Vehicle damage, arrest result from domestic argument
A Ruston man was arrested Tuesday after police responded to a call regarding damage to property. The alleged victim told Ruston Police officers her boyfriend Latevion Q. Dunn, 27, had a verbal altercation at their Gill Street residence about why the door was locked when he returned home. The victim said she informed Dunn she always locked the door when she is home alone. She said Dunn continued arguing with her for no known reason. Dunn told her to leave his residence and she stated she was not leaving until she received the keys to her vehicle. The victim said at that time Dunn picked up a brick and threw it through the rear window of her vehicle and then slashed two tires with a knife.
Suspected shoplifter also charged on bench warrants
Wigs were the item of choice for an alleged shoplifter arrested by Ruston Police Monday evening. Officers were called to Hair City at 401 South Vienna about 5:40 p.m. Monday regarding a theft complaint. The store owner said a man took wigs and left the store. The owner pointed out the suspect’s cousin who was still in the building.
Traffic violations, warrant lead to contraband
Ruston Police arrested a man early Saturday morning after he was stopped for an equipment violation. Adrian Foy, 28, of Ruston was stopped for improper tail lamps about 2:00 a.m. Saturday. A records check showed Foy was wanted for failing to appear in Ruston City Court on a driving under suspension charge. His driver’s license was still under suspension at the time of the stop.
Domestic incident in Grambling leads to two arrests
Grambling police responded to a fight at an Edith Rose Lane residence Wednesday, leading to two arrests. A witness told a responding officer she had seen Joaquin Wix, 25, fighting with a former boyfriend, Latario Davis, 23, in the parking lot. While trying to sort out the situation, officers learned Wix was wanted on three bench warrants from Ruston City Court.
Police warn of vehicle break-ins
Louisiana Tech Police recently warned motorists to lock their vehicles to avoid thefts. Tech Police Chief Randal Hermes disseminated an email to the Tech family stating his department and the Ruston Police Department had investigated several vehicle burglaries. In each case the vehicle’s doors were not locked, making for easy pickings by the thieves.
GSU police investigate threats against victim
A New Orleans woman was arrested Thursday by Grambling State University Police after she allegedly threatened to harm the victim in a recent assault case. Four witnesses reported hearing Mia Elaine Pierre, 19, of New Orleans make threats to beat up the victim in a September 18 sexual assault. The victim had told investigators the suspect, who was known to her, engaged in the assault while she was too intoxicated to resist.
Suspected drug dealer arrested
An investigation by the Lincoln Parish Narcotics Enforcement Team has led to the arrest of a 23-year-old man on multiple drug charges. Jarvis A. Logan of Ruston was taken into custody Friday morning when officers executed a search warrant at his apartment at Campus Evolution Villages at 1812 West Alabama Avenue.
Marijuana found in housing complex
Ruston Police arrested a man with a large amount of suspected marijuana last Wednesday evening. Lamarcus Dawson, 25, of Ruston, was arrested after a Ruston reserve officer working security at the apartments in the 800 block of East Line Avenue spotted a large bag of suspected marijuana. The officer was...
UPDATE: two suspects identified in Richwood Road shooting
UPDATE: According to the Monroe Police Department, detectives have identified Jeremiah Bluford and Ronnie Jones as suspects in the September 23, 2022, early morning shooting at the 1100 block of Richwood Road #2. The shooting left one victim injured and another deceased. The suspects are wanted for Second-Degree Murder and other weapons charges. Bluford and Jones […]
Clarence man gets maximum sentence in deaths of wife, unborn child
Christopher Oneal Houston Jr. of Clarence received the maximum sentence in the death of his wife, Elonzeya “Teal” Houston, and their unborn child. Houston was arrested June 3, 2019, for the death of his wife, and on Aug. 28, 2019, a true bill indictment was returned by a grand jury charging him with Second-Degree Murder in her death and First-Degree Feticide in the death of their unborn child.
OWNER OF HORSES SOUGHT BY BOSSIER SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The Bossier Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of three horses that were seized from a. location on Fullwood Circle in Princeton, LA. After proper identification of the horses, the claimant must pay the Bossier Sheriff’s Office. for the costs of care, custody, and control before the...
Man arrested in Grant Parish for killing 2 dogs and shooting at 2 people
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, a man was arrested on Thursday in the Williana community after fatally shooting two of his dogs and shooting at two people. Joseph Garrison, III, 38, barricaded himself inside of a garage after the shootings. Grant and...
