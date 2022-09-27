Read full article on original website
kalb.com
Winnfield student won all-female flight that encourages women in STEM careers
WINN PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Winnfield teen was among a group young women chosen for a special flight with a goal of introducing a generation of girls to jobs in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). It’s part of Delta Air Lines “WING” program, which stands for “Women Inspiring...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Tech grad authors book on legendary coach
Christopher Kennedy grew up in the shadow of Tech’s football stadium knowing it bore the name of a legendary coach but unfamiliar with the man behind the name. “I grew up in Ruston, and Dad works at Tech,” Kennedy says. “I went to all the tailgates, played on the field after games, rolled down the hills in front of the fieldhouse. I practiced cross country and track around there and always wondered why the stadium was named after Joe Aillet. No one seemed to know much about him until my mom told me one day to talk to Cynthia Aillet Murry, his daughter.”
Natchitoches Times
This is the way to a world of resources
Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the American Library Association and libraries across the US unite in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card. Plus, this month only, you can get a new or replacement “Baby Yoda” library card from the Natchitoches Parish Library (NPL).
lincolnparishjournal.com
DART plans October activities
October is the time of flaming autumn colors, and leaves of russet, gold, and red. It is the season of relief, as summer stupor is blown away by cool fall breezes. It brings sweaters and scarves, football and pumpkins, Halloween and fall festivals. Yet October is also designated as National...
KSLA
Moms on a Mission group sets out to better Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Moms wear many hats in the family. Two Shreveport moms have set out to make an impact in the community. Their organization is called Moms on a Mission. Martha Tyler and Yolanda George say the purpose of the organization is to support youths and senior citizens,...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Tech’s Stone to be inducted into Hall of Fame
Louisiana Tech tennis head coach Amanda Stone will be inducted into the Claremore High School Athletic Hall of Fame for the Class of 2022. Stone’s athletic achievements included Tulsa World Metro Basketball Player of the Year in 2002, leading the Lady Zebras to a 26-1 record and a state runner-up finish.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering Karl Dean Sisemore
Funeral services for Karl Dean Sisemore, 70, of Clay, Louisiana will be held at 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, September 27, 2022 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home in Ruston. Dusty Taylor will officiate and interment will follow at Sisemore Cemetery in Clay, Louisiana. Visitation will be held from 1:00 P.M. until the time of service at the funeral home.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering Dianne Britt Adkins
Funeral services for Dianne Britt Adkins, age 76 of Ruston, will be held on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 1:00PM at First Baptist Church in Ruston, Louisiana. Visitation will be prior to the service at 12:00PM on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Pastor Chris Craig will officiate. A graveside service will follow at Arlington Cemetery in Homer, LA.
L'Observateur
Monroe & 2 others in Louisiana ranks among the poorest big cities in the country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering Mary L. Mardis
A Graveside Service for Mary L. Mardis will be held on Saturday, October 01, 2022 at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Dubach, LA at 11:00 A.M. Officiating the service will be Rev. Terrance Jackson. Mary L. Mardis was born on January 16, 1949 in Rayville, LA to Thomas Lewis and Ruthie...
KSLA
PETA responds to Fair Grounds Field demolition
“Public safety remains the number one priority for our administration." Shreveport law firm demands cease & desist on Fair Grounds Field demolition. Harper Law Firm is demanding a cease and desist for the Fair Grounds Field demolition. Investigators testify in Taylor Parker trial. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Parker is...
KNOE TV8
West Monroe fighter swinging for a world championship
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -According to organizers of the sport, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships is the fastest growing combat sport in the world. For West Monroe native, Quentin “The Hero” Henry, he gets to take his best shot for a world championship. Only thing standing in his way of a storybook finish is Lorenzo Hunt, the defending champion. Hunt is 8-1 with 7 knockouts and Henry is 5-1 with four knockouts. You can buy tickets for this heavy weight fight at BKFC.com.
Louisiana Living: City of West Monroe
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Stuart Hodnett, Parks and Recreation Director, and Adrienne LaFrance Wells, Main Street Director, join Ashley Doughty for Louisiana Living on behalf of the City of West Monroe. Stuart and Adrienne discuss the Celtic Festival and what festivalgoers should expect to see. Watch the clip above for more details on this […]
bossierpress.com
PROMOTION OF VETERAN BSO DEPUTY TO CAPTAIN
Congratulations to Chad Madden on his promotion to the rank of Captain by Sheriff. Whittington. Captain Madden is a 20-year veteran of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and will. be taking over Investigations. Captain Madden has worked in many areas of the Criminal. Division including Patrol, Detectives, SWAT and Patrol...
KNOE TV8
AT&T announces expansion of fiber internet services in Ouachita Parish
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - AT&T announced it’s expanding fiber internet services in Ouachita Parish. The company hosted ribbon cuttings in Monroe and West Monroe on Sept. 28 to celebrate the expansion. “Fiber is high-speed modern infrastructure that AT&T is building out, and it provides speeds of up to 5...
Golden Corral in West Monroe to reopen on Nov. 14, 2022
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— After being closed for almost two years, Golden Corral in West Monroe will reopen on November 14, 2022. According to hiring manager Shelley Corrent, they are looking to hire 150-200 employees. The hiring process for reopening will begin in late September through early October. Renovations to the building are already underway. […]
Town of Jonesboro burns houses as part of town beautification project
JONESBORO, La (KTVE/KARD) -The town of Jonesboro is trying to fight the blight as part of their town beautification project. They are doing this by using an interesting method of setting dilapidated houses ablaze. Leslie Thompson, the mayor of Jonesboro, gave insight into how they chose this method. “There are a lot of houses that […]
KSLA
Former Bossier resident finds himself in the path of Hurricane Ian
(KSLA) — A former Bossier Parish resident has found himself in the path of Hurricane Ian. And now Jason Colgin, who was involved in missions work while in Louisiana, says he stands ready to help his fellow Floridians once the storm passes.
KEDM
Monroe's 'Picnic in the Park' set for Thursday night at Forsythe Park
The City of Monroe, as well as Healthy Funroe are getting hosting the annual “Picnic In The Park.”. The event takes place Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Forsythe Park. The fun begins at 6:00 p.m. and wraps up at 8:00 p.m. There will be food trucks, fresh produce, unique gifts, art, and music by Josh Madden.
lincolnparishjournal.com
LP Detention Center pumpkin sale starts today
Lincoln Parish residents — any residents — have an opportunity to purchase their fall pumpkins from the Lincoln Parish Detention Center starting today from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Pumpkins will be sold each day this week while supplies last. According to Lincoln Parish Sheriff Stephen Williams, proceeds...
