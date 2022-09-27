Read full article on original website
athleticbusiness.com
Report: Favre Foundation Funneled $130K to USM Athletics
Another day, another revelation regarding Brett Favre's shady financial dealings with his alma mater Southern Miss. Sports Illustrated cites a Wednesday night report by The Athletic that Favre’s charitable foundation, Favre 4 Hope, donated more than $130,000 to the University of Southern Mississippi around the same time the former NFL quarterback was working with the state governor to fund a new volleyball center at the school he and his daughter, a volleyball player, attended.
Mississippi Welfare Scandal Sparks Calls For Brett Favre To Be Kicked Out Of Football Hall Of Fame
The Mississippi welfare scandal has sparked calls for Brett Favre to be removed from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But can that even happen? The post Mississippi Welfare Scandal Sparks Calls For Brett Favre To Be Kicked Out Of Football Hall Of Fame appeared first on NewsOne.
ESPN
SiriusXM says radio show hosted by Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre placed on hold
SiriusXM is putting a weekly radio show hosted by Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre on hold in the wake of Favre's alleged involvement in the spending of Mississippi welfare money. A company spokesman confirmed the news to Variety on Sunday but declined to provide further comment. Favre has appeared...
msn.com
Brett Favre’s charity reportedly donated to Southern Mississippi athletics
Brett Favre’s “Favre 4 Hope” charity, which was created to support “disadvantaged and disabled children and breast cancer patients,” donated more than $130,000 to the University of Southern Mississippi Athletic Foundation from 2018 to 2020, tax records obtained by the Athletic and ESPN show. At...
