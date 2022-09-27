ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
athleticbusiness.com

Report: Favre Foundation Funneled $130K to USM Athletics

Another day, another revelation regarding Brett Favre's shady financial dealings with his alma mater Southern Miss. Sports Illustrated cites a Wednesday night report by The Athletic that Favre’s charitable foundation, Favre 4 Hope, donated more than $130,000 to the University of Southern Mississippi around the same time the former NFL quarterback was working with the state governor to fund a new volleyball center at the school he and his daughter, a volleyball player, attended.
HATTIESBURG, MS
msn.com

Brett Favre’s charity reportedly donated to Southern Mississippi athletics

Brett Favre’s “Favre 4 Hope” charity, which was created to support “disadvantaged and disabled children and breast cancer patients,” donated more than $130,000 to the University of Southern Mississippi Athletic Foundation from 2018 to 2020, tax records obtained by the Athletic and ESPN show. At...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Community Policy