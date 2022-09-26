ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Primetimer

WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report

Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
ENVIRONMENT
I-Rock 93.5

Watch Brian 'Head' Welch Play Some Korn for High School Students

Korn guitarist Brian "Head" Welch, also the bandleader of Love and Death, performed for students at Mesa, Arizona's Skyline High School this week as part of a speaking engagement there, as Metal Hammer reported. Portions of Korn songs were played by the rocker. A social media user on TikTok captured parts of the performance.
MESA, AZ
I-Rock 93.5

I-Rock 93.5

Davenport, IA
