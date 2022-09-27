ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WKMI

Watch The Trailer For The Kalamazoo Growlers Championship Documentary

The Kalamazoo Growlers have just announced they will be releasing a multi-episode documentary which will touch on the team's history, but primarily on their shocking and Cinderella-story like Championship run in the 2022 Season. The Kalamazoo Growlers ended the regular season on a 5 game winning streak after falling to the bottom seed of the playoffs, only to sweep the playoffs with 4 more unanswered wins to claim their first ever Northwoods League Championship. A Post shared explains the documentary and you can watch the trailer below:
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

No, Michigan Doesn’t Actually Have Seagulls

I moved to Michigan nearly a year ago, and it's been a little bit of an adjustment. Most of it good, but no one can possibly prepare you for the mountain of snow that gets dumped on you the first winter you spend in the mitten state. But the change...
MICHIGAN STATE
WKMI

Dating Back 2000 Years – the Hopewell Burial Mounds: Grand Rapids, Michigan

Indian burial grounds…Native American burial grounds…how about a “prehistoric” burial ground?. Going back further than European settlers and Native Americans, there were the Hopewell. History calls them ‘prehistoric’ but I personally don’t feel that’s an appropriate label. The Hopewell’s burial mounds are dated from 10 B.C. to 400 A.D. To me, those years don’t qualify as ‘prehistoric’…..Biblical times, maybe, but when I think of something ‘prehistoric’ I think of something from 500,000 years ago or more. But hey – that’s me.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
At Least 5 Spooky Spots You Can Visit in West Michigan Right Now

September is almost over. There's a chill in the air. It feels like a good time to talk about some haunted spots you can visit in West Michigan. Personally, I don't know if I necessarily believe in the paranormal. However, I always err on the side of caution when it comes to visiting haunted spots. Especially, if people are trying to engage the supposed ghosts.
Kalamazoo’s Favorite Spots For Fantastic Indian Food

Indian food seems to be one of those divisive dishes-- you either love it or you hate it. Characterized by fragrant basmati rice, dried spices, and naan flatbread these customary dishes are full of flavor and fantastically filling. When in and around the Kalamazoo area, where do the locals go...
Cookies Restaurant In Kalamazoo Reopening

Just a few weeks ago, I wrote about the delicious cookies soul food restaurant temporarily closing down. The restaurant cited overwhelming support and covid as factors in its short closure, saying how the conditions set them back a little bit and they needed time to reevaluate themselves. They said they were heading into the lab to make changes so they can continue to provide for the people of Kalamazoo.
Rare Kalamazoo 1918 Roamer Sold At Auction For $95,200

This incredible piece of engineering, a 1918 Roamer Model C-6-54 Sport Tourer, which sold at auction back in 2020 for $95,200 is the only one of its kind known to exist, and it was made right here in Kalamazoo. The car, which was listed for sale by the well known RM Sotheby's has actually won tons of awards, most recently in 2017 when it scored 99.75 points out of 100 in judging, which was good enough to win a CCCA First Place award. Keeping track of a car that's 104 years old isn't easy, but Sotheby's had plenty of info on it:
What Do You Call A Person From Kalamazoo?

This question has hounded me since I've moved here. Every town or city I've lived in, it's been relatively easy to identify ourselves - Wichitan, Oklahoman (or Okie), Duncanite, Ardmoron, etc. But Kalamazoo is a different animal, and a mouthful at times. So, what do people who live here actually...
Clear The Family Homestead Of Hazardous Waste In Calhoun County

Now is the time for Calhoun County residents to begin clearing hazardous waste and scrap tires from the family homestead. It’s an age-old problem that has plagued humanity since environmental awareness struck the community. In times past, our forefathers simply chucked that half-empty paint can into the trash bin and it was mission accomplished. But times have changed, with the awareness that many of the household items that have lost their usefulness cannot be simply tossed into the dumpster and carted off to the landfill. Many items contain toxic substances that leach into the water table and eventually out of that annoying dripping faucet in the kitchen.
Barrios Tacos Tequila & Whiskey Opening in Downtown Kalamazoo

Tacos and Tequila go hand in hand, as someone who gets together on a weekly basis with friends for Taco Tuesday, I can tell you that statement is absolutely true. Whether you like chorizo, steak, chicken, ground beef, or any other kind of taco, a margarita or a few for that matter can always make the occasion better. If you're feeling bold you can always take tequila shots straight, with a dash of salt, and a bite of lime.
RV/Trailer Capital Of The World Is In Michigan’s Backyard

There is no doubt that the Midwest is known for rural roads with miles of woods between towns and even neighbors. Elkhart, Indiana would appear to the passers-by eye as just another of these rural towns. After all, with bustling Amish and Mennonite communities the covered horse and buggies wouldn’t give the impression that for every two RV’s seen on the road, one of them was built in Elkhart County.
These Kalamazoo Area Natives Own A Nationally Based Vegan Restaurant

Food is something that every human being needs to survive and there are so many different cultural differences that make up the different food dishes we consume. Depending on where you are in the world, there are different plants that are native to that region or they use different spices for flavor. There is even debate and discrepancy between what kinds of food products or what types of meat we should be eating.
Old Save A Lot On Stadium Dr In Kalamazoo Now A Spirit Halloween

I wanted to say something a couple of months ago after the Save A Lot on Stadium Dr in Kalamazoo closed down about it becoming a Spirit Halloween this Fall, but I didn't wanna be cliche or possibly be wrong having another business move in, but something about the notion just spoke to me. Now we can officially say that the abandoned building intuition was correct and it is indeed a spirit Halloween. Back in February, the owners of the store decided to close down, with multiple employees taking to social media to make the announcement:
Battle Creek Racer Once Raced This 103 Year-Old Rare Harley Davidson

There was a Battle Creek racer who once had the pleasure of owning a SUPER rare bike and raced it in the 1930s. The bike now resides at Dave's Wheels Through Time In North Carolina, and not much is known about the Battle Creek resident Cliff Palmer, but he was victorious in multiple races throughout Southwest Michigan and even in Jackson. A photo of the bike was recently shared from the shop, where it currently resides:
