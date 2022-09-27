ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Biden's strategy to end hunger in US includes more benefits

The Biden administration is laying out its plan to meet an ambitious goal of ending hunger in the U.S. by 2030, including expanding monthly benefits that help low-income Americans buy food. The administration, in a plan released Tuesday, is also seeking to increase healthy eating and physical activity so that fewer people are afflicted with diabetes, obesity, hypertension and other diet-related diseases. It said it would work to expand Medicaid and Medicare access to obesity counseling and nutrition. “The consequences of food insecurity and diet-related diseases are significant, far reaching, and disproportionately impact historically underserved communities,” Biden wrote in...
msn.com

Social Security Schedule: When October 2022 Benefits Will Be Sent

The Social Security payment schedule for October 2022 will be business as usual for most people, though recipients who qualify for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) won’t be getting a payment due to a quirk in the payment schedule. Social Security: Women Get $354 Per Month Less Than Men –...
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security payment: Monthly benefit check worth up to $1,657 to be sent out today for millions

The monthly payments worth up to $1,657 given to Social Security recipients are set to go out to millions of people on Wednesday. The payment marks the third and final round of payments that Social Security recipients are given this month, with each person getting paid depending on when they were born. Wednesday's payments are intended for recipients who were born somewhere between the 21st and 31st of a month, according to a calendar from the Social Security Administration.
New York Post

Brunch bill includes ‘scam’ surcharge to cover server’s health care

Here’s a tip: Pay your employees what they’re owed. A diner is calling out a “scam” surcharge on her brunch bill added to cover the restaurant worker’s health insurance. TikTok user Jillian, @killjill___, posted a video showing her receipt from a brunch she attended in...
FinanceBuzz

14 Lucrative Jobs Where You Can Work Less Than 40 Hours a Week

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Earn...
getnews.info

The Best Dental Insurance for Seniors on Medicare

Premium insurance broker, Abby’s Consulting Services, has penned down its own selection of the best dental and vision insurance for Medicare recipients. Original Medicare offers limited dental protection that excludes services like cleanings, crowns, dentures, and fillings. Those who want these extra benefits usually have to purchase a separate dental insurance plan or enroll in a Medicare Advantage Plan (commonly known as Medicare Part C), which includes dental coverage. However, it can be difficult to shop around for a Medicare Advantage Plan with dental insurance coverage that provides the most relevant dental benefits or dental services. One also has to be sure that the dental plan they settle on is widely available and has reasonable prices.
aarp.org

Surprising Things Covered by Homeowners Insurance

Homeowners insurance can help pay for damage to your home, but you may be surprised to find out what else your policy covers. Here are three things that may fall under your homeowners policy that you may not know about.
thepennyhoarder.com

Earn up to $52,500 With Benefits as a State Filing Analyst for Transamerica

Transamerica, a life insurance company, is hiring a remote state filing analyst. You may work from home from anywhere in the United States with a salary ranging from $34,500 to $52,500. You will be responsible for creating and filing product forms; applying new product concepts to the filing process; and...
