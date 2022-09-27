Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering Karl Dean Sisemore
Funeral services for Karl Dean Sisemore, 70, of Clay, Louisiana will be held at 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, September 27, 2022 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home in Ruston. Dusty Taylor will officiate and interment will follow at Sisemore Cemetery in Clay, Louisiana. Visitation will be held from 1:00 P.M. until the time of service at the funeral home.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering Richard Drew Jones
Richard Drew Jones passed September 21, 2022, at 75 years of age after a brief illness. He was born in Douglas, Arizona, the second child, after his sister Vici, of Richard and Peggy Jones. A graduate of Louisiana Tech, a journalism major, he loved writing and the written word. He never stopped learning. He was a lifelong reader, a keenly observant traveler, and yet a man of few, well-chosen, words. After college, he served four years in the Army. He attended OCS and achieved the rank of First Lieutenant. A long-time resident of Ruston, Drew worked as a businessman, most recently as a partner with MJB Wood Group of Dallas. He was always concerned with natural conservation and dedicated to doing what he could to preserve the native habitat of North Louisiana. He nurtured that habitat on the family farm, his creative canvas, where he spent many hours making life better for trees and wildlife on his tractor. The farm was a place where he fed fish, deer, birds, and friends. He was an expert tying flies and fly fishing. His interests weren’t just limited to plants and animals though. He loved our community and organic gardening, proudly serving on the Board of Directors of the Ruston Farmers Market.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering Mary L. Mardis
A Graveside Service for Mary L. Mardis will be held on Saturday, October 01, 2022 at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Dubach, LA at 11:00 A.M. Officiating the service will be Rev. Terrance Jackson. Mary L. Mardis was born on January 16, 1949 in Rayville, LA to Thomas Lewis and Ruthie...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Notice of death — Sept. 28, 2022
Friends & Family Gathering: Saturday 10/01/2022 9:00am to 10:00am Alpha Kappa Alpha Ivy Beyond The Wall Ceremony, New Rocky Valley Baptist Church, 2155 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Grambling. Viewing: Saturday 10/01/2022 10:00am to 11:00am at King’s Funeral Home. Funeral Service: Saturday 10/01/2022 11:00am, New Rocky Valley Baptist Church,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lincolnparishjournal.com
Tech grad authors book on legendary coach
Christopher Kennedy grew up in the shadow of Tech’s football stadium knowing it bore the name of a legendary coach but unfamiliar with the man behind the name. “I grew up in Ruston, and Dad works at Tech,” Kennedy says. “I went to all the tailgates, played on the field after games, rolled down the hills in front of the fieldhouse. I practiced cross country and track around there and always wondered why the stadium was named after Joe Aillet. No one seemed to know much about him until my mom told me one day to talk to Cynthia Aillet Murry, his daughter.”
lincolnparishjournal.com
Bearcats climb in 5A poll
Ruston High moved up one spot to No. 5 in this week’s Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 5A football poll. The Bearcats defeated No. 3 ranked (Class 4A) Lafayette Christian 35-20 in Friday night. The Bearcats will play No. 2 ranked (Class 4A) Neville this Friday night at Hoss Garrett Stadium. It will mark the 5th straight Top 10 opponent that Ruston has played to start this season.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Tech Hoops releases 2022-23 schedule
Louisiana Tech men’s basketball head coach Talvin Hester announced the non-conference slate on Tuesday, finalizing the 2022-23 schedule for the Bulldogs. After previously releasing the 20-game Conference USA schedule five days ago, LA Tech has 11 non-conference games set with the season tipping off on Nov. 7 at home against Mississippi College.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Lady Bearcat volleyball loses heartbreaker in five
Ruston High’s volleyball team lost a heartbreaker in five sets at home to Natchitoches Central by final scores of 25-18, 22-25, 22-25, 25-17, 14-16. “We knew this was going to be a dog fight going into it,” Ruston head coach Lucie Hunt said after the emotional match. “In my heart of hearts, I knew this was going to be a five-set match. I thought we would have executed some things better. We played way better than we did this weekend, so there are some positives to look at. We swung very well. They are super scrappy, and we knew that coming into it. Some things just fell their way tonight.”
RELATED PEOPLE
lincolnparishjournal.com
Lady Techsters release full slate for 2022-23
Louisiana Tech women’s basketball announced Tuesday morning the remainder of the 2022-23 Lady Techster Basketball schedule. After releasing the 20-game Conference USA schedule, LA Tech has ten non-conference games, including five inside the Thomas Assembly Center, beginning with the season tipping off on Nov. 7 at home against Central Baptist College.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Tech’s Stone to be inducted into Hall of Fame
Louisiana Tech tennis head coach Amanda Stone will be inducted into the Claremore High School Athletic Hall of Fame for the Class of 2022. Stone’s athletic achievements included Tulsa World Metro Basketball Player of the Year in 2002, leading the Lady Zebras to a 26-1 record and a state runner-up finish.
lincolnparishjournal.com
DART plans October activities
October is the time of flaming autumn colors, and leaves of russet, gold, and red. It is the season of relief, as summer stupor is blown away by cool fall breezes. It brings sweaters and scarves, football and pumpkins, Halloween and fall festivals. Yet October is also designated as National...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Special Teams tandem seeing success for Bearcats
It seems a real shame that you don’t often hear about special teams players unless something goes wrong. Good news: this is not that type of article. After senior kicker Brady Beason graduated following last season, both Ruston High seniors RJ Brown and Will Fendley entered into competition for starting at kicker and punter this past summer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
lincolnparishjournal.com
Teacher Feature: For M’Lee Russell, career change grants family, professional gains
When M’Lee Russell left a career in pharmacy for one in education, her background gave her a unique perspective—one that teachers who haven’t worked in other industries don’t have. Russell, who teaches ELA (English Language Arts) for Grades 6-7 at Simsboro School is extremely grateful for...
lincolnparishjournal.com
United Aviate, Tech partner to offer greater opportunity to aviation students
Louisiana Tech University and United Aviate Thursday announced a partnership designed to benefit Louisiana Tech students in the Professional Aviation and Aviation Management programs. Aviate is United’s pilot career development program, offering aspiring and established pilots a path to the United flight deck. “We are proud to offer our...
lincolnparishjournal.com
LP Detention Center pumpkin sale starts today
Lincoln Parish residents — any residents — have an opportunity to purchase their fall pumpkins from the Lincoln Parish Detention Center starting today from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Pumpkins will be sold each day this week while supplies last. According to Lincoln Parish Sheriff Stephen Williams, proceeds...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Domestic incident in Grambling leads to two arrests
Grambling police responded to a fight at an Edith Rose Lane residence Wednesday, leading to two arrests. A witness told a responding officer she had seen Joaquin Wix, 25, fighting with a former boyfriend, Latario Davis, 23, in the parking lot. While trying to sort out the situation, officers learned Wix was wanted on three bench warrants from Ruston City Court.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU police investigate threats against victim
A New Orleans woman was arrested Thursday by Grambling State University Police after she allegedly threatened to harm the victim in a recent assault case. Four witnesses reported hearing Mia Elaine Pierre, 19, of New Orleans make threats to beat up the victim in a September 18 sexual assault. The victim had told investigators the suspect, who was known to her, engaged in the assault while she was too intoxicated to resist.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Suspected shoplifter also charged on bench warrants
Wigs were the item of choice for an alleged shoplifter arrested by Ruston Police Monday evening. Officers were called to Hair City at 401 South Vienna about 5:40 p.m. Monday regarding a theft complaint. The store owner said a man took wigs and left the store. The owner pointed out the suspect’s cousin who was still in the building.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Traffic violations, warrant lead to contraband
Ruston Police arrested a man early Saturday morning after he was stopped for an equipment violation. Adrian Foy, 28, of Ruston was stopped for improper tail lamps about 2:00 a.m. Saturday. A records check showed Foy was wanted for failing to appear in Ruston City Court on a driving under suspension charge. His driver’s license was still under suspension at the time of the stop.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Vehicle damage, arrest result from domestic argument
A Ruston man was arrested Tuesday after police responded to a call regarding damage to property. The alleged victim told Ruston Police officers her boyfriend Latevion Q. Dunn, 27, had a verbal altercation at their Gill Street residence about why the door was locked when he returned home. The victim said she informed Dunn she always locked the door when she is home alone. She said Dunn continued arguing with her for no known reason. Dunn told her to leave his residence and she stated she was not leaving until she received the keys to her vehicle. The victim said at that time Dunn picked up a brick and threw it through the rear window of her vehicle and then slashed two tires with a knife.
Comments / 0