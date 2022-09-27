Now is the time for Calhoun County residents to begin clearing hazardous waste and scrap tires from the family homestead. It’s an age-old problem that has plagued humanity since environmental awareness struck the community. In times past, our forefathers simply chucked that half-empty paint can into the trash bin and it was mission accomplished. But times have changed, with the awareness that many of the household items that have lost their usefulness cannot be simply tossed into the dumpster and carted off to the landfill. Many items contain toxic substances that leach into the water table and eventually out of that annoying dripping faucet in the kitchen.

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO