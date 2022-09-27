It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for — two of the best teams in baseball battling for NL East supremacy. Following last night’s win over the Marlins in extras, the Mets are back in front of the Braves by one game. They also currently hold the tiebreaker with six games left in the season. That’s important because Major League Baseball will no longer play a Game 163 to break a tie if two teams are even atop the division. It will come down to the head-to-head record, which the Mets currently own 9-7. However, that can change with a sweep this weekend at Truist Park.

QUEENS, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO