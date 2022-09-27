Read full article on original website
Sidewalk improvements may cost Ithaca homeowners, businesses
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Higher fees may mean better sidewalks in Ithaca. Officials are considering raising sidewalk improvement fees to offset construction prices. The fees have stayed the same since 2015. City Engineering Director Tim Logue says it’s time for change. The increases would affect businesses and homeowners....
Ithaca may suspend application fees for prospective firefighters, police officers
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Ithaca are considering waiving application fees for aspiring police officers and firefighters. The city is having trouble recruiting applicants. Right now, it costs $15 for Tompkins County residents to apply and $50 for everyone else. The fees are waived for City of Ithaca residents.
Comptroller: Cortland ‘susceptible to fiscal stress’
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland is one of four cities labeled by the New York State Comptroller’s Office as being susceptible to fiscal stress. Comptroller Tom DiNapoli says Cortland’s fiscal score for the 2021 fiscal year is 49 point six. Fiscal scores are based on things like a municipality’s population, jobless rate, and year-end fund balance. DiNapoli says that overall, fewer local governments were in a state of fiscal stress than last year.
Longtime Tompkins County Recycling head to retire
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A longtime Tompkins County employee is set to retire. Barbara Eckstrom directs the Department of Recycling and Materials Management. She plans on retiring at the end of March. Until then, she says she’ll stay dedicated. Eckstrom has worked for the county for more than...
Gregg Street Bridge in Trumansburg temporarily closed
TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) — A bridge in Trumansburg is temporarily closed. Village officials say the Gregg Street Bridge will remain shut down until repairs can be made. In a statement Monday, officials said an assessment of the bridge repairs will be done. Until the work is complete, the bridge...
Applications open for Tompkins County Septic Upgrade Program
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department says grant applications are open for the Tompkins County Septic Upgrade Program (TCSUP). The program funds low to moderate income homeowners in the county in need of septic repair or replacement. Household income must be at or below 80% of the Area Median Income to qualify. It covers 100% of the cost. Officials estimate around 14,000 homes in the county use septic tanks. They say 60% of these are more than 20 years old. It’s possible that number is larger as nearly 10% of these homes have no onsite water treatment system (OWTS) on record. Repair or replacement of these systems can be costly, and inaction can be bad for the environment.
Dryden’s Plantation restaurant owner to rebuild
DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — A restaurant in Dryden looks to rebuild and reopen. The Ithaca Voice reports the Dryden Planning Board got a preview last week of building plans for the Plantation restaurant, which burned down in June 2021. The proposed building would be larger than the old one at 2,600 square feet, but the 1,000 square foot deck would remain the same size.
First frost advisory of fall on Friday
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A frost advisory goes into effect for the Southern Tier overnight. The National Weather Service says uncovered vegetation outside might be killed as temperatures fall in some spots to slightly above freezing. The advisory will be in effect from one to eight o’clock tomorrow morning.
Cornell students organize support for Pakistan after flood
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Support for Pakistan at Cornell. The Cornell Daily Sun reports students and faculty are organizing flood relief for the nation, which is seeing roughly 33-million people displaced after recent flooding. Over 1,000 people have reportedly died in the flood. Scientists believe it’s been amplified by climate change.
School resource officer contract in Owego sees pushback
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Owego village official has concerns with the recently adopted contract for school resource officers. The Village Board approved the contract last week. It allows three officers to carry sidearms in the Owego-Apalachin Central School District. Trustee Laura Spencer says the policy lacks clarity on...
Broome County convict returning to prison
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WHCU) — A convicted rapist in Broome County is returning to prison on new charges. Prosecutors say 24-year-old Derek McNeil choked an 18-year-old woman in March during a domestic dispute, then broke a window at the Broome County Jail in May. McNeil will serve five years behind bars on charges of assault and criminal mischief, to which he pleaded guilty.
