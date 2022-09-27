Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lincolnparishjournal.com
Vehicle damage, arrest result from domestic argument
A Ruston man was arrested Tuesday after police responded to a call regarding damage to property. The alleged victim told Ruston Police officers her boyfriend Latevion Q. Dunn, 27, had a verbal altercation at their Gill Street residence about why the door was locked when he returned home. The victim said she informed Dunn she always locked the door when she is home alone. She said Dunn continued arguing with her for no known reason. Dunn told her to leave his residence and she stated she was not leaving until she received the keys to her vehicle. The victim said at that time Dunn picked up a brick and threw it through the rear window of her vehicle and then slashed two tires with a knife.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Suspected shoplifter also charged on bench warrants
Wigs were the item of choice for an alleged shoplifter arrested by Ruston Police Monday evening. Officers were called to Hair City at 401 South Vienna about 5:40 p.m. Monday regarding a theft complaint. The store owner said a man took wigs and left the store. The owner pointed out the suspect’s cousin who was still in the building.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Domestic calls leads to arrest
Investigation of a domestic incident Wednesday led to an arrest by Ruston Police. Officers were dispatched to a Goodwin Rd address Wednesday regarding an assault. The victim said her boyfriend, the father of one of her children, battered her the night before. She stated Tydalonzieo T. Abney, 23, struck her with a closed fist in the head about four times, causing her to lose consciousness.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Traffic violations, warrant lead to contraband
Ruston Police arrested a man early Saturday morning after he was stopped for an equipment violation. Adrian Foy, 28, of Ruston was stopped for improper tail lamps about 2:00 a.m. Saturday. A records check showed Foy was wanted for failing to appear in Ruston City Court on a driving under suspension charge. His driver’s license was still under suspension at the time of the stop.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU police investigate threats against victim
A New Orleans woman was arrested Thursday by Grambling State University Police after she allegedly threatened to harm the victim in a recent assault case. Four witnesses reported hearing Mia Elaine Pierre, 19, of New Orleans make threats to beat up the victim in a September 18 sexual assault. The victim had told investigators the suspect, who was known to her, engaged in the assault while she was too intoxicated to resist.
KSLA
Man found shot dead in Magnolia; police investigating
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Magnolia Police Department is investigating after finding the body of a man who had been shot. Police say on Tuesday, Sept. 27 around 11:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of S Clay Street on reports of someone being hit by a car. When they got there, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound. The man was identified as Dennis Wayne Cooper, 60, of Magnolia.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Injuries in domestic prompts arrest
Lincoln Parish deputies arrested a man early Wednesday morning in connection with a domestic incident. When deputies responded to a residence on Country Roads Lane near Ruston, they were met by Renniks R. Manning, 38, who said, “Go ahead and cuff me. I’m ready to go.”. The victim...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Suspected drug dealer arrested
An investigation by the Lincoln Parish Narcotics Enforcement Team has led to the arrest of a 23-year-old man on multiple drug charges. Jarvis A. Logan of Ruston was taken into custody Friday morning when officers executed a search warrant at his apartment at Campus Evolution Villages at 1812 West Alabama Avenue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
westcentralsbest.com
Bossier City cop now faces state indictment for malfeasance
BENTON, La. -- Bossier City police Sgt. B.J. Sanford, facing the loss of a lucrative moonlighting job as an apartment-complex security officer, misused confidential police information from another city to get the complex’s manager arrested, a state grand decided Tuesday in handing down criminal charges against him. The charge...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Police warn of vehicle break-ins
Louisiana Tech Police recently warned motorists to lock their vehicles to avoid thefts. Tech Police Chief Randal Hermes disseminated an email to the Tech family stating his department and the Ruston Police Department had investigated several vehicle burglaries. In each case the vehicle’s doors were not locked, making for easy pickings by the thieves.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Marijuana found in housing complex
Ruston Police arrested a man with a large amount of suspected marijuana last Wednesday evening. Lamarcus Dawson, 25, of Ruston, was arrested after a Ruston reserve officer working security at the apartments in the 800 block of East Line Avenue spotted a large bag of suspected marijuana. The officer was...
Bossier Sheriff Deputies Get Some Arrests in DWI Checkpoint
Deputies with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office conducted a sobriety checkpoint Saturday night to early Sunday morning arresting eight individuals for either driving under the influence or on warrants. Bossier Sheriff deputies with assistance from troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop -G, officers with the Haughton Police Department, and the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bossierpress.com
OWNER OF HORSES SOUGHT BY BOSSIER SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The Bossier Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of three horses that were seized from a. location on Fullwood Circle in Princeton, LA. After proper identification of the horses, the claimant must pay the Bossier Sheriff’s Office. for the costs of care, custody, and control before the...
myarklamiss.com
UPDATE: two suspects identified in Richwood Road shooting
UPDATE: According to the Monroe Police Department, detectives have identified Jeremiah Bluford and Ronnie Jones as suspects in the September 23, 2022, early morning shooting at the 1100 block of Richwood Road #2. The shooting left one victim injured and another deceased. The suspects are wanted for Second-Degree Murder and...
Two suspects in custody after “shots fired” at Pecanland Mall
The Monroe Police Department arrested two suspects in connection to a "shots fired" call they received Saturday evening at the Pecanland Mall in Monroe.
Natchitoches Times
Clarence man gets maximum sentence in deaths of wife, unborn child
Christopher Oneal Houston Jr. of Clarence received the maximum sentence in the death of his wife, Elonzeya “Teal” Houston, and their unborn child. Houston was arrested June 3, 2019, for the death of his wife, and on Aug. 28, 2019, a true bill indictment was returned by a grand jury charging him with Second-Degree Murder in her death and First-Degree Feticide in the death of their unborn child.
Louisiana Living: Family Justice Center
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Valerie Bowman, Director of the Family Justice Center and Wellspring Domestic Violence Program, is in the studio to discuss an event happening during the month of October, which marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The event is called Hope in the Light of Day, and there are […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Notice of death — Sept. 28, 2022
Friends & Family Gathering: Saturday 10/01/2022 9:00am to 10:00am Alpha Kappa Alpha Ivy Beyond The Wall Ceremony, New Rocky Valley Baptist Church, 2155 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Grambling. Viewing: Saturday 10/01/2022 10:00am to 11:00am at King’s Funeral Home. Funeral Service: Saturday 10/01/2022 11:00am, New Rocky Valley Baptist Church,...
Town of Jonesboro burns houses as part of town beautification project
JONESBORO, La (KTVE/KARD) -The town of Jonesboro is trying to fight the blight as part of their town beautification project. They are doing this by using an interesting method of setting dilapidated houses ablaze. Leslie Thompson, the mayor of Jonesboro, gave insight into how they chose this method. “There are a lot of houses that […]
KTBS
Heflin man dies in outdoor burning accident; fire marshal warns of fire danger
BATON ROUGE, La. -- A Webster Parish man died Monday in an outdoor burning accident on his property. The death of the 67-year-old Heflin man is the fifth this year attributed to an open burning incident. “This is an unprecedented statistic for our state and it should be alarming to...
Comments / 0