ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 9/25 Sunday afternoon forecast

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather ProducerToday will feature mostly cloudy skies, along with the chance of some showers and storms, especially into the afternoon and evening. Not everyone will see them, but you'll want to grab the umbrella just in case. A few could be on the strong to severe side later on with the main threat being strong winds. One of those days to stay weather aware! It'll be warmer than yesterday, with highs in the mid 70s.Any leftover showers and storms will exit east off coast by or shortly after midnight, with gradual clearing. Lows will be in...
ENVIRONMENT
WVNT-TV

Frosty start leads to another chilly day as Ian makes landfall in Florida

Wednesday is even colder yet but at least we continue our dry stretch. Sunshine in the afternoon won’t do much for us as many of us won’t make it out of the 50s! As sunset approaches, skies remain clear, and winds calm, expect the mid to upper 30s for overnight lows. Frost is a safe bet overnight into Thursday morning for more of us.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Time Out Global

Winter is coming: temperatures are set to plunge to -2C next week

Long gone are the balmy summer days as we head into winter (this year, it seems we’re skipping autumn). And next week you should prepare for freezing weather as the Met Office has warned that temperatures could plunge to -2C. You might have already started feeling the cold as...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy