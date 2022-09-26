Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
James Rodney Whitesell, 83, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 83-year-old James Rodney Whitesell of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. James Rodney Whitesell died Tuesday at his residence.
KTLO
Coffee with Ozark County Sheriff Cass Martin Thursday morning
Ozark County Sheriff Cass Martin invites the community to join him Thursday morning for Coffee with the Sheriff at 8:30 at Roy’s Store and Restaurant located off Missouri State Highway 181 in Dora. This will an opportunity to discuss public safety issues, build strong community relationships, or just have a great cup of coffee.
KTLO
Counties opting out of Ozark Run Scenic Byway may fully remove Highway 160 from the proposal
Counties and cities are opting out of the Ozark Run Scenic Byway, a 375-mile route from St. Louis to Branson, that was proposed in 2021. According to the Ozark County Times, the opt out stems from public feedback from residents who fear government overreach. Officials in Taney, Shannon, and Oregon counties have already opted out from the proposed byway, and commissioners from both Ozark and Howell counties say they will probably opt out as well, leaving the entire stretch of Highway 160 out of the byway plan.
KTLO
Baxter County man changes plea to guilty, gets 35 years in prison on murder charge
A jury trial for one of two men charged with the late June 2019 murder of then 20-year-old Tyler Wade Pickett of Mountain Home was cancelled Monday and 29-year-old James Edward “Tyler” Davis of Norfork changed his plea to guilty and was sentenced to 35 years in prison in Baxter County Circuit Court.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Here’s when temperatures will drop into the 30s
The latest forecast data is calling for even cooler temperatures over the next few days, with the coldest air arriving Thursday morning
KTLO
MH man charged with DWI after passengers get injured in 1-vehicle accident
A Mountain Home man has been charged with a felony count of driving while intoxicated after his two passengers were seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident northwest of Springfield early Tuesday evening. Thirty-year-old Tyler Sindle was also cited for careless and imprudent driving involving an accident after 21-year-old Dakota Rhodes and 19-year-old Tyler Fletcher, both of Humansville, Missouri, were transported to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar.
KTLO
Randy Stone, 56, Gassville (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 56-year-old Randy Stone of Gassville are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Randy Stone died Monday at his residence.
KTLO
Probation revocation sends man to prison
A 26-year-old Salesville man appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday and admitted he had violated the terms and conditions of his probation. A petition had been filed to revoke the suspended sentence of Andrew Miller handed down in a 2018 case in which he was convicted of first-degree forgery and a number of misdemeanor charges and sentenced to five years probation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KYTV
Pursuit ends in crash into a storage unit in Mountain Grove, Mo.
MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - A pursuit by police in Mountain Grove ended in a crash into a storage unit. The incident happened Saturday night. Investigators say police attempted to pull over the driver for driving a stolen van. Police believed the van was stolen out of Greene County. Police...
KTLO
Stone County man arrested after a welfare check in parking lot
A welfare check on a Stone County man has led to an arrest for second degree battery and disorderly conduct charges. 61-year-old Edward Joseph Walker was reportedly slumped over in his vehicle in an H&R Block parking lot with the passenger door open. When law enforcement made contact with him, items from his floorboard and seat had fallen out and onto the asphalt. His truck was still running with the keys in the ignition.
KTLO
Monday rough night for area volleyball teams
In area volleyball from Monday night, Cotter lost both of their matches at Quitman. The Lady Warriors fell in the high school match by scores of 7-25, 15-25 and 8-25. In the junior high match, Quitman defeated Cotter 25-13 and 25-8. The Junior Lady Warriors are now 9-4. Salem lost...
KTLO
MH among girls’ golf teams in state tournaments Tuesday
A few area high school girls’ golf teams will be in state tournament play on Tuesday. After finishing as district runners-up, Mountain Home will be at the Russellville Country Club for the Class 5A State Tournament. Tee time is scheduled for 9. Cotter will be among the girls’ teams...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bransontrilakesnews.com
Derges stripped of humanitarian of the year honor
A former Branson area licensed assistant physician convicted of multiple federal crimes has been stripped of a humanitarian award. Tricia Derges, who owned and operated Ozark Valley Medical Clinic in Branson, Springfield and Ozark, was convicted June 27, 2022 on 22 counts including 10 counts of wire fraud, 10 counts of distributing drugs over the internet without a valid prescription, and two counts of making false statements to a federal law enforcement agent.
KTLO
Man who attempted to urinate on jail staff gets probation
A Mountain Home man charged with an altercation at the Baxter County Detention Center during which he attempted to urinate on staff appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court last week. 28-year-old Jacob Wesley Rees entered a guilty plea to charges of impairing the operations of a vital public facility. He...
Garth Brooks at Thunder Ridge: what you can and can’t bring
RIDGEDALE, Mo. — If you’re planning on attending one of the Garth Brooks concerts this weekend from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 at the new Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, there are a few things you should know before you go. Bass Pro Shops sent out a press release with the details of what to do […]
Two Branson restaurants named nation’s ‘hidden gems’
The world's largest travel guidance platform announced the 2022 Best of the Best Restaurants.
KYTV
GARTH BROOKS CONCERTS: What you need to know before shows at Bass Pro’s Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
RIDGEDALE, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Legendary Garth Brooks 50th Anniversary Celebration Concerts this weekend at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena near Branson begin on Friday. The three concerts last through Sunday afternoon. Bass Pro Shops shared these tips to make your concert experience safe and fun. ATTIRE:. Guests should...
KTLO
Traffic stop by Arkansas State Police leads to multiple charges for MH man
A traffic stop by Arkansas State Police leads to an arrest of a Mountain Home man on multiple charges after he ran from the trooper. 44-year-old Jason Chorba is charged with driving on a suspended license, no liability insurance, failure to register vehicle, no seatbelt, fictitious license sticker, obstruction of government operations, fleeing on foot, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
KTLO
Bond revoked for Sharp County man facing felony charges for spiking wife’s drink
A Sharp County man is facing felony charges for putting methamphetamine in his wife’s drink without her knowledge. According to the probable cause affidavit, 34-year-old Caleb L. Hale of Williford, and his wife were in the Sharp County Courthouse on matter concerning their children in early September. During the hearing they were ordered to take a drug test and the couple advised the court they would test positive for marijuana. Hale stated he might test positive for methamphetamine. When the test’s came back, Hale’s wife tested positive for methamphetamine, and was very adamant she had not used the substance.
Parking for Garth Brooks show at Thunder Ridge explained
Bass Pro Shops and Thunder Ridge Nature Arena are clarifying some information about parking for the Garth Brooks concerts scheduled for Sept. 30, Oct, 1 and Oct. 2.
Comments / 0