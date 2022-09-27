Christopher Kennedy grew up in the shadow of Tech’s football stadium knowing it bore the name of a legendary coach but unfamiliar with the man behind the name. “I grew up in Ruston, and Dad works at Tech,” Kennedy says. “I went to all the tailgates, played on the field after games, rolled down the hills in front of the fieldhouse. I practiced cross country and track around there and always wondered why the stadium was named after Joe Aillet. No one seemed to know much about him until my mom told me one day to talk to Cynthia Aillet Murry, his daughter.”

RUSTON, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO