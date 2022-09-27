Richard Drew Jones passed September 21, 2022, at 75 years of age after a brief illness. He was born in Douglas, Arizona, the second child, after his sister Vici, of Richard and Peggy Jones. A graduate of Louisiana Tech, a journalism major, he loved writing and the written word. He never stopped learning. He was a lifelong reader, a keenly observant traveler, and yet a man of few, well-chosen, words. After college, he served four years in the Army. He attended OCS and achieved the rank of First Lieutenant. A long-time resident of Ruston, Drew worked as a businessman, most recently as a partner with MJB Wood Group of Dallas. He was always concerned with natural conservation and dedicated to doing what he could to preserve the native habitat of North Louisiana. He nurtured that habitat on the family farm, his creative canvas, where he spent many hours making life better for trees and wildlife on his tractor. The farm was a place where he fed fish, deer, birds, and friends. He was an expert tying flies and fly fishing. His interests weren’t just limited to plants and animals though. He loved our community and organic gardening, proudly serving on the Board of Directors of the Ruston Farmers Market.

RUSTON, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO