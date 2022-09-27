ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chloe Bailey Shows Off Her Effortless Style On Instagram

By Sharde Gillam
 3 days ago

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Chloe Bailey was spotted giving us style goals recently when she stepped out with golden blonde locs and in a Burberry fit and it’s safe to say… we’re obsessed!

For the fashionable ensemble, the talented beauty was spotted on the scene rocking a trendy Burberry look that we love while spending time in London. The look included an oversized t-shirt dress that featured lace detailing throughout. The “Have Mercy” singer took the trendy shirt up a notch when she paired the look with black leggings underneath, black booties, and a black Burberry handbag and added a nude lip to make the entire look pop. As for her hair, the starlet traded in her usual dark colored locs for golden blonde and rocked them down with a middle part and slightly curled ends.

Taking to Instagram, the entertainer shared a few photos of her super cute look, posting a photo set with the caption, “ burberry baby nodding to her designer endemble. Check it out below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Chlöe (@chloebailey)

Of course, we’re not the only ones OBSESSED with this look as many of Chloe’s millions of Instagram followers flooded the fashionable post with their stamps of approval. “You don’t miss!” one of the beauty’s 4 million Instagram followers commented while another wrote, “ BEEN in love ” while her good friend and fellow fashion girl, Normani, commented, “ angel ” underneath the fire photo set.

Beauties, what do you think about Chloe’s designer slay? Would you rock this look? Don’t miss… Chloe Bailey Understood The Assignment… Again! Chloe Bailey Obliterates The ‘Walk Challenge’

