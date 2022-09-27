Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lincolnparishjournal.com
Lady Bearcat volleyball loses heartbreaker in five
Ruston High’s volleyball team lost a heartbreaker in five sets at home to Natchitoches Central by final scores of 25-18, 22-25, 22-25, 25-17, 14-16. “We knew this was going to be a dog fight going into it,” Ruston head coach Lucie Hunt said after the emotional match. “In my heart of hearts, I knew this was going to be a five-set match. I thought we would have executed some things better. We played way better than we did this weekend, so there are some positives to look at. We swung very well. They are super scrappy, and we knew that coming into it. Some things just fell their way tonight.”
KNOE TV8
Aaron’s Aces: Trey Holly and Demardrick Blunt
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Union Parish running back Trey Holly is the new all-time leading rusher in Louisiana after his 250 yard and 4 touchdown performance against Bastrop, earning his 4th Aaron’s Ace honor. Over in Monroe, Carroll dual threat quarterback, Demardrick Blunt lead the Bulldogs to a huge 34-20 win over the defending 3A champs. Blunt put up 204 total yards and reached pay dirt 3 times.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Special Teams tandem seeing success for Bearcats
It seems a real shame that you don’t often hear about special teams players unless something goes wrong. Good news: this is not that type of article. After senior kicker Brady Beason graduated following last season, both Ruston High seniors RJ Brown and Will Fendley entered into competition for starting at kicker and punter this past summer.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering Dianne Britt Adkins
Funeral services for Dianne Britt Adkins, age 76 of Ruston, will be held on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 1:00PM at First Baptist Church in Ruston, Louisiana. Visitation will be prior to the service at 12:00PM on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Pastor Chris Craig will officiate. A graveside service will follow at Arlington Cemetery in Homer, LA.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering Mary L. Mardis
A Graveside Service for Mary L. Mardis will be held on Saturday, October 01, 2022 at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Dubach, LA at 11:00 A.M. Officiating the service will be Rev. Terrance Jackson. Mary L. Mardis was born on January 16, 1949 in Rayville, LA to Thomas Lewis and Ruthie...
KNOE TV8
West Monroe fighter swinging for a world championship
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -According to organizers of the sport, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships is the fastest growing combat sport in the world. For West Monroe native, Quentin “The Hero” Henry, he gets to take his best shot for a world championship. Only thing standing in his way of a storybook finish is Lorenzo Hunt, the defending champion. Hunt is 8-1 with 7 knockouts and Henry is 5-1 with four knockouts. You can buy tickets for this heavy weight fight at BKFC.com.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Tech Hoops releases 2022-23 schedule
Louisiana Tech men’s basketball head coach Talvin Hester announced the non-conference slate on Tuesday, finalizing the 2022-23 schedule for the Bulldogs. After previously releasing the 20-game Conference USA schedule five days ago, LA Tech has 11 non-conference games set with the season tipping off on Nov. 7 at home against Mississippi College.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Notice of death — Sept. 28, 2022
Friends & Family Gathering: Saturday 10/01/2022 9:00am to 10:00am Alpha Kappa Alpha Ivy Beyond The Wall Ceremony, New Rocky Valley Baptist Church, 2155 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Grambling. Viewing: Saturday 10/01/2022 10:00am to 11:00am at King’s Funeral Home. Funeral Service: Saturday 10/01/2022 11:00am, New Rocky Valley Baptist Church,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
lincolnparishjournal.com
Tech grad authors book on legendary coach
Christopher Kennedy grew up in the shadow of Tech’s football stadium knowing it bore the name of a legendary coach but unfamiliar with the man behind the name. “I grew up in Ruston, and Dad works at Tech,” Kennedy says. “I went to all the tailgates, played on the field after games, rolled down the hills in front of the fieldhouse. I practiced cross country and track around there and always wondered why the stadium was named after Joe Aillet. No one seemed to know much about him until my mom told me one day to talk to Cynthia Aillet Murry, his daughter.”
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering Karl Dean Sisemore
Funeral services for Karl Dean Sisemore, 70, of Clay, Louisiana will be held at 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, September 27, 2022 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home in Ruston. Dusty Taylor will officiate and interment will follow at Sisemore Cemetery in Clay, Louisiana. Visitation will be held from 1:00 P.M. until the time of service at the funeral home.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering Richard Drew Jones
Richard Drew Jones passed September 21, 2022, at 75 years of age after a brief illness. He was born in Douglas, Arizona, the second child, after his sister Vici, of Richard and Peggy Jones. A graduate of Louisiana Tech, a journalism major, he loved writing and the written word. He never stopped learning. He was a lifelong reader, a keenly observant traveler, and yet a man of few, well-chosen, words. After college, he served four years in the Army. He attended OCS and achieved the rank of First Lieutenant. A long-time resident of Ruston, Drew worked as a businessman, most recently as a partner with MJB Wood Group of Dallas. He was always concerned with natural conservation and dedicated to doing what he could to preserve the native habitat of North Louisiana. He nurtured that habitat on the family farm, his creative canvas, where he spent many hours making life better for trees and wildlife on his tractor. The farm was a place where he fed fish, deer, birds, and friends. He was an expert tying flies and fly fishing. His interests weren’t just limited to plants and animals though. He loved our community and organic gardening, proudly serving on the Board of Directors of the Ruston Farmers Market.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Tech’s Stone to be inducted into Hall of Fame
Louisiana Tech tennis head coach Amanda Stone will be inducted into the Claremore High School Athletic Hall of Fame for the Class of 2022. Stone’s athletic achievements included Tulsa World Metro Basketball Player of the Year in 2002, leading the Lady Zebras to a 26-1 record and a state runner-up finish.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KNOE TV8
AT&T announces expansion of fiber internet services in Ouachita Parish
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - AT&T announced it’s expanding fiber internet services in Ouachita Parish. The company hosted ribbon cuttings in Monroe and West Monroe on Sept. 28 to celebrate the expansion. “Fiber is high-speed modern infrastructure that AT&T is building out, and it provides speeds of up to 5...
KNOE TV8
Tracking Hurricane Ian: to-the-minute updates
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. It is bringing heavy storm damage with threatening winds and more-than-excessive rainfall. Keep checking back with this story to stay updated on Hurricane Ian’s up-to-the-minute impacts. All information comes from official National Weather Service reports. Underneath...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Forbes names Tech one of two top Louisiana public universities
Louisiana Tech University has been named to Forbes’ America’s Top Colleges list, one of only two public universities recognized in the state. The honor comes on the heels of Louisiana Tech’s 12th consecutive year being named a Top Tier National University in the U.S. News and World Report Best Colleges list.
lincolnparishjournal.com
DART plans October activities
October is the time of flaming autumn colors, and leaves of russet, gold, and red. It is the season of relief, as summer stupor is blown away by cool fall breezes. It brings sweaters and scarves, football and pumpkins, Halloween and fall festivals. Yet October is also designated as National...
L'Observateur
Monroe & 2 others in Louisiana ranks among the poorest big cities in the country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
bossierpress.com
OWNER OF HORSES SOUGHT BY BOSSIER SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The Bossier Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of three horses that were seized from a. location on Fullwood Circle in Princeton, LA. After proper identification of the horses, the claimant must pay the Bossier Sheriff’s Office. for the costs of care, custody, and control before the...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Teacher Feature: For M’Lee Russell, career change grants family, professional gains
When M’Lee Russell left a career in pharmacy for one in education, her background gave her a unique perspective—one that teachers who haven’t worked in other industries don’t have. Russell, who teaches ELA (English Language Arts) for Grades 6-7 at Simsboro School is extremely grateful for...
lincolnparishjournal.com
United Aviate, Tech partner to offer greater opportunity to aviation students
Louisiana Tech University and United Aviate Thursday announced a partnership designed to benefit Louisiana Tech students in the Professional Aviation and Aviation Management programs. Aviate is United’s pilot career development program, offering aspiring and established pilots a path to the United flight deck. “We are proud to offer our...
Comments / 0