Did Elvis Presley Live In The Kalamazoo State Hospital’s Water Tower on Asylum Lake?
Those familiar with Kalamazoo's history know about Asylum Lake, and where it got its name. It was once home to the Michigan Asylum for the Insane, later named the Kalamazoo State Hospital. But while diving down the rabbit hole to learn about the asylum, I stumbled across a rumor, possibly...
Watch The Trailer For The Kalamazoo Growlers Championship Documentary
The Kalamazoo Growlers have just announced they will be releasing a multi-episode documentary which will touch on the team's history, but primarily on their shocking and Cinderella-story like Championship run in the 2022 Season. The Kalamazoo Growlers ended the regular season on a 5 game winning streak after falling to the bottom seed of the playoffs, only to sweep the playoffs with 4 more unanswered wins to claim their first ever Northwoods League Championship. A Post shared explains the documentary and you can watch the trailer below:
No, Michigan Doesn’t Actually Have Seagulls
I moved to Michigan nearly a year ago, and it's been a little bit of an adjustment. Most of it good, but no one can possibly prepare you for the mountain of snow that gets dumped on you the first winter you spend in the mitten state. But the change...
Dating Back 2000 Years – the Hopewell Burial Mounds: Grand Rapids, Michigan
Indian burial grounds…Native American burial grounds…how about a “prehistoric” burial ground?. Going back further than European settlers and Native Americans, there were the Hopewell. History calls them ‘prehistoric’ but I personally don’t feel that’s an appropriate label. The Hopewell’s burial mounds are dated from 10 B.C. to 400 A.D. To me, those years don’t qualify as ‘prehistoric’…..Biblical times, maybe, but when I think of something ‘prehistoric’ I think of something from 500,000 years ago or more. But hey – that’s me.
At Least 5 Spooky Spots You Can Visit in West Michigan Right Now
September is almost over. There's a chill in the air. It feels like a good time to talk about some haunted spots you can visit in West Michigan. Personally, I don't know if I necessarily believe in the paranormal. However, I always err on the side of caution when it comes to visiting haunted spots. Especially, if people are trying to engage the supposed ghosts.
3 Covered Bridges Near West Michigan That Are Open to Vehicles and Worth the Drive
I had a realization recently: I'm "wanting to tour covered bridges during peak fall foliage" years old. There's just something about these carefully crafted bridges that harkens back to a simpler era. With peak fall colors set to hit west Michigan within the coming weeks I've become increasingly interested in...
Kalamazoo’s Favorite Spots For Fantastic Indian Food
Indian food seems to be one of those divisive dishes-- you either love it or you hate it. Characterized by fragrant basmati rice, dried spices, and naan flatbread these customary dishes are full of flavor and fantastically filling. When in and around the Kalamazoo area, where do the locals go...
Cookies Restaurant In Kalamazoo Reopening
Just a few weeks ago, I wrote about the delicious cookies soul food restaurant temporarily closing down. The restaurant cited overwhelming support and covid as factors in its short closure, saying how the conditions set them back a little bit and they needed time to reevaluate themselves. They said they were heading into the lab to make changes so they can continue to provide for the people of Kalamazoo.
Did You Know This Building In Downtown Kalamazoo Was Once A Brothel?
The A-1 Printing & Copy Center in Kalamazoo has been around for quite some time, going back to 1974 when it first opened. But the building it has been in since that time has a very questionable history, which even they think may be home to some paranormal happenings, as they describe on their website:
Rare Kalamazoo 1918 Roamer Sold At Auction For $95,200
This incredible piece of engineering, a 1918 Roamer Model C-6-54 Sport Tourer, which sold at auction back in 2020 for $95,200 is the only one of its kind known to exist, and it was made right here in Kalamazoo. The car, which was listed for sale by the well known RM Sotheby's has actually won tons of awards, most recently in 2017 when it scored 99.75 points out of 100 in judging, which was good enough to win a CCCA First Place award. Keeping track of a car that's 104 years old isn't easy, but Sotheby's had plenty of info on it:
What Do You Call A Person From Kalamazoo?
This question has hounded me since I've moved here. Every town or city I've lived in, it's been relatively easy to identify ourselves - Wichitan, Oklahoman (or Okie), Duncanite, Ardmoron, etc. But Kalamazoo is a different animal, and a mouthful at times. So, what do people who live here actually...
Clear The Family Homestead Of Hazardous Waste In Calhoun County
Now is the time for Calhoun County residents to begin clearing hazardous waste and scrap tires from the family homestead. It’s an age-old problem that has plagued humanity since environmental awareness struck the community. In times past, our forefathers simply chucked that half-empty paint can into the trash bin and it was mission accomplished. But times have changed, with the awareness that many of the household items that have lost their usefulness cannot be simply tossed into the dumpster and carted off to the landfill. Many items contain toxic substances that leach into the water table and eventually out of that annoying dripping faucet in the kitchen.
Mobile Coffee Truck Deadlift Coffee Co. Opens Brick and Mortar in Three Rivers
I could really go for a cup of coffee right now! As one local Three Rivers business has shuttered their doors, another just celebrated their soft opening. Formerly a mobile-only operation, southwest Michigan's Deadlift Coffee Company has just opened their first brick and mortar location at 15815 Hoffman Road in Three Rivers.
Barrios Tacos Tequila & Whiskey Opening in Downtown Kalamazoo
Tacos and Tequila go hand in hand, as someone who gets together on a weekly basis with friends for Taco Tuesday, I can tell you that statement is absolutely true. Whether you like chorizo, steak, chicken, ground beef, or any other kind of taco, a margarita or a few for that matter can always make the occasion better. If you're feeling bold you can always take tequila shots straight, with a dash of salt, and a bite of lime.
RV/Trailer Capital Of The World Is In Michigan’s Backyard
There is no doubt that the Midwest is known for rural roads with miles of woods between towns and even neighbors. Elkhart, Indiana would appear to the passers-by eye as just another of these rural towns. After all, with bustling Amish and Mennonite communities the covered horse and buggies wouldn’t give the impression that for every two RV’s seen on the road, one of them was built in Elkhart County.
Have You Eaten At These Ghost Kitchens In The Kalamazoo Area?
I was scrolling through Uber Eats the other night, and noticed a new place that no one had talked about in Kalamazoo yet - Leo's Italian Kitchen. The food looked good, sounded good, it had pretty positive reviews, so I gave it a shot. It wasn't bad at all, especially...
These Kalamazoo Area Natives Own A Nationally Based Vegan Restaurant
Food is something that every human being needs to survive and there are so many different cultural differences that make up the different food dishes we consume. Depending on where you are in the world, there are different plants that are native to that region or they use different spices for flavor. There is even debate and discrepancy between what kinds of food products or what types of meat we should be eating.
Say It Ain’t So! Momma’s Snack Shack in Three Rivers to Close
You hate to see it happen. Unfortunately another business in southwest Michigan has announced its imminent closure. This time it's Momma's Snack Shack in Three Rivers that's taking the hit. Owner Erin Bucher shared the news via the Momma's official Facebook page, saying:. I am writing through the tears so...
Old Save A Lot On Stadium Dr In Kalamazoo Now A Spirit Halloween
I wanted to say something a couple of months ago after the Save A Lot on Stadium Dr in Kalamazoo closed down about it becoming a Spirit Halloween this Fall, but I didn't wanna be cliche or possibly be wrong having another business move in, but something about the notion just spoke to me. Now we can officially say that the abandoned building intuition was correct and it is indeed a spirit Halloween. Back in February, the owners of the store decided to close down, with multiple employees taking to social media to make the announcement:
Battle Creek Racer Once Raced This 103 Year-Old Rare Harley Davidson
There was a Battle Creek racer who once had the pleasure of owning a SUPER rare bike and raced it in the 1930s. The bike now resides at Dave's Wheels Through Time In North Carolina, and not much is known about the Battle Creek resident Cliff Palmer, but he was victorious in multiple races throughout Southwest Michigan and even in Jackson. A photo of the bike was recently shared from the shop, where it currently resides:
