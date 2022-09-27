Read full article on original website
The 4 top omicron symptoms you need to look out for
Here are the top COVID-19 symptoms you need to watch for. What are the top omicron symptoms? How important is the bivalent vaccine? What are the two main symptoms of omicron?
msn.com
The Symptoms Of Liver Cancer
Liver cancer is cancer that begins in the cells of your liver. Several types of cancer can form in the liver. The most common being hepatocellular carcinoma. Other types of liver cancer, such as intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and hepatoblastoma, are much less common. Most people don't have signs and symptoms in the early stages of primary liver cancer. But here is what you should keep an eye out for. Liver Cancer Symptoms • Losing Weight Without Trying • Loss Of Appetite • Upper Abdominal Pain • Nausea And Vomiting • General Weakness And Fatigue • Abdominal Swelling • Jaundice • White, Chalky Stools Make an appointment with your doctor if you experience any signs or symptoms that worry you.
Healthline
Numbness, Muscle Pain, and Other RA Symptoms
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) causes a number of painful symptoms, including stiffness, visible swelling, and deformation of the joints in the fingers and hands, if inflammation isn’t managed. Although joint pain and stiffness are the defining features of the condition, they are by no means the only symptoms of RA....
verywellhealth.com
Is It Multiple Sclerosis or Connective Tissue Disease?
Multiple sclerosis (MS) and connective tissue diseases (CTD) are autoimmune diseases that share many of the same symptoms. MS is a tissue-specific autoimmune disease that affects the myelin sheath (the fatty tissue surrounding nerves in the brain and spinal cord). MS has similar features to connective tissue diseases, which are...
scitechdaily.com
COVID-19 Infections Increase Risk of Long-Term Brain Problems: Strokes, Depression, Anxiety, Migraines
Strokes, seizures, memory, and movement disorders are among problems that develop in the first year after infection. If you’ve had COVID-19, it may still be messing with your brain. According to new research, those who have been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus are at increased risk of developing a range of neurological conditions in the first year after the infection. A comprehensive analysis of federal health data reveals that such complications include strokes, cognitive and memory problems, anxiety, depression, and migraine headaches.
Medical News Today
Hyperparathyroidism and back pain: What is the link?
Hyperparathyroidism can cause unusually high calcium levels in the blood. This can lead to back pain when there is damage to the kidneys or bones. It can also cause muscle pain. Most people with hyperparathyroidism do not develop symptoms. However, when the condition is severe enough to cause symptoms, these...
Medical News Today
What to know about nose breathing vs. mouth breathing
Some people breathe through the mouth, but research shows that breathing through the nose generally offers more health benefits. This article discusses how humans breathe and the differences in nose breathing versus mouth breathing. It also answers some common questions about the two breathing methods. How does a person breathe?
msn.com
Steroids Commonly Used for Asthma and Allergies Linked to Changes in Brain Structure, Study Shows
Glucocorticoids, a common steroid used to address inflammation associated with asthma and allergies, has been linked to changes in the white matter of the brain and cognitive decline, according to new research. Published in BMJ Open, the new study—which the authors called the largest of its kind to date to...
Is There A Link Between Migraines And Epilepsy?
Understanding what epilepsy and migraines are, as well as their symptoms, is the first step to understanding the connection between the two conditions.
verywellhealth.com
Sleep and Diabetes
A good night's sleep is important for diabetes and overall health. Adequate sleep can help regulate appetite, mood, hormones, energy, and blood sugars. People with diabetes are also more likely to have conditions that impact sleep, such as sleep apnea, restless legs syndrome, and peripheral neuropathy. A study found that...
Jabs of bone marrow cells into spinal joints could soothe crippling back pain, research suggests
A jab containing tiny bubbles of fat could banish back pain. The one-off shot is injected into the spinal joints. It contains a liquid called ExoFlo, which is made with billions of tiny cells known as exosomes — each one a fraction of the width of a human hair. These healing cells, which are found in bone marrow, are encased in a layer of fat.
The Weather Channel
Risk of Life-Threatening Blood Clot Complications Remain Elevated for Almost a Year After COVID-19 Infection: Research
COVID-19 infection increases the risk of potentially life-threatening blood clots for at least 49 weeks or almost a year, even in those who do not get hospitalised, researchers have warned. The findings suggest that the pandemic may have led to an additional 10,500 cases of heart attacks, strokes, and other...
msn.com
Why Lewy Body Dementia Is Hard To Diagnose
Dementia encompasses a group of diseases marked by symptoms of cognitive impairment, often accompanied by mood and behavioral issues (per Dementia Society). Some of the most common hallmarks of dementia are memory loss, hallucinations, and agitation. Lewy body dementia is hard to diagnose, and until recently, Lewy body was commonly misdiagnosed as Alzheimer's or Parkinson's disease.
MedicalXpress
Why your head hurts: Q&A with a headache specialist
Headache is one of the world's most common health issues. Some 40 million Americans suffer from headaches, but that suffering is often misunderstood. Because pain is subjective, it's hard for people who do not suffer headaches to appreciate the severity and the relentlessness. Plus, there's a stigma attached to headache complaints. But headaches, and migraine headaches in particular, reduce quality of life, prevent full participation in work and activities, and even alter mood. Migraine is the most common disabling brain disorder.
sciencetimes.com
Type 2 Diabetes: Symptoms, Early Signs, and Complications
Type 2 diabetes is the most common type of diabetes. It is the impairment of the body's ability to regulate blood glucose levels. This happens when excessive sugar circulates your bloodstream, which eventually results in disorders of the nervous, circulatory, and immune systems. In type 2 diabetes, your pancreas doesn't...
Can Vitamin B1 Help Prevent Migraine and Severe Headache?
About 14% of the global population experience migraines, and women are twice as likely as men to have migraines, according to a recent analysis. Vitamin B1 (thiamine) might be able to reduce the frequency of severe headaches and migraines, especially in women, according to a new study. For this study,...
cohaitungchi.com
What to know about a stiff neck
The best way to relieve a stiff neck depends on the cause. When the stiffness is minor, some of the following home treatments may help:. You are reading: Neck stiffness and symptoms | What to know about a stiff neck. Applying ice. Using an ice pack can help relieve inflammation...
MedicalXpress
Acute flaccid myelitis, a condition in children that is similar to polio
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently asked health departments and clinicians to watch for symptoms of acute flaccid myelitis in kids, especially through November. That's when enteroviruses are most common. The rare neurological condition causes the muscles and reflexes in the body to become weak. About 90% of the cases in the U.S. have been in young children.
The Risk Factors For A Blood Clot Are More Common Than You Think
When they happen on the outside, blood clotting can be a good thing to help prevent excessive bleeding after you’ve been injured. Platelets (a type of blood cell) and proteins in your plasma (the liquid part of the blood) band together and form a clot over the injury, which eventually dissolves once the injury has healed.
'Bionic pancreas' could track blood sugar, deliver insulin for people with diabetes
A new technology dubbed the "bionic pancreas" may beat standard treatment in helping people with Type 1 diabetes control their blood sugar levels, a clinical trial has found. Among adults and children with Type 1 diabetes, those who used the bionic pancreas for three months saw their average blood sugar levels decline -- without an increase in potentially dangerous blood sugar lows, the researchers reported.
