions group, has selected Medallia to transform their contact center experience. HelloFresh partnered with Medallia to understand structured and unstructured data to improve its US contact center experience and ultimately, the overall customer experience....
salestechstar.com
beqom Names Eric Brown to Board of Directors
Beqom—a cloud-based provider of continuous compensation and performance management solutions—announced that Eric Brown has been appointed to the beqom Board of Directors. Eric has a background in both the technology sector and the Experience Economy, both of which are perfectly aligned with the strategic direction of beqom. “It’s...
SP Industries Appoints Kevin Sutherby as New President
WARMINSTER, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- SP Industries, Inc (SP), a leading global provider of fill-finish drug manufacturing solutions, lyophilizers, and laboratory equipment and supplies, has announced the appointment of Kevin Sutherby as its new President. Mr Sutherby is a seasoned executive with 15+ years’ experience leading global manufacturing companies, including senior leadership positions at Danaher and Fortive, and most recently as Senior Vice President at Lean Focus LLC, a consulting firm that assists clients in developing and implementing lean solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005598/en/ Kevin Sutherby, President, SP Industries, Inc. For a high-resolution image please contact davidr@alto-marketing.com (Photo: Business Wire)
ffnews.com
Pennsylvania Community Bank Partners with Fintech to Digitize All Aspects of Commercial Lending
Quaint Oak Bank and Teslar Software today announced their partnership to enhance the bank’s commercial lending strategy. The $750 million-asset community bank will leverage Teslar’s full suite of automated workflow and portfolio management tools to improve the lending process for both lenders and borrowers. “We care about our...
salestechstar.com
Sectigo’s Chief Strategy Officer and CISO Advisor David Mahdi Accepted To Fast Company Executive Board
Fast Company Executive Board Is An Invitation-Only Professional Organization of Leaders Who Share A Commitment To Shaping the Future of Business. Sectigo, a global leader in digital certificates and automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM), announced its Chief Strategy Officer and CISO Advisor, David Mahdi, has been accepted to the Fast Company Executive Board, an invitation-only professional organization of leaders who share a commitment to shaping the future of business.
David L. Richter Joins Atwell as Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer
SOUTHFIELD, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- David L. Richter, PMP, FCMAA, FCIOB, has joined Atwell, LLC – a national consulting, engineering, and construction services firm – as Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer. In this newly-created role, Richter will work with Atwell’s senior management team to drive the strategic growth of the firm by leading the firm’s merger and acquisition efforts and strategic planning across all market sectors, regions, and offices. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005173/en/ David L. Richter, PMP, FCMAA, FCIOB, has joined Atwell, LLC as Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
argusjournal.com
Auto Parts 4less Group, Inc. Announces Partnership with Marketing Technology Firm Digital Ignite to Launch New Advertising Campaigns
LAS VEGAS, NV and CHARLESTON, SC, September 28, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. (OTCQB: FLES) (“Company”, “FLES”) owner of AutoParts4Less.com, an automotive parts only marketplace, today announced it has partnered with Digital Ignite, a marketing technology company. Digital Ignite will lead a $1.2 million advertising campaign as the Auto Parts 4Less marketplace grows and challenges other big technology brands like Amazon.
assetservicingtimes.com
Russell Investments sticks with ACA for regulatory compliance
Russell Investments sticks with ACA for regulatory compliance. Russell Investments has selected ACA’s Regulatory Reporting Monitoring & Assurance (ARRMA) service to help manage its transaction reporting arrangements. The service, which combines technology and consulting, will help Russell Investments identify and resolve transaction reporting issues. ACA has provided MiFIR assurance...
Moxion Power Secures $100 Million Series B to Scale Clean Energy Manufacturing and Signs Strategic Partnership with Sunbelt Rentals
RICHMOND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Moxion Power Co., a manufacturer of clean, mobile energy storage technology, today announced securing $100 million in Series B funding led by Tamarack Global along with participation from Moxion’s Series A lead-investor, Energy Impact Partners. Several significant investors participated in the round, including Sunbelt Rentals, Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund, Microsoft’s Climate Innovation Fund, Enterprise Holdings Ventures, Marubeni Ventures, Suffolk Technologies, and Rocketship.vc. Moxion Power will use the funding to scale production at its first two domestic manufacturing facilities to meet the increasing demand for its mobile energy storage product lineup. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005335/en/ Moxion Power’s mobile energy storage solution (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
EQT acquires Billtrust, a company automating the invoice-to-cash process, for $1.7B
Shareholders will receive $9.50 per share in cash upon Billtrust’s transition to a private company, a 64% premium above the September 27 closing price of $5.77. The company’s stock has remained relatively steady in recent years, hitting a high of around $19 a share in February 2021 before bottoming out at $4.51 in June.
