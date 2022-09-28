ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Location of 1st NYC relief center for migrants criticized by immigration rights advocates

ABCNY
ABCNY
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32wp8f_0iBwMOOa00

As more asylum seekers arrive from southern states, a temporary "humanitarian relief center" will be built in the Bronx, but some advocates say the shelter and its location could create more problems.

Workers are moving in heavy equipment preparing to build what some people are calling a "tent city" at Orchard Beach, but they are not going to be basic camping tents.

They will be large industrial heated shelters housing up to 1,000 migrants at a time, Mayor Eric Adams said they are supposed to be a temporary stop for migrants as they get on their feet.

He said asylum seekers are a "humanitarian crisis" that is separate from the city's requirement for right to shelter, and while the city will still provide shelter for all asylum seekers, it may not be not at the same levels as under the established right-to-shelter services for the city's homeless.

"We are going to treat everyone in a humane fashion, but these are two different entities," he said. "This is a crisis of migrant and asylum seekers, and that is how we will respond to it."

Still, immigrant rights advocates say Orchard Beach is a terrible location, far from the subway or any kind of employment or other government services.

"We don't want this temporary respite center to end up becoming a de facto shelter for folks where there is 1,000 beds," said Murad Awawdeh, with the New York Immigration Coalition said. "Where people are going to be sleeping and literally just being there in Orchard Beach, which is incredibly far from true mass transit."

They also pushed back on the mayor's right to shelter law statements, with the Legal Aid Society and Coalition for the Homeless issuing a joint statement.

"New York City's right to shelter is explicit: Anyone in need of a bed, including asylum seekers, is entitled to one, and this Administration has pledged to fully comply with these well-established court orders which ensure this fundamental right," they wrote. "The Administration has also assured us that asylum seekers will retain the ability to enter the Department of Homeless Services shelter system at any time. While we appreciate that the city has been communicating with us on this crisis, we still have many outstanding questions and concerns relating to the availability of critical services for these vulnerable individuals and families."

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson said the parking lot where the tents will be built is prone to flooding.

"While this is not the ideal location and we have raised reasonable concerns, my team and I are working with the Adams administration to ensure that any site designated for our borough has wraparound services," Gibson said in a statement.

The mayor has pushed back against criticism of the plan to put asylum seekers in the winterized tents that happen to be in a zone 1 hurricane evacuation area.

"People live in flood zones," he said. "This is not inhumane."

He said the city looked at 50 locations before picking Orchard Beach, and he noted that six buses of asylum seekers arrived just on Monday.

On City Island, home to a few thousand people, the mayor's emergency management commissioner struggled to appeal to residents' sense of civic responsibility during a hearing Tuesday night, as many expressed their frustration over Adams' plan.

So far, at least 14,000 people have been bused to New York City from Texas, with no end in sight. The city plans to construct another relief center, but the location has not yet been determined.

RELATED | 9 buses of migrants arrive in New York City, most in one day since asylum seekers started to arrive

Mayor Adams has said the city's shelter system is at its breaking point, with at least 11,000 migrants arriving since the summer.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 44

J.O.
2d ago

I am a female who stayed in the shelter system before the pandemic I worked the whole time as a security guard to get on my feet We got put in a hotel to social distance. I'll never forget the two woman who I had as roommates. One was from the Dominican Republic She claimed depression from her mother passing away. She got SSI and food stamps. You know what she told me? She sends half of her check back to her brother and kids in the Dr. She also sends them a box of food. She told me she doesn't need the money and what's the point. Then complained about people like me who work and that we should give our money to people who have less opportunities. Meanwhile she wanted that stimulus money. She would get mad because I wouldn't lend her money when she asked to borrow mine . I told her maybe she shouldn't be sending the money she has to her family.

Reply(3)
25
Kevin B
2d ago

and they need to assign nypd or other security round the clock. especially since, reportedly, some of these migrants were recently released from prisons. a thousand people in a confine space. cmon man

Reply(2)
20
Mike Savage
2d ago

wow again close our borders.now crying about free money. come to America the hard working tax payer Will pay for everything.no no no

Reply(1)
13
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Society
Bronx, NY
Government
State
Texas State
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
Fox News

Texas billionaire John Arnold quietly poured tens of millions into New York criminal justice reform efforts

As billionaires such as George Soros have garnered attention for bankrolling criminal justice reform efforts, one deep-pocketed donor has remained relatively obscure despite dropping massive sums into the arena. Texas billionaire John Arnold, a former Enron executive and hedge fund manager, has quietly poured more than $45 million into New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanessa Gibson
Daily Mail

Apocalyptic El Paso: Shocking photos show 1,000 migrants sleeping on border city's streets which now resemble 'a third-world country' with no sanitation

A humanitarian crisis is deepening in the Texas border town of El Paso, where nearly 1,000 migrants have been released to sleep on the streets amid a surge of illegal crossings that is overwhelming Border Patrol facilities. Following a large influx of migrants, primarily from Venezuela, Border Patrol facilities and...
EL PASO, TX
Essence

My (Vice) President Is Black: These Black Women Are Shaking Up Politics In Latin America

Afro Latinos face immense challenges to be represented in politics. These Black women in Latin America have been breaking the mold. In Latin America, White Latinos continue to dominate politics, despite the number of Afro Latinos throughout the region. Brazil, for instance, has the highest population of Black people after Nigeria, and Afro-Brazilians make up half of the country’s population, yet its Congress is only 4% Black.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Evacuation#Seeking Asylum
Law & Crime

Charlotte Bennett Files Federal Lawsuit Against Ex-Governor: ‘Lonely’ Andrew Cuomo ‘Was Willing to Date Someone over the Age of 21’

One of former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s sexual harassment accusers has filed a civil rights lawsuit against the since-resigned Empire State Democrat. Charlotte Bennett’s complaint states that she filed the case against Cuomo and three of his top staffers “to remedy discrimination on the basis of gender in employment.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Groups: Retaliation after migrants report detention center

ESTANCIA, N.M. (AP) — Migrants held by U.S. authorities at a detention center in rural New Mexico have endured retaliation rather than aid after reporting unsanitary conditions at the government-contracted jail, a coalition of civil rights advocacy groups said Wednesday. A public letter signed this week by at least a dozen migrants within the Torrance County Detention Facility describes broken plumbing, insect infestations, insufficient access to medical care and rationed bottles of drinking water. A companion complaint Wednesday to the office of civil rights at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security documents retaliation, including restrictions on access to legal representation and a falsified accusation of misconduct against an immigrant under the Prison Rape Elimination Act. The new complaint adds to concerns raised in August by the coalition — which includes the American Civil Liberties Union, Innovation Law Lab, the New Mexico Immigrant Law Center and the El Paso, Texas-based Justice for Our Neighbors — drawing on information from interviews with scores of migrants at the center.
TORRANCE COUNTY, NM
ValueWalk

Plural Marriage Recognized In New York Under Key Precedent

WASHINGTON, D.C. (September 25, 2022) – A judge in New York has just ruled that polyamorous relationships – in this case a 3-person married unit living together in an apartment – are entitled to the same legal protection as opposite-sex or same-sex 2-person marriages. Engine No. 1’s...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Youtube
CBS New York

Former New Jersey Gov. Jim Florio dies

NEW YORK -- Former New Jersey Gov. Jim Florio died Sunday at the age of 85.The former amateur boxer and U.S. Navy officer served eight terms in Congress before becoming New Jersey's 49th governor. His law partner shared the news on Twitter, saying Florio passed away Sunday night surrounded by friends and family. Gov. Phil Murphy will sign an executive order Monday to fly flags at half-staff in his honor. "Governor Florio was a fighter who never backed down. He was a leader who cared more about the future of New Jersey than his own political fortunes," he tweeted.
POLITICS
The Hill

Texas city hit by 1,500 illegal migrants a day

EAGLE PASS, Texas (NewsNation) — U.S Border Patrol agents along the El Paso, Texas, sector of the southern border are encountering an average of 1,500 migrants each day amid controversy about the busing of migrants into U.S. sanctuary cities. The deputy city manager told NewsNation that at least nine...
EL PASO, TX
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
123K+
Followers
14K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy