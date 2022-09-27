Read full article on original website
Remembering Richard Drew Jones
Richard Drew Jones passed September 21, 2022, at 75 years of age after a brief illness. He was born in Douglas, Arizona, the second child, after his sister Vici, of Richard and Peggy Jones. A graduate of Louisiana Tech, a journalism major, he loved writing and the written word. He never stopped learning. He was a lifelong reader, a keenly observant traveler, and yet a man of few, well-chosen, words. After college, he served four years in the Army. He attended OCS and achieved the rank of First Lieutenant. A long-time resident of Ruston, Drew worked as a businessman, most recently as a partner with MJB Wood Group of Dallas. He was always concerned with natural conservation and dedicated to doing what he could to preserve the native habitat of North Louisiana. He nurtured that habitat on the family farm, his creative canvas, where he spent many hours making life better for trees and wildlife on his tractor. The farm was a place where he fed fish, deer, birds, and friends. He was an expert tying flies and fly fishing. His interests weren’t just limited to plants and animals though. He loved our community and organic gardening, proudly serving on the Board of Directors of the Ruston Farmers Market.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering Dianne Britt Adkins
Funeral services for Dianne Britt Adkins, age 76 of Ruston, will be held on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 1:00PM at First Baptist Church in Ruston, Louisiana. Visitation will be prior to the service at 12:00PM on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Pastor Chris Craig will officiate. A graveside service will follow at Arlington Cemetery in Homer, LA.
KNOE TV8
Aaron’s Aces: Trey Holly and Demardrick Blunt
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Union Parish running back Trey Holly is the new all-time leading rusher in Louisiana after his 250 yard and 4 touchdown performance against Bastrop, earning his 4th Aaron’s Ace honor. Over in Monroe, Carroll dual threat quarterback, Demardrick Blunt lead the Bulldogs to a huge 34-20 win over the defending 3A champs. Blunt put up 204 total yards and reached pay dirt 3 times.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Tech grad authors book on legendary coach
Christopher Kennedy grew up in the shadow of Tech’s football stadium knowing it bore the name of a legendary coach but unfamiliar with the man behind the name. “I grew up in Ruston, and Dad works at Tech,” Kennedy says. “I went to all the tailgates, played on the field after games, rolled down the hills in front of the fieldhouse. I practiced cross country and track around there and always wondered why the stadium was named after Joe Aillet. No one seemed to know much about him until my mom told me one day to talk to Cynthia Aillet Murry, his daughter.”
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering Mary L. Mardis
A Graveside Service for Mary L. Mardis will be held on Saturday, October 01, 2022 at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Dubach, LA at 11:00 A.M. Officiating the service will be Rev. Terrance Jackson. Mary L. Mardis was born on January 16, 1949 in Rayville, LA to Thomas Lewis and Ruthie...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Notice of death — Sept. 28, 2022
Friends & Family Gathering: Saturday 10/01/2022 9:00am to 10:00am Alpha Kappa Alpha Ivy Beyond The Wall Ceremony, New Rocky Valley Baptist Church, 2155 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Grambling. Viewing: Saturday 10/01/2022 10:00am to 11:00am at King’s Funeral Home. Funeral Service: Saturday 10/01/2022 11:00am, New Rocky Valley Baptist Church,...
Natchitoches Times
COMILLA ‘CHICKEN’ FISHER DUPREE
Comilla “Chicken” Fisher Dupree was born Feb. 11, 1938, in Natchitoches to the union of Birel Fisher Sr. and Ida Nelson Conley. She was called to eternal life Sept. 24, 2022, at LSU Medical Center in Shreveport. She was baptized at an early age at the St. Luke Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Pastor P.M. Gillie. She later moved her membership to the St. Savior Baptist Church and finished her work at her favorite place, First Baptist Church Amulet.
KNOE TV8
West Monroe fighter swinging for a world championship
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -According to organizers of the sport, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships is the fastest growing combat sport in the world. For West Monroe native, Quentin “The Hero” Henry, he gets to take his best shot for a world championship. Only thing standing in his way of a storybook finish is Lorenzo Hunt, the defending champion. Hunt is 8-1 with 7 knockouts and Henry is 5-1 with four knockouts. You can buy tickets for this heavy weight fight at BKFC.com.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Voter registration for college students available today, Wednesday
Students at Louisiana Tech and Grambling State have the opportunity to register to vote on campus this week. The Registrar of Voters has announced the following voter registration drives for Tuesday and Wednesday:. At Louisiana Tech, students can sign up to register to vote from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m....
KSLA
Louisiana state fire marshal’s deputies investigate Webster Parish man’s death
KSLA — Louisiana state fire marshal’s deputies investigated the death of a Webster Parish man Monday, Sept. 26 and believe it is related to the 67-year-old Heflin resident open burning on his property. His death is the fifth this year in Louisiana attributed to open burning accidents, according...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Bearcats climb in 5A poll
Ruston High moved up one spot to No. 5 in this week’s Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 5A football poll. The Bearcats defeated No. 3 ranked (Class 4A) Lafayette Christian 35-20 in Friday night. The Bearcats will play No. 2 ranked (Class 4A) Neville this Friday night at Hoss Garrett Stadium. It will mark the 5th straight Top 10 opponent that Ruston has played to start this season.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Lady Techsters release full slate for 2022-23
Louisiana Tech women’s basketball announced Tuesday morning the remainder of the 2022-23 Lady Techster Basketball schedule. After releasing the 20-game Conference USA schedule, LA Tech has ten non-conference games, including five inside the Thomas Assembly Center, beginning with the season tipping off on Nov. 7 at home against Central Baptist College.
L'Observateur
Monroe & 2 others in Louisiana ranks among the poorest big cities in the country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Tech’s Stone to be inducted into Hall of Fame
Louisiana Tech tennis head coach Amanda Stone will be inducted into the Claremore High School Athletic Hall of Fame for the Class of 2022. Stone’s athletic achievements included Tulsa World Metro Basketball Player of the Year in 2002, leading the Lady Zebras to a 26-1 record and a state runner-up finish.
KNOE TV8
AT&T announces expansion of fiber internet services in Ouachita Parish
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - AT&T announced it’s expanding fiber internet services in Ouachita Parish. The company hosted ribbon cuttings in Monroe and West Monroe on Sept. 28 to celebrate the expansion. “Fiber is high-speed modern infrastructure that AT&T is building out, and it provides speeds of up to 5...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Forbes names Tech one of two top Louisiana public universities
Louisiana Tech University has been named to Forbes’ America’s Top Colleges list, one of only two public universities recognized in the state. The honor comes on the heels of Louisiana Tech’s 12th consecutive year being named a Top Tier National University in the U.S. News and World Report Best Colleges list.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Lady Bearcat volleyball loses heartbreaker in five
Ruston High’s volleyball team lost a heartbreaker in five sets at home to Natchitoches Central by final scores of 25-18, 22-25, 22-25, 25-17, 14-16. “We knew this was going to be a dog fight going into it,” Ruston head coach Lucie Hunt said after the emotional match. “In my heart of hearts, I knew this was going to be a five-set match. I thought we would have executed some things better. We played way better than we did this weekend, so there are some positives to look at. We swung very well. They are super scrappy, and we knew that coming into it. Some things just fell their way tonight.”
Golden Corral in West Monroe to reopen on Nov. 14, 2022
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— After being closed for almost two years, Golden Corral in West Monroe will reopen on November 14, 2022. According to hiring manager Shelley Corrent, they are looking to hire 150-200 employees. The hiring process for reopening will begin in late September through early October. Renovations to the building are already underway. […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
DART plans October activities
October is the time of flaming autumn colors, and leaves of russet, gold, and red. It is the season of relief, as summer stupor is blown away by cool fall breezes. It brings sweaters and scarves, football and pumpkins, Halloween and fall festivals. Yet October is also designated as National...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Teacher Feature: For M’Lee Russell, career change grants family, professional gains
When M’Lee Russell left a career in pharmacy for one in education, her background gave her a unique perspective—one that teachers who haven’t worked in other industries don’t have. Russell, who teaches ELA (English Language Arts) for Grades 6-7 at Simsboro School is extremely grateful for...
