lincolnparishjournal.com
DART plans October activities
October is the time of flaming autumn colors, and leaves of russet, gold, and red. It is the season of relief, as summer stupor is blown away by cool fall breezes. It brings sweaters and scarves, football and pumpkins, Halloween and fall festivals. Yet October is also designated as National...
KNOE TV8
Monroe hosts ‘Picnic In The Park’ at Forsythe Park
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - If you’re looking for something to do Thursday, September 29th, stop by the annual Picnic in the Park in Monroe. City of Monroe Communications Director Michelli Martin joined us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about the free event. It kicks off at 6 p.m. at Forsythe Park..
KEDM
Monroe's 'Picnic in the Park' set for Thursday night at Forsythe Park
The City of Monroe, as well as Healthy Funroe are getting hosting the annual “Picnic In The Park.”. The event takes place Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Forsythe Park. The fun begins at 6:00 p.m. and wraps up at 8:00 p.m. There will be food trucks, fresh produce, unique gifts, art, and music by Josh Madden.
Town of Jonesboro burns houses as part of town beautification project
JONESBORO, La (KTVE/KARD) -The town of Jonesboro is trying to fight the blight as part of their town beautification project. They are doing this by using an interesting method of setting dilapidated houses ablaze. Leslie Thompson, the mayor of Jonesboro, gave insight into how they chose this method. “There are a lot of houses that […]
Louisiana Living: City of West Monroe
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Stuart Hodnett, Parks and Recreation Director, and Adrienne LaFrance Wells, Main Street Director, join Ashley Doughty for Louisiana Living on behalf of the City of West Monroe. Stuart and Adrienne discuss the Celtic Festival and what festivalgoers should expect to see. Watch the clip above for more details on this […]
KSLA
Man found shot dead in Magnolia; police investigating
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Magnolia Police Department is investigating after finding the body of a man who had been shot. Police say on Tuesday, Sept. 27 around 11:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of S Clay Street on reports of someone being hit by a car. When they got there, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound. The man was identified as Dennis Wayne Cooper, 60, of Magnolia.
Louisiana Living: Family Justice Center
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Valerie Bowman, Director of the Family Justice Center and Wellspring Domestic Violence Program, is in the studio to discuss an event happening during the month of October, which marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The event is called Hope in the Light of Day, and there are […]
Golden Corral in West Monroe to reopen on Nov. 14, 2022
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— After being closed for almost two years, Golden Corral in West Monroe will reopen on November 14, 2022. According to hiring manager Shelley Corrent, they are looking to hire 150-200 employees. The hiring process for reopening will begin in late September through early October. Renovations to the building are already underway. […]
Are These Juju Road Haunting Stories Just Campfire Stories?
However, if you were to ask several Shreveport-Bossier residents they would say the place is an evil scary place that shouldn't be messed with. If You Travel Far Enough Down Swan Lake Road in Bossier You Eventually Come across JuJu Road. I have spoken to several Bossier residents who all...
KTBS
Heflin man dies in outdoor burning accident; fire marshal warns of fire danger
BATON ROUGE, La. -- A Webster Parish man died Monday in an outdoor burning accident on his property. The death of the 67-year-old Heflin man is the fifth this year attributed to an open burning incident. “This is an unprecedented statistic for our state and it should be alarming to...
KNOE TV8
Tracking Hurricane Ian: to-the-minute updates
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. It is bringing heavy storm damage with threatening winds and more-than-excessive rainfall. Keep checking back with this story to stay updated on Hurricane Ian’s up-to-the-minute impacts. All information comes from official National Weather Service reports. Underneath...
bossierpress.com
OWNER OF HORSES SOUGHT BY BOSSIER SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The Bossier Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of three horses that were seized from a. location on Fullwood Circle in Princeton, LA. After proper identification of the horses, the claimant must pay the Bossier Sheriff’s Office. for the costs of care, custody, and control before the...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Vehicle damage, arrest result from domestic argument
A Ruston man was arrested Tuesday after police responded to a call regarding damage to property. The alleged victim told Ruston Police officers her boyfriend Latevion Q. Dunn, 27, had a verbal altercation at their Gill Street residence about why the door was locked when he returned home. The victim said she informed Dunn she always locked the door when she is home alone. She said Dunn continued arguing with her for no known reason. Dunn told her to leave his residence and she stated she was not leaving until she received the keys to her vehicle. The victim said at that time Dunn picked up a brick and threw it through the rear window of her vehicle and then slashed two tires with a knife.
L'Observateur
Monroe & 2 others in Louisiana ranks among the poorest big cities in the country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
KNOE TV8
AT&T announces expansion of fiber internet services in Ouachita Parish
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - AT&T announced it’s expanding fiber internet services in Ouachita Parish. The company hosted ribbon cuttings in Monroe and West Monroe on Sept. 28 to celebrate the expansion. “Fiber is high-speed modern infrastructure that AT&T is building out, and it provides speeds of up to 5...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Police warn of vehicle break-ins
Louisiana Tech Police recently warned motorists to lock their vehicles to avoid thefts. Tech Police Chief Randal Hermes disseminated an email to the Tech family stating his department and the Ruston Police Department had investigated several vehicle burglaries. In each case the vehicle’s doors were not locked, making for easy pickings by the thieves.
72-year-old West Monroe woman dies in head-on crash
On Monday, September 12, 2022, around 4 PM, Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 151 at Weems Road in Ouachita Parish, La.
KSLA
Former Bossier resident finds himself in the path of Hurricane Ian
(KSLA) — A former Bossier Parish resident has found himself in the path of Hurricane Ian. And now Jason Colgin, who was involved in missions work while in Louisiana, says he stands ready to help his fellow Floridians once the storm passes.
KNOE TV8
West Monroe fighter swinging for a world championship
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -According to organizers of the sport, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships is the fastest growing combat sport in the world. For West Monroe native, Quentin “The Hero” Henry, he gets to take his best shot for a world championship. Only thing standing in his way of a storybook finish is Lorenzo Hunt, the defending champion. Hunt is 8-1 with 7 knockouts and Henry is 5-1 with four knockouts. You can buy tickets for this heavy weight fight at BKFC.com.
kalb.com
Winnfield student won all-female flight that encourages women in STEM careers
WINN PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Winnfield teen was among a group young women chosen for a special flight with a goal of introducing a generation of girls to jobs in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). It’s part of Delta Air Lines “WING” program, which stands for “Women Inspiring...
