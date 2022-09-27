Read full article on original website
Mets reportedly calling up No. 1 overall prospect Francisco Álvarez ahead of pivotal Braves series
Francisco Álvarez, ranked as the top overall prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline, is about to get one high-pressure cup of coffee. The New York Mets are reportedly calling up the 20-year-old catcher ahead of their must-win three-game series against the Atlanta Braves and the playoffs, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. The 98-58 Mets currently sit one game ahead of the Braves for first place in the NL East with six games total to play.
Marliniversary: Stanton hits 58th and 59th homers of MVP season in win over Braves
For more than two decades, Gary Sheffield’s 42 home runs in 1996 stood as the most in Florida/Miami Marlins history. In 2017, Giancarlo Stanton obliterated that total. Stanton blasted a franchise record 59 home runs that season. His final two long balls came on this day five years ago in a 7-1 win over the Atlanta Braves.
Nationals host the Braves on 3-game home slide
Atlanta Braves (97-58, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (53-101, fifth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Jake Odorizzi (5-6, 4.61 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Nationals: Josiah Gray (7-10, 5.17 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 152 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -223, Nationals +184; over/under is 8 1/2...
Judge's 61st HR ties Roger Maris for AL record
Aaron Judge belted his 61st home run of the year to tie Roger Maris for both the American League and the New York Yankees' single-season record Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre. The momentous two-run dinger was hit off Jays left-hander Tim Mayza, putting the Yankees...
Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman
Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
Chipper Jones reflects on Bobby Cox, Triple-A brawl on 'Flippin' Bats'
As a kid, I was a huge Atlanta Braves fan. I grew up in Richmond, Virginia, 15 minutes away from the Braves' Triple-A site, and I went to games often. And when I wasn’t at that park, I was home watching the Braves every night. My favorite player was...
MLB Odds: Braves vs. Nationals prediction, odds and pick 9/27/2022
The Atlanta Braves (96-58) will attempt to win their fourth straight road game when they take on the Washington Nationals (53-100) on Tuesday night. Kyle Muller (1-1) is projected to start for the Braves, while Paolo Espino (0-7) will take the bump for the Nationals. First pitch is slated for 7:05 ET. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Nationals prediction and pick.
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Takes Some of the Fun Out of Winning 107
Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman drove in the only run Wednesday night on a 10th-inning bloop single that scored Mookie Betts from third base. A half-inning later, he caught a throw from Tommy Kahnle to end the game and secure L.A.’s 107th win of the season, a new franchise record.
Escobar rallies Mets past Marlins in 10, back into 1st alone
NEW YORK (AP) — With the Mets needing a comeback in the pressure of a tight pennant race, Eduardo Escobar was a one-man show. Escobar homered and drove in five late runs — including the game-winning single in the 10th inning — to rally New York past the Miami Marlins 5-4 on Wednesday night and back into sole possession of first place in the NL East.
Braves close gap in the East, final Wild Card spot still up for grabs
The Atlanta Braves continued their road trip Monday night with an 8-0 win over the Washington Nationals. Atlanta has now won three straight games with eight left to play in the 2022 regular season. As we enter the final stretch, the NL East race and the Wild Card are still unsettled.
Season Recap: Braves versus Mets
It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for — two of the best teams in baseball battling for NL East supremacy. Following last night’s win over the Marlins in extras, the Mets are back in front of the Braves by one game. They also currently hold the tiebreaker with six games left in the season. That’s important because Major League Baseball will no longer play a Game 163 to break a tie if two teams are even atop the division. It will come down to the head-to-head record, which the Mets currently own 9-7. However, that can change with a sweep this weekend at Truist Park.
Heyward plans to keep on playing, even if not with Cubs
CHICAGO (AP) — Jason Heyward plans to play next season, even if won’t be with the Chicago Cubs. Heyward hasn't been in a game since June 24 because of right knee inflammation. The 33-year-old outfielder hit .204 with one home run and 10 RBIs in 137 at-bats, and he has one season left in a $184 million, eight-year contract, a deal with a $22 million salary next season.
Marlins' Nick Fortes sitting versus Mets Tuesday
The Miami Marlins did not list Nick Fortes in their lineup for Tuesday's game against the New York Mets. Fortes will take the evening off while Jacob Stallings handles catching duties and bats seventh against the Mets. Fortes is projected to make 13 more plate appearances this season, with 2...
Freddie Freeman’s response to Dodgers record-setting 107th win was perfect
After going 1-for-17 with runners in scoring position on Tuesday night to delay franchise history, the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the San Diego Padres 1-0 on Wednesday to notch their 107th win of the season. That’s a new Dodgers record. Pretty awesome. This could be one of the best...
Nationals C.J. Abrams Delivers Walk-Off Winner Over Atlanta
WASHINGTON (AP) — CJ Abrams’ third hit of the game drove in the winning run in the bottom of the 10th Wednesday night to give the Washington Nationals a 3-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves, who fell into second place in the NL East. The Braves (97-59) dropped...
Braves fall to Nationals 3-2 on Abrams walk-off hit in 10th
WASHINGTON (AP) — CJ Abrams' third hit of the game drove in the winning run in the bottom of the 10th to give the Washington Nationals a 3-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night. The Braves (97-59) began the night tied with the Mets atop the NL...
Phillies lose 5th straight, move into tie with Brewers for final WC spot
CHICAGO (AP) — The Phillies lost their fifth straight game and dropped into a tie for the National League's final wild card berth as the Chicago Cubs swept the season series from Philadelphia with a 2-0 victory on Thursday. Philadelphia was tied with Milwaukee at 83-72, pending the Brewers'...
Marlins' Richard Bleier balks three times in same at-bat vs. Mets
Miami Marlins pitcher Richard Bleier was on the wrong side of history on Tuesday night. In the eighth inning of the Marlins' win over the New York Mets, Bleier became the first player in MLB history to balk three times in the same at-bat, according to Elias Sports. Bleier's inning...
September surprises: Biggest shocks from 1st month of 2022 season
The first month of the college football season has come and gone. Once again, Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Clemson, and Michigan look like the five best teams in the country. While that's becoming an almost annual occurrence, there are plenty of unexpected developments to follow from the first four weeks of action in 2022.
