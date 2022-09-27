Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
Police: Gang task force uncovers jail cell scheme to scare witness in murder trial
HAMMOND - A special gang taskforce said it uncovered an attempted murder suspect trying to intimidate a witness in a separate case. "Toine" Cyprian, 22, was already in jail when detectives learned of the scheme and added an obstruction of justice charge to the ones he's already facing: attempted murder and accessory after the fact to murder.
NOLA.com
After father of 2 fatally shot outside Marrero store, suspect booked with murder
Four days after a man was fatally shot outside of a Marrero convenience store, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives have arrested a suspect in the case. Kintez Johnson, 21, was booked Tuesday with second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a firearm, said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. The...
NOLA.com
New Orleans woman who shot teenager dead convicted of manslaughter
A fight in New Orleans' Desire neighborhood turned fatal late one summer night in 2018, as Joann McDaniel raised a gun and fired a single shot that fractured two families. The bullet struck 17-year-old Tajana Williams in the forehead, forever ripping the high school valedictorian from her parents and siblings and separating McDaniel, a single parent, from her two children for almost two years, until she bonded out of jail.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Vehicle damage, arrest result from domestic argument
A Ruston man was arrested Tuesday after police responded to a call regarding damage to property. The alleged victim told Ruston Police officers her boyfriend Latevion Q. Dunn, 27, had a verbal altercation at their Gill Street residence about why the door was locked when he returned home. The victim said she informed Dunn she always locked the door when she is home alone. She said Dunn continued arguing with her for no known reason. Dunn told her to leave his residence and she stated she was not leaving until she received the keys to her vehicle. The victim said at that time Dunn picked up a brick and threw it through the rear window of her vehicle and then slashed two tires with a knife.
NOLA.com
Two New Orleans women arrested in three arson cases, Louisiana fire marshal says
Two New Orleans women were arrested Wednesday in three Central City arson cases dating from 2019, the Louisiana state fire marshal's office said Wednesday. Neice Johnson, 52, was booked with aggravated arson, accused of starting a fire an elevator shaft at the three-story McCaleb Apartments in the 2400 block of Clio Street on Oct. 13, 2019. The building had 46 units, and more than half were occupied by people with disabilites, authorities said. Tips from the public helped lead to Johnson's arrest, the fire marshal's office said.
an17.com
Murder suspect taken into custody; Edwards commends detectives, says case is "strong"
Chief Jimmy Travis reports the arrest of Omarion Hookfin, the suspect identified in the September 12 murder of Donte Perry and subsequent shooting of Perry’s 12-year-old daughter. Hookfin was taken into custody Tuesday morning and was transported to the Tangipahoa Parish Jail where he was booked on all outstanding...
fox8live.com
Man arrested after violent 3-day stabbing spree in New Orleans, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police have arrested a man accused of multiple stabbings over a three-day span. The crime spree began when the NOPD says Jamal Peters, 34, stabbed two people within 12 minutes on Bourbon Street Friday night (Sept. 23). According to the NOPD, Peters first stabbed...
fox8live.com
NOPD Sergeant suspended after domestic violence arrest
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A New Orleans Police Sergeant has been placed on emergency suspension after deputies arrested him in St. Tammany Parish. Third District Sgt. Robert Evangelist was arrested Mon., Sept. 26 and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on two counts of battery of a domestic partner.
WWL-TV
DA apologizes after doctor who was carjacked misses trial; suspect goes free
NEW ORLEANS — Dr. Pat Dennis is angry and frustrated the teenager accused of pointing a gun in his face and robbing him, is now free to potentially commit other violent crimes. Dennis was robbed in front of his house on Philip Street in the Garden District as he...
WDSU
Woman accused of robbing a victim at gunpoint with 3 children present
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking assistance in locating a suspect who is accused of robbing a victim at gunpoint with three kids present in Algiers. According to police, Deijon Thomas, 25, is accused of robbing the passenger of her vehicle with children present at the 3600 block of MacArthur Boulevard on Sept. 23 around 7 p.m.
NOPD Sergeant arrested on domestic violence charges on the Northshore
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police reports that Third District Sgt. Robert Evangelist was arrested Monday in St. Tammany Parish on two counts of battery of a domestic partner. An NOPD spokesperson said that Evangelist has been placed on emergency suspension pending the outcome of the criminal case. The NOPD Public Integrity Bureau is investigating the incident.
gentillymessenger.com
Suspect arrested in shooting at Franklin and Abundance
The New Orleans Police Department’s Third District officers have arrested 25-year-old Marquis Cheneau in a shooting that occurred Saturday (Sept. 24) when a gun went off during a fight at Franklin Avenue and Abundance Street. Shortly before 8 a.m., Cheneau and another man were arguing, police said. During the...
Suspect from May Gentilly shooting arrested by police
NEW ORLEANS — It was a Monday afternoon in late May when New Orleans police say Joe Cooper became the victim of a crime. “Officers responded to a call of an attempted home invasion that resulted in the victim, Mr. Joe Cooper, sustaining multiple gunshot wounds,” third district commander, Lt. Ernest Luster said.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Domestic calls leads to arrest
Investigation of a domestic incident Wednesday led to an arrest by Ruston Police. Officers were dispatched to a Goodwin Rd address Wednesday regarding an assault. The victim said her boyfriend, the father of one of her children, battered her the night before. She stated Tydalonzieo T. Abney, 23, struck her with a closed fist in the head about four times, causing her to lose consciousness.
fox7austin.com
Police: Mother threw toddler off Louisiana bridge then pulled him from water
HOUMA, La. - A mother is accused of throwing her baby off a Louisiana bridge and then trying to rescue him from the water. Houma Police Department accused 30-year-old Asha Randolph of throwing her 18-month-old baby from the Liberty Street Bridge into the Bayou Terrebonne last Friday evening. Police responded...
NOLA.com
Woman killed in double shooting in 7th Ward; 1 of 2 overnight murders in New Orleans
A woman was killed in a double shooting early Wednesday in the 7th Ward, New Orleans police said Wednesday. It was the second overnight homicide reported in New Orleans. The other was reported late Tuesday on Interstate 10. The shooting was reported to police at 12:14 a.m. Wednesday in the...
Deputies continue searching for answers related to man who was found dead in St. Charles Parish canal in 2021
On Wednesday, the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office announced that deputies were still searching for answers related to the death of 31-year-old Ellington Lockett of Boutte. According to a previous report from the sheriff's office, Lockett's body was found in a drainage canal on Spruce Street back in December.
Another murder on the Interstate in New Orleans Tuesday night
There’s been yet another shooting on the I-10 in New Orleans. A man was shot dead late last night as he traveled on I-10 toward the High Rise at Louisa.
fox8live.com
St. Tammany sheriff fires, arrests deputy accused of dealing drugs to inmates of parish jail
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A deputy sheriff accused of selling narcotics to inmates inside the parish jail has been fired and arrested, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday (Sept. 27). Jason Allen Jr., a 21-year-old from Slidell who had worked for the agency as a correctional deputy...
theadvocate.com
After warning of 'looming violence,' Baton Rouge police say shootings kill 1, hurt 6 in 24 hours
Days after the city's police chief warned residents of "looming" violence, one person was killed and six others were injured in four separate shootings within 24 hours Sunday and early Monday, Baton Rouge police said. BRPD spokesman Lt. Don Coppola said authorities responded to reports of the first shooting at...
