Ski Weekend, the debut young thriller novel from Rektok Ross, is coming up on its one-year anniversary. Rektok Ross publishes under the pen name of Liani Kotcher, with Ski Weekend receiving several accolades such as "best book of fall" by Cosmopolitan, "an Absolute Must Read" by Entertainment Weekly, along with acclaim from Parade, BookRiot, Yahoo!, Brit + Co., BookTrib, J-14, Women.com, and more. Ski Weekend is even being developed as a motion picture from the producers of the Saw franchise and Two and a Half Men. For its one-year anniversary, Ski Weekend is going to be available as an Ebook for 99 cents.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 21 HOURS AGO