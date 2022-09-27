Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
We heard Tom Brady and Gisele might divorce. So what about the Miami megamansion?
Divorce is never easy but we have a feeling this one could be a doozy.
Former Patriots assistant thinks Mac Jones could be in danger of losing his job
There’s no question that the alarming amount of turnovers committed by New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones this season are troubling. He has thrown five interceptions in just three games, including three in the team’s 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3. It’s no secret that...
Water receded out of Tampa Bay during Hurricane Ian. But it will come back – and it will be dangerous.
As Hurricane Ian made its way toward Florida on Wednesday, it appeared water had receded from Tampa Bay, as if the body of water had been drained and dried out. The phenomenon, called a blowout tide or a reverse storm surge, is an indicator that a hurricane is on its way.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecomeback.com
Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman
Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
AthlonSports.com
Another College Football Game Is Being Rescheduled Due To Hurricane Ian
Another college football game is being rescheduled because of Hurricane Ian. That game is UCF vs. SMU. The Knights were previously scheduled to host the Mustangs of SMU this Saturday at FBC Mortgage Stadium. However, Hurricane Ian is causing a slight change in plans. The game is still on track...
Mike McDaniel provides injury update on Tua Tagovailoa
During the Miami Dolphins’ victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missed some time for what was originally reported as a head injury. However, after the game, the quarterback and head coach discussed the back and ankle being more of an issue than the head at the time. While all three injuries are normally things that deserve attention after a game, answers are much more intriguing this week, as the Dolphins are preparing for a Thursday night meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Report: Tom Brady's Family Makes Decision Ahead Of Hurricane
As Hurricane Ian barrels towards Tampa, Tom Brady and his family have reportedly decided to be together in Miami. According to a source with People.com, Brady is evacuating his kids to their Miami home, where wife Gisele Bündchen will be. The Buccaneers also released a statement that the team...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AthlonSports.com
NFL Quarterback Reportedly Suffered 'Pretty Severe' Ankle Injury During Sunday's Game
An NFL starting quarterback exited on of Sunday's Week 3 game in a lot of pain with an injury. Unfortunately, it sounds like it's as serious as advertised. New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has reportedly suffered a "pretty severe" high-ankle sprain. He sustained the injury in the midst of New England's 37-26 loss to the Ravens at Gillette Stadium yesterday.
NFL showdown between Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs could be moved to Minnesota amid Hurricane Ian threat
TOM BRADY and Patrick Mahomes' primetime plans are in jeopardy due to severe weather. Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs are set to square off on Sunday Night Football. But that game could be affected by a hurricane moving through Florida. Tropical Storm Ian strengthened into a hurricane on...
NFL says if Chiefs-Buccaneers needs to be moved, it will be played at Vikings' US Bank Stadium
The NFL hasn’t made a decision on whether to move the Week 4 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers yet. They have, however, decided on a venue should they need to move the game. As relayed by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, NFL executive Jeff Miller...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes unconvinced Week 4 will be his last matchup against Tom Brady
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs look to rebound from last Sunday’s loss with a battle with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s the first time the two teams have faced since the Super Bowl LV loss. After last season, Brady was ready to retire...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former Packers linebacker Clay Matthews says his playing days are over
Former Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews isn’t sure what the protocol is for formally announcing his retirement from the NFL. However, after 10 seasons in Green Bay and one season with the Los Angeles Rams, he is ready to call it a career. “My playing days are over,”...
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Hurricane News
Tom Brady and Gisele have relocated from Tampa Bay to Miami with Hurricane Ian pounding on the southwestern part of Florida. However, they're not staying together. According to Page Six, Brady and Gisele are living separately, even as they've relocated to South Beach with Hurricane Ian approaching the state. "Tom...
Yardbarker
Buccaneers postpone Bruce Arians' Ring of Honor induction with Hurricane Ian looming
Tuesday may have given NFL fans the first real sign that the upcoming "Sunday Night Football" game between the 2-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers and 2-1 Kansas City Chiefs will not take place in Florida, as scheduled, due to the threat of Hurricane Ian. Per Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' website,...
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sep 25, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; the Tampa Bay Buccaneers huddle against the Green Bay Packers in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NBC Miami
NBC 6 (Early) Weekend Football Preview: Can Dolphins Do Something Not Seen Since the Shula Era?
While the eyes of the state of Florida are on the impacts from Hurricane Ian, the state can look at something that hasn’t taken place since the days just after Hurricane Andrew. Yes, the Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers all have winning records. Yes, you read...
Las Vegas nightclub beating case involving NFL’s Alvin Kamara, 3 others delayed again
The battery case against New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons and two other men is delayed again until at least November.
Hurricane Ian bigger than football for relocated Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Opinion
Preparations for Hurricane Ian took precedence over football for Leonard Fournette - who lived through Hurricane Katrina - and the Buccaneers.
Comments / 0