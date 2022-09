"This dinner sets a precedent for a lifestyle that the majority of players cannot afford to do and shouldn't be living anyway," former NFL player Torrey Smith said in an interview with the New York Times Players in the National Football League are divided on the concept of a "rookie dinner" — a long-held tradition in the league where a new player can pay an exuberant amount of money to treat his teammates to a meal. In a new piece in the New York Times, the publication...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO